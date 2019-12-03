Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Presents at Wells Fargo TMT Summit Broker Conference Call - (Transcript)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Wells Fargo TMT Summit Broker Conference Call December 3, 2019 1:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Kenneth Miller - EVP, CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo Securities

Aaron Rakers

Perfect. So why don't we go ahead and get started. I'm Aaron Rakers, I'm the IT Hardware, Networking and Semiconductor Analyst here at Wells. Pleased to have with us Ken Miller, CFO at Juniper. And what we'll do is I'll open it up, I'll ask some questions and then open it up for the audience towards the end. But I think Ken you want to touch on the safe harbor...

Kenneth Miller

Yes. We will be making some forward-looking statements, and obviously, those carry some risk, please take a look at our SEC documents for a full listing of those risks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Aaron Rakers

Perfect. So let's start the conversation with just the current demand environment. So on the most recent earnings call, you had called out that there was a bit of a downtick, if you will, in some of the growth expectations, weakness in service provider, some moderating demand in the enterprise. Can you just give us an update of what exactly you're seeing from a demand perspective right now?

Kenneth Miller

Yes. So when we gave the Q4 guidance, we did comment on the fact that it was less than what we were currently -- what The Street currently had us model that. And there's a couple of factors for that. One was service provider. We've seen some weakness in service provider that impacted Q3 results. We missed our midpoint by about $12 million in Q3. That was predominantly service provider weakness. We see that weakness extending into Q4. So some of that kind of guide -- factored in some continued weakness in service provider. The other half, we're talking about a $40 million kind of guide as compared to where The Street was, it's about $20 million of a service provider. The other half is really enterprise related, and there's a couple of factors there. There's our own enterprise transformation, which we talked about on the call, is taking a little longer to get to the productivity that we were expecting. This is a combination of hiring and productivity per head. We have a fair amount of new sellers in the enterprise sales force, which we're excited about, but as -- it takes time for them to ramp up to full productivity.

The second part of the enterprise kind of cautionary kind of guide as compared to the original model is macro related. We did see some slowdown in some enterprise bookings in Q3. We still had a very strong quarter, and -- but we did miss slightly our expectations of bookings, and we think that's going to continue into Q4, and we factor that into our guide.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. And kind of on that same discussion, maybe more vertical-specific perspective, demand environment that you see in your cloud piece of the business.

Kenneth Miller

Yes. So I've been calling it's stable now for a few quarters. I mean, any given 90 days, you're going to see some ups and downs, but we've come out of the MX to PTX a few quarters ago. We should be stable to up. I expect this to be able to grow modestly. We're just keeping the footprint we have, despite the capacity growth that our customers are going to have. So quite optimistic that the enterprise headwinds that we've experiencing for the last couple of years are well behind us. We should grow with capacity, and that should result in low single digit, maybe even mid-single-digit growth. This is with keeping the use cases, which, as everyone knows, predominantly wide area networking use cases. This is where we have our strength in the hyperscale side.

On the Tier 2, Tier 3, we have data center strength as well. So just keeping doing what we're doing, we should see that return to growth. Obviously, the big opportunity here is 400-gig and actually breaking into hyperscale data center use case. That's not factored into my kind of stable to up guide that I expect for the next several quarters.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. And kind of as you look at that, you think about flat to low single-digit growth 2020, and then you actually have made a comment that you've returned to sustainable growth or sustained growth in mid-2021, aside from what you just said on the cloud, what other pieces of the portfolio kind of underpin those expectations right now?

Kenneth Miller

So cloud expected to be up enterprise, absolutely, is underpinning of our growth strategy for next year. We're investing in sales this year. We're continuing to invest this quarter. We're adding more feet on The Street. We've talked about the sales transformation, a lot of factors, but some of the more meaningful ones were kind of taking some costs out, delayering the organization, adding back feet on The Street, native quota-carrying sellers. We've been doing that this year and we'll continue to do that. That will have a cost into next year. I mean, we are investing in sales. I expect OpEx to be modestly up next year, and I expect Q1 OpEx to be up sequentially, which it has been for the last several years as compared to Q4.

So we do expect some investment in sales to hit at our P&L. That should continue to grow. It's not just sales, it's also product. I mean, clearly, the Mist acquisition is ramping quite nicely. I expect that to have some meaningful growth for us next year and not just selling WiFi but selling the whole solution, the cloud-delivered artificial intelligence, campus and branch solution, which we're -- we've already announced our EX product, which is our land switching using both the assurance product that missed sales. So really taking that as a control point and expanding our enterprise portfolio is a big part of that strategy. So I expect enterprise to be up.

