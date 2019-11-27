Foot Locker: Its Management Is Smarter Than Mr. Market

I wasn’t expecting to write an article on Foot Locker (FL) after the Q3 earnings results. I was already long Foot Locker and I view the company as a great long-term hold. Many other SeekingAlpha contributors seem to agree as almost all articles on FL have been bullish. Not that I necessarily want to follow the consensus view, but it seems that Mr. Market just does not want to turn positive on Foot Locker.

Most of the other articles about Foot Locker have focused on its excellent balance sheet and cash flow generation. I will discuss this briefly as well but not in great detail. These points have been convincingly hammered home by the other contributors. In this article I want to assess why Foot Locker is valued low by the market and why I belief it should be valued a lot higher.

However, first I will discuss FL’s financial position and Q3 results in short. Secondly, I will discuss a perceived risk for Foot Locker that I think is overstated and can actually help the company in the long-term. Thirdly, I will discuss Foot Locker’s management, who I regard as one of the big positives for the company. Lastly, I will provide a rough estimate of what I think the business is worth and why investors will likely fair well if they hold Foot Locker for years to come.

Q3 and Financial Position

Last Friday Foot Locker released its third quarter results. Margins were up, comparable sales rose 5.7% and the company had EPS of $1.13, adjusted for a 4 million gain on a lease. In today’s retail environment many brick and mortar retailers would cut of their hand for such results. To my surprise Foot Locker shares sold of more than 8% in the first hour of trading on a Friday. I doubled my position in the company at a price of $37.9 a share. During the day the market seemed to come its sense a bit with FL closing almost 3% lower at $40 a share. Personally I am not really interested in day to day prices unless you can briefly profit from an irrational market reaction as was the case here. The initial 8% drop did show how low investor’s overall confidence is in Foot Locker. Something I view as completely unwarranted.

The balance sheet of Foot Locker is great, especially for a brick and mortar retailer. With cash standing at $744 million and debt of $122 million for a net cash position of $622, the company has a lot of options to grow the business and generate returns for shareholders. On top of that, investors in FL don’t have to fear a recession will topple the company since the big cushion of cash gives FL a large margin of safety during a downturn.

Secondly, Foot Locker has a history of generating lots of cash. This year seems to be no different. The company has approximately the same cash balance as at the end of Q3 of 2019. During the first three quarters, the company paid dividends of $125 million, repurchased shares for $300 million and spend $126 on CAPEX. This level of investment in the company and returning cash to shareholders while cash levels remain constant is a great sign, and something we have seen for years now with FL. If we look at Foot Lockers last 10 years of cash flow we see how well the company has been doing.

Operating cash flow has basically doubled over the last 10 years. If we calculate Free Cash Flow (NYSE:FCF) over the last five fiscal years we get an average operating cash flow of: $788 million. Average CAPEX in that period was: $229 million. Which gives us an average 5-year FCF of $559 million.

At the current price of $40.25 and with approximately 103 million shares outstanding (Q2 outstanding shares minus the 4.6 million shares bought back this quarter) Foot Lockers market cap is $4145 million. If we subtract net cash, we get an enterprise value of $3523 million. If we calculate its EV/FCF multiple on the 5-year average, we see Mr. Market values FL at a 6.3x multiple. I don’t think anyone will disagree that this multiple appears to be very low for a stable cash generator like Foot Locker. The argument above has been presented by others before and is of course crucial to the bull thesis for FL. However, I now want to explain in more depth why I think the company should be valued higher.

I will first focus on a perceived risk that I think weighs on the stock price. After that I will discuss a big positive for FL which I think is not appreciated by the market enough.

The perceived risk: Dependency on Nike

Foot Locker’s biggest product category is its (athletic) footwear business focused on sneakers, running shoes etc. Nike (NKE) is of course the most important in that business as industry leader. Foot Locker is highly dependent on Nike for a majority of its business. In fiscal 2017 and 2018 Foot Locker’s revenue was dependent for 67% and 66% on Nike products (Source: 10-K 2018, page 60). Being so dependent on an amazing company like Nike has greatly benefited Foot Locker over the years, but it is also a vulnerability. Nike has almost $40 billion in annual sales while FL has revenue of approximately $8 billion annually. 66% of that revenue is derived from Nike products showing that Nike definitely has the upper hand in the relationship if it decided to exploit its size advantage. Over the years many investors and analysts have flagged this uneven relationship as a major risk for FL as Nike is rapidly expanding its own sales network online and with stores.

