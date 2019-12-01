GDV: An Undercovered Steady Income Fund

Long run total return performance has been mediocre, although its investing approach is conservative and value investing has been generally out of favor for a long time.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) has been a steady performer and reliable dividend payer since it launched in 2004. Its only major dividend reduction was during the financial crisis. GDV pays monthly dividends, and currently yields approximately 6.3% much higher than approximately 1.9% for the S&P. Most other funds that yield >5% use much more exotic strategies involving high yield debt or real estate, but GDV uses a classic value investing style focusing on large cap equities.

Portfolio

GDV generally buys large cap stocks with a strong dividend history that are slightly out of favor. They have large exposure to the financial services industry, as a lot of old school value investors typically do at this part of the cycle. For example, their largest positions include American Express (AXP), Bank of New York Mellon (BK), and JP Morgan Chase (JPM). In the food and beverage sector some of their largest holdings include Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP). Although most of the largest holdings are in the US, around 20% of the portfolio is international, In the most recent quarterly letter they mentioned positive earnings trends that aren’t fully recognized by the market in many o f its key holdings.

GDV has approximately $2.5 billion in assets. The following table shows GDV’s portfolio by sector.

Unique Capital Structure

GDV has issued multiple classes of preferred stock and Auction Rate securities. GDV will likely repurchase some of the 6.0% Series D GDV.PD , Preferred Stock using some of the proceeds from a recent rights offering., leaving the lower cost preferred shares outstanding. The auction rate securities are likely to remain outstanding for many more years due to the drying up of that market post financial crisis. GDV’s common equity/assets ratio is 80%, and the preferred dividends are well covered by investment income. This heavy use of fixed rate preferred stock means GDV common stockholders are well positioned if there is an unexpected spike in interest rates.

The following table shows the capital structure as of September 30, 2019:

Source: Factsheet

Investors that aren’t worried about being exposed to increasing interest rates, and willing to forgo potential equity market upside might prefer the publicly traded preferred share offerings. In a recent article, Arbitrage Trader highlighted the recently issued 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred shares. He noted that there was little correlation between GDV.PD, GDV.PG, GDV.PA and the popular preferred stock fund PFF. In fact, most tradeable preferred stock in GDV remained steady when the PFF dropped 10% in late 2019.

Management Incentives.

GDV’s advisor, GAMCO Investors(GBL), is run by Mario Gabelli, one of the “legends” of old school value investing. He was institutional Investor’s Money Manager of the year in 2010. Gabelli is one of the originators of the “private market value” approach to investing in public equities. In the last few years, GAMCO has become more controversial for charging higher than typical fees, and for paying Gabelli far more than most other fund managers marketing to retail investors. Yet GAMCO clearly has some deep institutional knowledge built up that contribute to its investing process. In total GAMCO has $35.7 billion in AUM as of the most recent public disclosure.

GDV’s management is invested in the fund. Mario Gabelli himself has 130,132 shares (worth about $2.7 million) in addition to some preferred stock, and the advisor and its affiliates hold about 584,174(~$12.3 million) . This isn’t a large portion of his overall wealth, but at least it is some skin in the game. I always like to see much larger insider holdings, but this is better than a lot of closed end fund sponsors.

The fund recently conducted a heavily oversubscribed rights offering at $20 per share. Notably, Gabelli, and other members of the management team increased their stakes in this offering.

Total Return Performance

Although its provided steady income, GDV has lagged its benchmarks in both the short and the long term from a total return perspective. Performance over short time periods is just noise. Even the last decade of underperformance can be partially attributed to value investing being out of favor. However, the underperformance is since inception is a bit harder to justify. Perhaps they need to reevaluate their investment process or lower their fee structure(expense ratio is 1.1%).

Source: Shareholder Commentary

Even the insider ownership, this performance record and fee structure would make me hesitant to consider GDV if it weren’t for a higher than typical NAV discount.

Valuation.

GDV currently trades at an 11% discount to NAV. Within the past year this discount has ranged from 5.5% to 13.5% Over the past 3 years the average discount has been 7.61%.

Source: CEF Connect

The fund has consistently repurchased shares when the discount gets too wide. The board has authorized open market repurchases whenever the discount is over 7.5%. If the discount continues to stay in the double digits, GDV will likely repurchase shares. This will be accretive for investors that stay in the fund, and will help close the discount.

Its also worth considering that value investing has been out of favor relative to growth for a decade. If the market narrative reverses, value stocks will outperform, and GDV will be exceptionally well positioned to capitalize. Some analysts believe that the reversal has already begun. Yet even value stocks continue to struggle compared to growth the repurchases should help the discount normalize, boosting returns for investors who time their purchases correctly.

Conclusion

GDV could work as an income portfolio holding, especially in a tax advantaged account. GDV common stock allows investors to collect a steady yield from a relatively simple value biased equity portfolio. With one of the preferred stock offerings you can minimize short term market fluctuations, but at the price of foregoing long run growth in stock prices. GDV’s performance has been unimpressive, although the fund’s strategy is relatively conservative, and if value investing returns to favor, its common stock performance would likely improve. Additionally, the discount is higher than usual, providing the potential of an additional tailwind from the narrowing of the discount over time.

