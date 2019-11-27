Breaking Up Celanese Could Create Value, But It's Not The Only Way

Celanese has done well through this more challenging macro background and its standalone value could be above the break-up scenario value.

In the get-rich quick (or at least “quicker”) world of institutional investing, firms often push companies toward actions that benefit the institutions most in the short term, including steps like cutting R&D, cutting capex, slashing headcount, leveraging the business to buy shares, and most recently, “de-conglomerating” businesses. In the particular case of Celanese (CE), though, the idea of break-up has been in play for some time, as the Street hasn’t historically given full credit for the value of this highly-integrated industrial chemical company.

I’m ambivalent about a break-up. I believe a series of deals could reap about $130 to $135/share in total value for shareholders, with no ongoing operational risk (take your money and go home). On the other hand, continuing to run Celanese with the same basic operating approach would possibly generate greater long-term gains for patient shareholders who want to stick around.

What Could A Break-Up Look Like?

There’s pressure on Celanese to consider a break-up for some time, with some investors not liking the combination of the more cyclical and commodity-like acetyl chain business with the less-cyclical, somewhat higher margin, and more dynamic Engineered Materials business. While management has long signaled a willingness to consider value-enhancing transactions, those transactions have included not only break-up scenarios, but also M&A transactions that would build Celanese further.

According to an early October Bloomberg report, the company hired a strategic advisor to evaluate its options more thoroughly. At this point, it looks like a break-up scenario is the most likely outcome, though there are different shapes this could take and more than a few technical details that would have to be ironed out.

The best-case break-up scenario in my view would see multiple components. First, the company would do a reverse Morris trust (or RMT) transaction with DuPont (DD) to combine the Engineered Materials business with DuPont’s Transportation and Industrial business (a business which Bloomberg also reports is apparently under consideration for disposal by DuPont). Given the attractiveness of Celanese’s EM business and the considerable synergies DuPont could see from this, a multiple of 12x-13x EBITDA would not be unreasonable for Celanese shareholders.

What follows after that is key to the deal. On a standalone business, and adding in dis-synergies from the RMT of EM, the acetyl chain and acetate tow businesses would have modest (at best) appeal. The best outcome then would likely be the sale of the acetyl chain business, perhaps to LyondellBasell (LYB), at a multiple in the neighborhood of 8x, and the sale of the acetate tow business. I would expect the acetate tow business to get some interest from Chinese companies, particularly given the three JVs the business has with China National Tobacco, and could fetch around 6x to maybe 7x EBITDA.

All of that would work out to a total break-up value of around $130 - $135/share, but there are plenty of moving parts (gains on sale taxes, pension accounting, et al) and the rules governing RMT transactions can be complicated.

Stand-Alone Has Value Too!

Celanese has changed significantly over the last seven or so years, with former CEO (and current executive chairman) taking several steps that helped unlock the value of the business. Operating margins have improved from the high single-digits to the high teens (despite significant macro headwinds in recent quarters), and FCF margin has improved from the mid-single-digits into the high teens.

A full telling of the Celanese story is beyond the scope of this article, but management has increasingly delivered on the value of the company’s integrated supply chain; many of the basic building blocks of Celanese’s end-product sales are developed in house, giving the company greater visibility and control, and the company self-sources key inputs like methanol (it produces around half of its methanol needs). All of that has put Celanese on the good side of the global cost curve, with some of its operations among the most cost-efficient in the world.

Celanese has paired that cost efficiency with ongoing product development, making itself a technical leader in the acetic acid value chain and producing a wide range of engineered/technical polymers used in end-markets like autos, electronics, health care, filtration, food/beverage, and construction. In this year-to-date alone, the company has commercialized over 3,500 new product projects, and the company remains committed to a robust product development effort.

Although the reported results from Celanese this year haven’t been great in absolute terms, the company’s performance relative to a rough macro environment has been exceptional. Destocking from auto and electronics customers has been brutal (auto volumes are down more than 30%), and while acetyl chain prices have improved in the last month or two, prices were down about 25% year-over-year through the third quarter, but the full-year revenue decline should be on the order of 10%.

Prices and volumes should improve from here. Customer inventory levels are at multiyear lows across a range of end-markets, and if the preliminary 2020 guidance given by multi-industrials during this third quarter earnings cycle is credible, there has to be an uptick in volumes and prices from here. Profitability has been hit by lower utilization rates, but Celanese has still been producing EBITDA margins in the high 20%’s.

The Outlook

If Celanese decides to stay independent, it will need to spend capex dollars to expand capacity in the EM business, and management has been pretty transparent about this. Of course, Celanese could also elect to make some strategic acquisitions, and those acquisitions could add new products and/or capacity. On its own, I like the prospects for Celanese to continue developing and introducing value-added polymer products while leveraging its integrated cost structure and taking advantage of low-cost inputs in the U.S. (natural gas in particular).

I believe Celanese could grow revenue at a 3% to 4% rate on its own, with FCF growth more in the 4% to 5% range. There will always be some cyclicality to the business, but I believe this recent cycle highlights the extent to which management has re-engineered the company to perform better through these cycles.

The Bottom Line

Celanese has historically traded for around 7x to 10x forward EBITDA, and a 10x forward multiple produces a high-$120’s fair value today, though I’d argue that Celanese is a different, better, company today and more deserving of a multiple in the range of 10x to 11x. On a cash flow basis, I think fair value today is closer to $140, but cash flow modeling for chemicals company with a significant cyclical component can be tricky. Add in the prospect of a break-up that could be worth around $130 to $135 to shareholders, and I think Celanese comes out as undervalued and worth considering – it’s not hugely undervalued, maybe, but with a trailing one-year total return of over 25% and still some upside, it’s not a bad name to evaluate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.