I believe strongly that the Foot Locker-Nike relationship will rather strengthen going forward. The main worry is that Nike has gone on a path of focusing more and more of selling its own products instead of having a wholesale model. The company is rapidly expanding its direct to consumer base and decreasing its wholesale partners. This has left people wondering if Foot Locker is in danger of getting shut out of selling Nike products in the future. I don’t think that is the case at all since Foot Locker is one of the wholesale partners that makes most strategic sense for Nike to keep.

Advantages of the relationship with Foot Locker for Nike

1. Its global brand recognition and store base.

With more than 3000 stores worldwide Foot Locker has a way bigger brick and mortar operation than Nike (which had around 1150 stores worldwide at the end of fiscal 2019). Foot Locker has a long history of selling Nike so it is a great distribution network for Nike to get its product out there on a global scale. For a company like Nike with $5 billion in operating cash flow it makes no sense to take the risk of cutting Foot Locker out of its network, competing with it and building 2000 more stores all over the world just to potentially gain the 66% of FL $8 billion in revenue and $550 million in Free Cash Flow.

2. Nike is a premium brand but it is no Louis Vuitton

While Nike is of course a more high-end premium footwear and apparel business it is also very much dependent on volume. Nike is not a business like Louis Vuitton or Ferrari where price elasticity is so low that the price determines the majority of the profits. Nike still needs enough high-quality selling locations to get its product out there since its main customers are not the rich and famous, but teenagers and millennials saving up to buy that new, specific Nike shoe. Foot Locker is the perfect partner for this with its large global footprint, a distinct brand and high-quality stores.

3. Foot Locker is the ideal partner for Nike to win over new customers

I believe that Foot Locker is also very important for Nike in acquiring new customers in a way that Nike is unable to do with its own e-commerce business and stores. Even though Nike is by far the most important brand at Foot Locker, the other 34% of FL sales is mainly derived from Nike’s main competitors Adidas, Under Armour, Puma etc. Customers that come to Foot Locker with the plan of buying products from Nike’s competitors will inevitably come across a lot of Nike products in a Foot Locker store. It is an ideal way for Nike to gain new customers that usually buy Adidas. Nike products are plentiful in FL stores and are prominently displayed. I don’t think Nike has many other opportunities like that to show its products to potential customers that are used to buy its competitors’ products.

4. Nike and Foot Locker are intensifying their relationship

I think the arguments above are solid reasons why the partnership is not in jeopardy at all. But for the readers who are still unconvinced I can point to the news over the last few months that show Foot Locker and Nike intensifying their relationship. Nike recently decided not to sell directly on Amazon anymore in favor of partners like Foot Locker. The want to give their customers a premium experience and don’t see how Amazon would fit into that. For all the chatter about Amazon killing brick and mortar this reverse course of Nike shows the value Foot Locker has for both its customers and its biggest partner, Nike. Secondly, Foot Locker is investing heavily in providing the premium experience Nike likes to see. In doing that, the two companies are partnering in a new Foot Locker store format. The biggest collaboration to date is the Washington Heights store in NYC where Nike’s app can be used in the Foot Locker store to get the best ‘Nike experience’. It says enough that this was the first time Nike ever lend its digital platform to a retail partner.

On a whole, I think Foot Locker will remain one of Nike’s most important retail partners. I believe it is more likely the relationship will intensify than weaken given the recent collaborations.

The big positive: Management

Over the two years I have been following Foot Locker now, I think a big positive of Foot Locker that is underappreciated, is its management. Of course Foot Locker has many other, intrinsic, qualities as a company. To name a few, the brand itself, quality stores all over the world, many strong regional brands and strong relationships with great companies like Nike.

However, I think management should be included in that list. I will give three reasons why I belief that CEO Dick Johnson and his team have a great track record of running the business and proving responsible capital allocators.

Cutting quarterly guidance starting fiscal 2020.