Cloud, we already talked about. Service provider, I expect to be down next year. I do think it will be less down, if that makes sense. I don't expect 15% kind of declines next year. I think we could lessen the pain and the math kind of results to kind of that flat to slight growth next year all up.

Aaron Rakers

Maybe I should have asked this at the beginning. Can you just for the audience kind of frame the business, the mix of the business between what we just talked about?

Kenneth Miller

Yes. So we're still -- our biggest vertical is service provider. About 40% of our business has been on the decline for the last couple of years. I expect it to continue to decline next year, but not as much as it had this year. Over time, there's opportunity to stabilize and return that to growth as 5G starts to kick into our piece of the network, which is predominantly core and edge. But that's not a 2020 story, that's out a couple of years, but it's still 40%.

The next biggest vertical is enterprise. It's about 35% of our business. So it's almost as big as Telco. I think that's one thing that's not well understood about Juniper, as people refer to us as a Telco company, that's 40% and declining. Enterprise is 35% and growing. So it won't be too much longer before that becomes our biggest vertical. We've seen strength there over the last several years, 35% and growing. And then the last but not least would be our cloud business, which is about 25% today. And that's -- obviously, it's been bigger back in the pre-PTX, MX days. It's down -- decline for a couple of years. We've seen two quarters now of year-on-year growth, and I expect Q4 to be a nice quarter.

Aaron Rakers

And the way that you segment the cloud vertical is what's in that cloud vertical, is that...

Kenneth Miller

It's customer base. So it's the hyperscale customers that everyone knows, the Googles, the Facebooks, the AWS. It's also what we call Tier 2, Tier 3. These are largely -- oftentimes SaaS companies. These are companies that were born in the cloud, deliver their services from the cloud. These would be also in our cloud vertical.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. And then I feel like we've talked about this for a long time now but the MX to PTX transition is done, right?

Kenneth Miller

Yes.

Aaron Rakers

It's behind us. So as you think about that vertical, we think about truly the bandwidth or the port growth dynamics underpinning that. So how do you think about the port growth dynamics of that, now that we've seen that transition play out? What's -- what are you typically seeing in the market right now?

Kenneth Miller

Yes. So we are seeing capacity growth. I mean, we're not seeing it at the same rate we saw, say, 2, 3 years ago, but we've seen capacity growth throughout. I mean, every year, capacity has grown. Our revenue hasn't because of the ASP, the transition. So now that's behind us, we expect to grow with capacity. Now there's always constant ASP pressure in routing, and we have that factored into our model. And historically speaking, 15% to 25% kind of ASP erosion is typical. So to return to growth, you need capacity to grow faster than that. It's basically how the math works, and that's what we expect.

Aaron Rakers

And again, just to close the loop, we're not concerned that in other pieces of the business, there's any MX to PTX transition, like I know early on, we asked about cloud, would that ever have that similar type of -- I'm sorry, service provider have that similar type of transition?

Kenneth Miller

Over time, we could see the mix shifting slightly, it's -- but it's been very stable. I mean, it's not going to go from 80-20 to 20-80 like the cloud did in the 1.5 years. It might go from 80-20 to 75-25 over 2 years, right? So we're not calling exact same mix today, but it's going to be relatively immaterial to our financials.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. Shifting gears, 400. You brought it up earlier, that's kind of obviously insertion opportunity for you to get really into the hyperscale cloud customer base. So just walk us through what you see as you set up right now? How do we think about the availability of optics playing into the equation? And maybe I'll just -- the third part of that question would be, when do you think you have a good line of sight in terms of the POCs turning into true kind of footprint for deployments?

Kenneth Miller

Yes. No, great question. So the products are in market today. We have products, as many of our competitors do as well. There'll be more products coming over the next several months. So the products are there available, being tested. We feel confident about our systems, our software. Not only are we eliminated the disadvantage that we had at the 100-gig cycle, we believe we have some competitive advantage with our silicon. We have the most modern operating system now in the market with Junos OS Evolved. We feel we've done a really good job from product set. Now we just need to execute and do well in the proof of concepts, which we feel pretty confident about.

