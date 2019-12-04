66 Small Cap Stocks 50% Off Their Highs

Sixty-six companies in the S&P Small Cap 600 Index are down more than 50% from their recent 1-year high.

With U.S. stocks near their all-time highs, this article examines small cap companies trading at material discounts from their 52-week high.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are in the rear view, but it does not mean that Seeking Alpha readers can not continue to do some bargain hunting. I have recently detailed companies trading at material discounts to their 52-week highs even as the broad market gauges hit new peaks. In articles over the last couple of weeks, I have examined:

In this article, I wanted to extend this examination of company laggards to the small-cap universe. After all, small caps (IJR) have underperformed mid-caps (MDY), which have in turn lagged the largest companies (SPY) as seen in the graph below of year-to-date returns. As we move into the smaller cap arena, the discounts to recent highs get larger and the list grows.

Source: Bloomberg

The graph below shows the distribution of S&P Small Cap constituents relative to their 52 week highs. The companies at the left of the distribution have lost most of their value in 2019. The companies at the right of the distribution are approaching their trailing 1-year high. While the large and mid-cap distributions also featured a tail of severe laggards, the tail in the small cap universe is decidedly "fatter".

To drill into this tail, I have tabled the 66 companies that have shed at least 50% of their value from their recent highs below.

Drilling down into the 66 small-cap companies down at least 50% from their 52 week high, some themes emerge.

Like in the small and mid-cap space, Energy was disproportionately represented on the laggards list. While Energy is just 4.4% of the S&P Small Cap 600, it is 32.6% of the market capitalization of this laggards list. As discussed in a recent article on the high yield bond market - The Losing Sector in The Junk Bond Rally - Energy has been an underperformer across capital markets. Equity investors looking to buy the correction in any of these Energy names must first study their ability to satisfy their debts as these companies are pricing in major distress. If you want to play in the Energy space, find companies with operating cash flow that at least covers maintenance capex or with unique and divisible assets that can be sold to improve the balance sheet.

Building on the sector discussion, I have tabled the weightings of this laggard list versus the sector weights in the S&P Small Cap 600.

Healthcare and Consumer Discretionary, each at 21% of the Laggards list, are both also heavily represented. Secular transformation in the pharma/healthcare space, and among retailers, has pressured some of the weaker business models in the small cap universe.

While the calamitous performance of small cap Energy grabs the headlines, note the under-representation of Financials on the laggards list. The financial system, especially the domestic-focused community and regional banks that feature in the S&P SmallCap 600, are in solid shape at this point in the cycle.

Defensive Utilities were the only sector not on the laggards list. Mall operator CBL & Associates (CBL) was the only REIT on the list. Both sectors have generally benefited from the lower interest rate environment in 2019.

Long-time readers know that I prefer a Low Volatility (XSLV), Dividend Growth (SMDV), or Value (VBR) tilt towards my small-cap allocations. The Low Volatility and Dividend Growth tilts are aimed at selecting around the small cap businesses that fail. Value is aimed at paying the right price to capture the size premia. High beta small caps can be the "trade that never wins". Over long-time intervals, the smallest stocks with the highest realized volatility have trouble generating strong forward returns. Seeking Alpha readers using this list as a screening tool for opportunistic buys need to focus on uncovering companies with the balance sheet strength to re-emerge from the recent travails.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,XSLV,SMDV,VBR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.