During the third quarter call last Friday management announced it would not be issuing quarterly guidance anymore beginning in fiscal 2020. The CFO said on the call:

“Starting next quarter with regard to fiscal 2020 guidance, we will shift to provide you only the annual comp sales and EPS outlook and not detailed quarterly guidance. Where appropriate, we will give you additional color to aid your overall modeling. We believe this approach is aligned with our long-term thinking, reflects how we manage the business and is consistent with current best practices.” (Source: 2019 3rd quarter earnings call)

I think this is an enormously positive move showing that the management is focused on the long-term success of Foot Locker instead on pleasing analysts that want to speculate on FL share price quarter to quarter. Only providing annual guidance incentives management to do what is right for the business instead of ‘beating the estimates’. All the arguments in favor of cutting out quarterly guidance are given by a very interesting conversation between Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon on CNBC in 2018. I advise all readers to take 7 minutes to watch this clip: Warren Buffett And Jamie Dimon Call For End To Quarterly Profit Forecasts.

I don’t even want to try putting it any better than they did and I think the fact that Foot Locker recognizes the major benefits of quitting quarterly guidance gives me even more confidence they will do the right thing for the company long-term.

2. Investing in the business in a sensible way.

I touched upon this a point already during my discussion about the relationship between Foot Locker and Nike. On a whole, Foot Locker is very prudent in spending capital on improving its business. First of all, FL is not focused on doing acquisitions or growing inorganically. Over the last 10 years no material acquisition has been done by the company. The biggest investment actually came this year, with FL investing a 100-million in GOAT, an online sneaker buying and selling company. Instead the company has been increasing its CAPEX to a range of 200-300 million a year. The company mainly spends this money on remodeling stores to keep them in good condition, relocating stores to more profitable shopping areas and expanding the capabilities of its digital channels.

The presentation Foot Locker gave in March to investors shows in great detail how Foot Locker is making sure it stays relevant and innovates to remain successful. Their new power store initiatives look promising and management is doing a good job of keeping the stores up to date. I would advise any investor in Foot Locker to read the March presentation. In that presentation they also singled out their planned expansion in Asia. I think this is a good move by management as they have plenty of experience operating in many different countries already. Furthermore, Foot Locker sells products from companies that are known around the world. For an international oriented company like Foot Locker that sells world famous brands the Asia expansion is a good opportunity to put some extra money in to expand the business even further.

(Source: Investor's presentation March 2019)3. Share repurchase program

Share repurchases make a lot of sense for any company that plans to be around 50 years from now and who’s intrinsic business value is materially higher than the share price. In the brick and mortar space however, the last few years have seen share repurchases destroy quite a lot of shareholder value. Think about Macy’s buying back $7.5 billion in shares under its former CEO in the years 2012-2017 at sky-high prices. I think the current CEO who is rapidly deleveraging the company must dream sometimes about what he could have done with that $7.5 billion. Macy’s could have been a debt free company if the former CEO would have only known some rudimentary valuation techniques. On the flipside, you also have companies like Office Depot. They just increased their share repurchase program to $200 million. Normally this is a good step, was it not that ODP failed to buy back a meaningful amount of shares this summer when its stock was at a 10-year low. ODP could have seen its shares outstanding be reduced by 15% this summer if management wasn’t on some big capital allocation holiday...

There are few retailers over the last years that have done a good job at using share repurchases in a way that shareholders have benefitted from. Foot Locker is one of these companies and I see it is a major plus that this management has a history of using FL substantial FCF in a manner that is highly beneficial for shareholders.

Let see what history FL has with share repurchase since its current CEO, Dick Johnson, took the reins in December 2014. If we check Foot Lockers 2014 10-K we see the company had 139.6 million shares outstanding. The 10-Q for the second quarter of 2019 showed the company had 107 million outstanding. In the third quarter the company repurchased 4.6 million more shares so total amount of shares outstanding should be within 102-103 million. I will use 103 million for my calculations. During Johnson’s almost 5 years as CEO, FL repurchased 26% of its shares outstanding. The cost of these shares were around $2188 million. Representing $2319 million in repurchases minus the $131 in share based compensation. The 36.6 million bought back shares during that period cost the company therefore: 2188/36.6=$59.8 a share.

You might wonder why this is a good deal as Foot Lockers current share price stands at $40 a share, or 33% lower than the average purchase price. This brings me to the last part of this article, Foot Lockers valuation. Because frankly I think the company is worth substantiall more than $59 a share.

Valuation

This brings me to the last big item of this article, valuation. Brick and mortar retailers have seen their multiples decline quite drastically over the last few years as the threat of Amazon and other e-commerce retailers grew. This leaves the question at what multiple FL should sell.