As far as timing is concerned, I mean the decisions are going to be made over the next several quarters. And the rollout, I expect to kind of start second half and be more meaningful in 2021. I don't have much at all baked into my 2020 financial model. I do think we should start to see some late in the year. It's largely dependent on the timing of 400-gig OpEx to your point, and that we expect to be kind of a second half story, and that will carry the system. The systems will be ready. The systems are ready. It's a matter of the OpEx cycle catching up, and we believe that's going to be a second half story.

Aaron Rakers

And do you think that the -- if the second half volume deployment start that means you've got design in visibility already starting in the first half? I mean, those POCs take typically for what length of time before you, say, the design in actually...

Kenneth Miller

So I think that the qualification cycles will obviously be done before the deployment cycles. We feel good about the ability to qualify. I still think the game as far as the wallet share and how much you could expect is going to play out beyond qualification. I expect there to be a multi-vendor qualification process of which we hope to be a participant and a few of these large customers. How much share we're going to win, I think won't be determined upfront. We'll both -- both vendors will get opportunities to prove themselves. Our goal is to obviously take some share upfront and then expand that share over time as we improve our capabilities.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. And how much is silicon photonics fit into the 400 story for Juniper? And where are we today on that?

Kenneth Miller

Yes. No, it's an exciting part of our opportunity. So we feel that the 400-gig silicon photonics, which still has some R&D to go. It's not a slam dunk, but we feel more and more confident every day, every quarter that we're making progress to the milestones we laid out to be ready for the cycle. So we're talking about second half next year. We feel that we'll have our product available really when the 400-gig cycle takes off, which is perfect timing. So again, it's not something I'm factoring in because we're not shipping product today, but it is a big opportunity that we're very focused on internally.

Aaron Rakers

And remind -- maybe take a step back, remind us again why silicon photonics is so important? What it does from the cost...

Kenneth Miller

Yes. So we think we could change the economics of the optical interconnect. And effectively, we could reduce the price. We could either reduce the price to maintain healthy margin or we could keep current price and have really nice margin. And what's important to note is the system cost of a switch or a router. It's about 30% of the total CapEx. The other 70% are actually the optical interconnects. So to really change the economics of networking, we felt it was important to go after where the big CapEx cost is and that's in these optical interconnects, and Juniper made that bet a few years ago when we acquired a company. We've been developing it. I feel it's a huge opportunity for us to either package the optics with our systems and win more system sales and/or sell optics direct to some large customers that are looking for a lower cost optic.

Aaron Rakers

Yes. Perfect. So maybe a shift a little bit to the model attributes, software-only last recent quarter was up 13%, about 10% of total revenue. How are you thinking about the software-only piece of the Juniper story evolving?

Kenneth Miller

Yes. That's a great question. So there's really -- I mean, there's a few different types of software-only. There's the actual business model, which is really a monetization of Junos, whereas historically, networking was sold as a system with all you can eat perpetual software. That's transitioning to term-based licensing on the software side, where we have kind of a basic advanced and premium software stack. So that's -- we talked about that at the Investor Day a year ago. That model is starting to get traction and actually continue to grow our software business over time.

The other piece that's important to note is the kind of the cloud-delivered management orchestration. This is really the missed model, and now we've announced it with our EX land switching as well. There's more products to come, where you sell the box, you also sell software into the -- that's cloud delivered that manages, installs and operates your on-premise equipment. So it's -- that's going to be a big piece of our software growth going forward as well.

And last but not least would be our true stand-alone software, which would be our Contrail solutions. Typically, some of our security software, virtual software appliances that are software-only. And that business has been growing faster than hardware all along. All three of those businesses I expect to grow faster than hardware and we'll drive the overall software growth.

Aaron Rakers

And I think you said last quarter, subscriptions grew like 200% year-over-year. So is that a broadening piece of the narrative in the Juniper story as far as being able to -- one of your largest competitors, Cisco has done a pretty good job of driving more of a subscription-type model in your business. Is that -- how do I think about that across the portfolio?

Kenneth Miller

Absolutely. So we're driving to an overall software number. We're also driving to a percentage of the subscription based. And that's -- the goal is to get -- and the majority of our software is subscription based over the next few years. And right now, the majority of our software is still perpetual.

Aaron Rakers

And remind me, again, the target for the software contribution?

Kenneth Miller

16% by 2021. We are on pace for that. And we haven't put a target on the subscription piece of that total target, but you could -- that we're internally tracking that piece as well.

