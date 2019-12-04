Ionis: A Long-Term Buy On Earnings, Pipeline

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is the leading RNA-based biotechnology company, if earnings per share is a guideline. While investors have largely focused on the recent Novartis (NYSE:NVS) plan to acquire The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO), which has been developing a therapy licensed from Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY), Ionis has continued to make progress and is, in my opinion, the most attractively priced of the RNA therapy companies.

The following table shows some of the leading RNA therapy companies, their earnings, and market capitalizations as of 12/2/2019. Only Alnylam and Ionis are commercial stage companies generating sales or royalty revenue, but the others have received milestone payments or collaboration revenue.

Ticker Company Q3 2019 EPS Non-GAAP Market Cap, $ Billions IONS Ionis $0.18 9.0 ALNY Alnylam -$1.92 13.1 ARWR Arrowhead $0.11 7.0 MRNA Moderna -$0.37 6.6 DRNA Dicerna -$0.45 1.7 AKCA Akcea -$0.34 1.8

Note that Akcea (NASDAQ:AKCA) is majority owned by Ionis.

The rational markets assumption for the market capitalization anomalies, like Ionis not having the largest market cap despite having the highest EPS, is that the rest of the value for each company must be in the drug development pipeline. Pipelines are important, but I believe a better explanation here is irrational investors, pushed by sell-side brokers and analysts into stocks with a next-big-thing story. I believe RNA-based therapeutics will be a major health and profit driver for at least the next few decades, but I still think investors should be picking and choosing based on company details, including the stock price. The rest of this article will focus on Ionis and its subsidiary Akcea.

AKCEA-TTR-LRx Phase 3 study launched in polyneuropathy driven by hereditary TTR Amyloidosis

Ionis and Akcea already have an approved drug for polyneuropathy caused by hATTR amyloidosis, Tegsedi. It is administered once per week by subcutaneous injection. It has rivals for the indication, so AKCEA-TTR-LRx, if approved, may help it gain market share. It is based on an improved technology, LICA (Ligand Conjugated Antisense). In the Phase 1 trial, reductions in the target, TTR, were up to 94%. There will be two Phase 3 trials to confirm the Phase 1 results and the larger number of patients will help to increase confidence in its safety. There will not be a placebo arm. Instead, the historical Tegsedi placebo arm will be used for comparison. Patients will reach the primary endpoint after 66 weeks, so we should see data in 2021. Given the small number of people with hATTR and the existence of three approved therapies, I see this drug as proof of concept for the LICA technology as well as a way of extending the patent timeline. If it works significantly better than Tegsedi and Alnylam's Onpattro, it might also increase Ionis' market share.

ANGPTL3-LRx licensed to Pfizer

Ionis has generated a large number of potential RNA therapies with its platform. Several have been licensed to other companies. On November 19, 2019, Akcea (majority owned by Ionis) announced closing a deal to license ANGPTL3-L(RX) to Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). It is designed to reduce the production of angiopoietin-like 3 (ANGPTL3) protein in the liver, a key regulator of triglycerides, cholesterol, glucose and energy metabolism. The drug is already in a Phase 2 trial for rare hyperlipidemia (elevated lipoids or lipoproteins in the blood, which includes cholesterols). These are risk factors for cardiovascular diseases. It is in the same broad category as the drug Inclisiran that The Medicines Company was developing, resulting in its $8 billion deal with Novartis, which lowers low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its timeline is behind that of Inclisiran, which could have its regulatory filing in the U.S. before year-end. However, given competition in the market and pricing concerns by governments and private payers, I would hesitate to assign that much value to either drug before seeing real-world pricing and market uptake.

Meanwhile, Pfizer has assumed a fair amount of risk from Akcea and Ionis. The deal includes a $250 million upfront license fee. Akcea will keep all the cash, and Ionis will get another $125 million in Akcea common stock, but then, Ionis already owns over 70% of Akcea stock and, in effect, controls Akcea's cash. The companies are also eligible to receive development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments of up to $1.3 billion and tiered, double-digit royalties worldwide net sales, if marketing is approved by regulators.