I believe we can value Foot Locker best on an Enterprise Value/Free Cash Flow multiple (EV/FCF) As mentioned before, Foot Locker has a history of a large net cash position and stable growing FCF. As Foot Lockers fortunes are largely tied to the success of Nike and the company also operates in a rapidly changing sector, I want to make this a conservative valuation.

As you will recall, Foot Locker’s FCF over the last five fiscal years was $559 million. Consisting of an average operating cash flow of: $788 million and average CAPEX in of $229 million. With the current EV of around $3.5 billion the multiple is 6.3x. Let’s assume that FCF going forward will be around $500 million a year as it seems that FL is stepping up its Capex to remodel stores, grow digitally and fund initiatives like the power stores. Regarding multiples, we see that the median price/FCF multiple for the S&P 500 is currently 34x. I don’t think such a multiple for FL would be reasonable, but it shows how low Foot Locker is valued. If we take a competitor like Sketchers with an EV of $5.3 billion and 2018 FCF of just over $400 million we get a 13X EV/FCF multiple. On top of that 2018 was Sketchers best year ever as it FCF generation never hit more than $250 million before that.

Conservatively I think Foot Locker should definitely not sell for a lower multiple than a company like Sketchers which has $3 billion less revenue, has increased its outstanding shares over the last decade by 20% and has no solid track record in generating a lot of FCF.

If we use a 13x multiple, this would value Foot Locker at 13x 500 million=$6.5 billion EV. We have to add back net cash to get the implied market cap of $7.1 billion. Divided by 103 million shares outstanding this would value Foot Locker at approximately $70 a share. I belief this to be a conservative valuation for the Foot Locker franchise for multiple reasons.

First of all, this valuation assumes 0% growth and a decline in FCF while FL is actually increasing sales and has a very solid record of stable 500+ million in FCF. Secondly, it does not assume any share repurchases. Over the last 5 years FL bought back 36.6 million shares for a net consideration of 2.2 billion. If we assume that they would do only half that figure at the current price of $40 that means the company can buy back 27.5 million shares for 1.1 billion. That would be 25% of the current shares outstanding. Of course if the share price rises substantially, for example back to $60+, repurchases would make less of an impact. But you can hardly call it a bad thing if you initiate a long position now at $40.

If you belief that Foot Locker is at least able to hold its ground the coming 5 years as my valuation implies, the returns are going to be great. Either the share price remains depressed. In that scenario we can count on management to repurchase shares hand over fist so the remaining shareholders will have a greatly enhanced economic ownership in the business. Or the share prices rises to the historic $60-70 range giving shareholders a quick 50-75% return.

On top of this Foot Locker pays a sustainable $1.52 dividend that is very likely going to be increased at the next dividend announcement. At the current price FL yields 3.78%. Investors can also be assured that meaningful dividend increases will continue in the coming years. At 103 million shares the dividend cost for FL is $157 million. With the share repurchases FL can likely raise dividends with at least $ 0.10 annually without really increasing its pay-out ratio.

On a whole I think investors will fair very well with a company like Foot Locker in the future. A stable Free Cash Flow generating company combined with a management that takes advantage of a declining share price by repurchasing a lot of shares is a winning combination. On top of that, my valuation implies zero growth. If Foot Locker would only be able to copy historic growth rates the returns will be way higher.

Risks

Of course there are some risks with an investment in Foot Locker. While I don’t think the relationship with Nike itself is very risky, the dependency on Nike can be a liability if Nike’s performance would falter in the future. While I don’t think it is likely Nike’s products will suddenly go out of favor, the footwear industry is fast moving and even an industry leader as Nike has to do be on top of its game to beat the competition. Secondly, while I view the expansion in Asia as potential catalyst for FL, success is definitely not guaranteed. Besides the strained relationship between the U.S. and China, getting a foothold in Asia has proved difficult for many U.S. companies. If Foot Locker would add its name to the list of ‘also rans’ in Asia this will likely mean a lot of wasted extra investments that could have gone to repurchases or dividends. Thirdly, macro-economic issues could be a reason for investors to be skeptical of buying Foot Locker. Personally, I don’t think I am any good at predicting the future state of the economy. I like to focus on the strength of the company’s business model and financials. Any investor that does feel he/she has an insight in our macro-economic future may be wary of investing in a retailer like FL that will likely do not very well in a global recession. For investors with a long-term horizon though, I think Foot Locker will prove to be very financially rewarding.