Aaron Rakers

Yes. Okay. You mentioned a couple of different times Mist and being able to leverage Mist beyond wireless LAN, talk about what that exactly entails layering in AI? How the Mist fits into the bigger picture portfolio for the company?

Kenneth Miller

Yes. So the Mist acquisition is doing phenomenal at this point. I mean, not only we're winning new customers and growing Juniper's logos, we're able to cross-sell into previous Mist customers with the full Juniper portfolio, and that's really just kind of the start, kind of more of a commercial synergy, customer synergy, where we just announced the EX side and we're continuing with other products is really the product synergies and that's where you leverage what Mist does. And Mist is a phenomenal high-scale cloud-delivered management and orchestration. It doesn't just work day 1, but it helps you operate your network much more efficiently than if you didn't have the Mist AI engine.

So getting more of our appliances, more of our systems on the Mist engine, the control point of Mist is absolutely part of our strategy. We feel very good about it. It's been -- it's ahead of schedule from a customer kind of acquisition and proof of concept, et cetera, expected.

Aaron Rakers

And I think you've said that the customer base has grown by like 42% since the acquisition closed. There's been 100 Mist POCs in this last most recent quarter. How many of those customers are new to Juniper kind of customers? Do you have any kind of metrics around that?

Kenneth Miller

We do track it, obviously, internally. I would say it's a good blend. It's a good -- I would say, it's cross lens. So we are using Mist to break in. Juniper sellers are using Mist to break into new logos that they've been trying to break into for maybe quarters or years, as kind of the tip of the spear strategy. We are also very much up selling Mist to existing Juniper customers. And last but not least, Mist, even though they were private company, came over to Juniper with a pretty healthy, pretty, I would say, robust customer list of some high-profile customers, and the Juniper may not have been in before. So really leveraging some of those large customers that they've won on their own to upsell into switching and security as a big part of the strategy. So it's a mix.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. And how long does it take to -- you said you mentioned earlier, you've integrated with EX, what's next? I mean, how long does it take to integrate across the broader portfolio?

Kenneth Miller

Yes. So we'll continue to integrate SRX and SD-WAN would the next products. And we haven't talked about timing yet, but it's something we're very focused on internally.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. Shifting gears a little bit. 5G, you mentioned earlier, it's going to -- it's taken some time for you or how you would think that, that plays into the Juniper model? What should I be looking for sitting in my seat as far as the signpost that, "Hey, now is the time that 5G starts to mean something or at least in the next couple of quarters starts to mean something for Juniper?"

Kenneth Miller

Yes. I think one thing to look at is just the traffic, right? I mean, how much traffic is actually on 5G? Right now, it's an inevitable technology. 5G will happen. There's some debate as to when and how quickly it's going to ramp. Obviously, the faster the ramp as far as traffic, the better opportunities will be. I mean, we are -- we're not in the radio, as you know. We are targeting the metro access layers, which is not an area we play in today in a great market share perspective. We have a lot of market share in the edge and the core. And we believe 5G is kind of going to start at the radio and kind of work its way through the network. We're going after some wins in the metro kind of access layer, which could materialize next year or the year after. From an edge and core perspective, those upgrades will require when capacity demands it, right? So really seeing the traction of 5G, and actually the network capacity at the radio actually require an upgrade is what we're looking for.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. So it's 2021 or maybe even it's hard to say?

Kenneth Miller

From a core and edge, I think, it's beyond 2020. I mean, 2021, 2022, I think some of the metro access opportunities could land next year.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. And then on the 5G side, the MX 5G line cards moving from qualifications to deployments, where are we...

Kenneth Miller

Yes. So we are -- that's a big part of why I believe SP won't be as bad next year from a growth rate perspective or a decline perspective because we are seeing some of our newer products and next five years being kind of the flagship line card for MX. It's getting past the qualification stage. It's starting to move into deployment mode. We should see benefit of that next year as well as Contrail, our Telco cloud products are growing quite nicely.

Security. Security has done well across the board, but even within service provider, we see a big opportunity there. So although we don't see a big recovery in kind of the edge and core kind of routing space of Telco, there are other products that we sell into the Telco space that we do see growth opportunity.

Aaron Rakers

Maybe I'll pause and see if there's any questions from the audience? Talk a little bit about the silicon strategy for Juniper? Can you give us a little update on where we stand today, the cadence of Juniper's proprietary use or use of proprietary silicon versus opening up more of the portfolio to merchant?