Ionis Q3 results, Spinraza, Tegsedi, Waylivra

Revenue is growing rapidly at Ionis. For Q3 2019, revenue was $168 million, up 2% sequentially from $164 million, and up 16% from $145 million year earlier [Alnylam Q3 2019 revenue was $70 million]. GAAP net income was $26 million, up sequentially from $1 million, and up from a loss of $5 million year earlier. GAAP EPS (diluted) was $0.18, up sequentially from $0.01, and up from a loss of $0.03 year earlier. Non-GAAP net income was $39 million, up 44% from $27 million year earlier.

$72 million of revenue was for R&D under collaboration agreements, up 16% from $62 million in Q3 2018. Spinraza royalties from Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) were $82 million, up 17% from $70 million year earlier. There has been an exaggerated concern that Spinraza will be made obsolete by an approved gene therapy, Zolgensma, sold by Novartis. Given the cost of the gene therapy, and its restriction to use with children age two or less, and the size of the untreated population, I believe Spinraza can continue to ramp revenue for at least the next few years.

Tegsedi sales were $12 million, up from nothing year earlier. Waylivra, which launched in Germany in the quarter, did not produce substantial revenue. So far, Tegsedi is lagging behind Alnylam's Onpattro, which generated $46 million in Q3. Both RNA therapies have also had to compete against tafamidis, which is Pfizer's protein stabilizer that had been rejected by the FDA in 2012 but gained approval in 2019.

Ionis ended Q3 with a cash balance of $2.22 billion and a debt of $596 million in 1% senior notes. It announced a $125 million share repurchase program.

On a further positive note, full-year 2019 revenue guidance was raised to $1 billion. However, this is largely due to the $250 million upfront payment from Pfizer discussed above.

Biogen neurological partnership

Given the successful partnership for Spinraza, it should not be surprising that Biogen has licensed Ionis RNA therapies to treat a variety of neurological diseases. These include two therapies, with different mechanisms of action, to treat ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). A therapy that targets Tau tangles in the brain is being tested for Alzheimer's and for frontotemporal degeneration. ION859 for Parkinson's disease rounds out the currently disclosed indications.

Other notable pipeline candidates

By the end of 2020, Ionis plans to have over 10 medicines in pivotal clinical studies, with four of those pivotal studies starting in 2019. – Ionis investor page

The Ionis/Akcea pipeline includes some 45 or so potential therapies if preclinical candidates are counted. Among the highlights is the hepatitis B program, which Glaxo (NYSE:GSK) licensed in Q3 2019 with a $25 million fee. In Q3 2019, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) started patients in a Phase 3 study for IONIS-HTTRx. It has been granted EU designation for possible accelerated assessment for Huntington's disease. Roche also released data from the OLE study of IONIS-HTTRx in patients with Huntington's disease and changed dosing to once every four months. AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) is testing an Ionis RNA therapy, danvatirsen, in a combination study for head and neck cancer and already has reported positive Phase 1b/2 data.

Among the other promising therapies still in Phase 1 or 2, I would note possible treatments for beta-thalassemia, cystic fibrosis, and acromegaly. Each could be a substantial revenue generator if eventually approved by regulators. There is also IONIS-AGT-LRx for treatment-resistant hypertension.

Conclusion

The takeaway is Ionis is growing positive earnings, has lots of deals with large pharmaceutical companies, and has a huge pipeline promising future revenue and earnings growth. With such a large pipeline, there will be some therapies that fail to reach commercialization, but the general trajectory is upwards.

I think when share price is taken into consideration, Ionis is the best of the RNA therapy stocks to invest in today. Another way to invest in RNA therapies is through larger biotechs that have licensed them, like Biogen and Novartis. I already own shares of Ionis and Biogen. I do want to buy the other pure-play RNA companies at a reasonable price. Anyone who bought Ionis at under $10 a share in 2013 or earlier may now be taking profits to diversify into the newer, up and coming competitors like Moderna and Arrowhead. I have discussed their pipelines in prior articles and will update my view from time to time. Note too that there are other companies experimenting with RNA-based therapies that are not covered in this article.