Kenneth Miller

Yes. So we have a hybrid strategy, right? We have -- today, we have 400-gig boxes as an example of both a custom and a merchant-based system in the market today. We feel that that's the right strategy for us. So clearly, we're not going to build custom ships just because we can. We're going to build them where we think we could differentiate. One area of differentiation that we're excited about is cost per bit. We're able to integrate more onto the chip such as MACsec, which is an important security feature that we think is very important to the market. We've integrated that into our custom ship, whereas others are using separate chips to do that same function.

So it gives you a better economics. It gives you better power consumption economics, which is very important, particularly to large hyperscalers. So we feel good about that kind of hybrid strategy. We are not opposed to merchant. We'll use merchant where it makes sense. We use a lot of merchant today and our kind of top of rack switching, and most of our security products and many of our land switching products. So we have a hybrid strategy. I think that will persist for a while.

Aaron Rakers

Maybe I'll do some rapid-fire questions here at the end on the model. Value engineering, you've been able to do some things to drive benefits to the gross margin, where are we at today as far as the process of layering in more value engineering to drive better -- improved gross margin?

Kenneth Miller

I mean, I would say, you're never finished, right? And we always -- every year, we look at the opportunities for the next year as we go through our business planning cycles, and we're constantly looking for the next layer of opportunities. I think some of the low-hanging fruit is largely behind us on the value engineering front. Value engineering just to distinguish, I distinguish value engineering from design for value. Value engineering is going after a product that's currently shipping and figuring out a better way to get a lower cost, oftentimes, that has to do with dual sourcing or changing to part out in some way or shape or form.

The other part of the equation is design for value, which is really upfront, making sure we design the next-generation of systems with cost per bit in mind more so than, say, we did 5 years ago, which was mostly about function and features. So both of those activities are constant. From a value engineering, the tail gets a little longer and a little less steep, design for value, the opposite. I mean, design for value is more of a gift that should keep on giving as we continue to innovate on the system side.

Aaron Rakers

So on -- and I'll wrap it up here in a minute. Cash flow generation -- free cash flow generation. I mean, trailing 12 months, it looks like you've been running 12%, 13% of revenue. A couple of years ago, you were maybe closer to 20% or plus 20%. Is there something that you see that structurally improves your free cash flow generation going forward? And obviously, the follow-on question with that would be is how do you think about return to capital or usage of that free cash flow?

Kenneth Miller

Well, obviously, the biggest driver is net income, right? So getting our operating margin up and our net income up will obviously help cash flow. The delta from, quite honestly, net income, operating margin to cash has to do with just our balance sheet timing. And the biggest delta we have is services, quite honestly. When we have customers that do a 3-year service contract to pay upfront, that results in a higher conversion rates than you would expect. But the next couple of years, they're not paying for services because they've already paid for services. So we actually see a fair amount of fluctuation on cash flow based on service invoicing, which is very lumpy compared to service revenue, which is spread over time. That's the biggest kind of single driver. There are other AR and AP dynamics, but for the most part, those are the big drivers there, just working capital fluctuations.

On the capital return, feel good about what we've done this year. We've actually delevered the company about $450 million, delevered the debt. We've acquired, I think, a very good asset, about $400 million, Mist, which is going to be a growth driver for us. And we've returned $500 million of -- in the form of buybacks, $550 million. So I think we've had a balanced use of capital strategy this year, and I expect us to continue to be balanced moving forward.

Aaron Rakers

The final question since I have you here is, there was an announcement this week around the CTO change, so maybe just help us understand that announcement?

Kenneth Miller

Yes. So Bikash Koley has been our CTO for the last couple of years. He got an opportunity to go back to Google, which is where he's from and effectively taken his dream job, which is run the entire networking at Google, which is a big step-up from where he was a couple of years ago. It's a big opportunity for him, and it's something he felt like it couldn't pass up. And he's excited to take that on. He did a great job at Juniper. He will clearly be missed, but we're excited about the new CTO, Raj, who also happens to come from Google. But before that, he spent a lot of time with VMware, a lot of time at Intel. And I think it's going to be a smooth transition. The projects that Bikash is working on, Raj will carry on through, silicon photonics, contrail being the two big ones, and we're excited about where we're headed.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. Perfect. I think we'll go ahead and wrap it up there. Thanks so much.

Kenneth Miller

Great. Thank you.

Aaron Rakers

I appreciate.

Kenneth Miller

Thanks, Aaron. Thanks a lot.