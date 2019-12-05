Alibaba: The Chinese Got It Right

The narrative should change with investors finally starting to focus on the fundamentals and the tremendous long-term growth opportunity the company offers.

Chinese online consumer spending is second to none and is dwarfing the Black Friday/ Cyber Monday sales records set in the U.S.

The Hong Kong listing of Alibaba can be seen as a strong sign of confidence that should further propel the stock.

Ever since my most recent article on Alibaba (BABA), where I concluded that Alibaba currently "does not get the appreciation and love from the markets it deserves," things have changed following the highly anticipated record Hong Kong listing in late November, with the stock hitting a fresh 52-week high of around $200 before being weighed down by concerns regarding the timing and scope of the phase one trade deal.

Despite that quick rally and increased uncertainty regarding a trade deal, the stock remains a strong buy, as Chinese investors have shown that they are willing and capable of giving Alibaba the valuation it deserves. This positive sentiment will also be reflected in the NYSE-listed ADRs, and thus, should further propel the stock price over the short-to-medium run given the company's various growth catalysts and strong business performance. Here are my top 3 reasons for investing into Alibaba now.

#1 Chinese online consumer spending is second to none and is dwarfing the Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales records set in the U.S.

While the ecommerce and retail sector on the U.S. is heavily reliant on the entire holiday shopping period spearheaded by the iconic Black Friday to Cyber Monday shopping spree, the biggest day for online sales in China and for Alibaba is Singles Day on 11/11.

Alibaba has been setting new records every year and generated a monumental $38 billion in sales over the 24-hour Singles' Day event, reflecting growth of 26% compared to 27% in 2018. Both in absolute and relative terms, this is an unheard-of performance given that Alibaba has been growing by strong double digits in the period in between, and thus, the growth of 26% in 2019 is worth much more than the 27% growth seen in 2018.

That $38 billion figure does not only appear to be massive but it is massive, and now that the Black Friday weekend is over, we can put those numbers into much more meaningful perspective.

Amazon (AMZN), the global U.S.-based ecommerce giant, "only" generated a total of $61 billion in sales (excluding AWS) over an entire quarter, or to put it differently, on just one day Alibaba sold the equivalent of 2 months of Amazon's sales. However, the market cap of those two companies values Amazon at $883 billion and Alibaba at $524 billion. And while Amazon's AWS business is worth much more than Alibaba's Cloud business at this stage, it is Alibaba's ecommerce business which is generating $5.4 billion in EBITDA compared to less than $1 billion in operating income for Amazon's North America and International sales.

Furthermore, the $38 billion in sales generated by Alibaba alone within only 24 hours also completely dwarfs the estimated $7.4 billion in total digital sales on Black Friday (+20% Y/Y) and the predicted $9.4 billion on Cyber Monday in 2019. To make it more explicit, one company alone (Alibaba) eclipsed the total digital sales of the entire U.S. economy (4,500 retail websites were tracked) on its two largest online shopping days and some more within only 24 hours, and yet, that company alone is worth much less than Amazon, which is only one retailer. Even in the hypothetical case that Amazon's sales were equivalent to these $16.8 billion, it would still be less than 50% of what Alibaba achieved, and yet, Alibaba is valued much cheaper compared to Amazon.

Chinese ecommerce online spending has been reaching a scale which is unthinkable in the U.S., and Alibaba is the frontrunner of the Chinese economy and overwhelmingly reflects the state of the economy as well. Disposable income of Chinese households has tripled over the last 10 years, and this is showing itself in these numbers. Thus, Alibaba is profoundly benefiting from increased consumer spending.

#2 China's Middle Class is on the rise

Alibaba is at the forefront of the biggest demographic transformations in the world - the rise of the Chinese middle class, which is already at over 400 million, or more than the size of the entire U.S. population, and expected to increase to 550 million in 3 years.

This will create tremendous amounts of domestic consumption power fueled by very low household debt-to-GDP ratios (roughly half the size of the U.S., which means more money available for spending).

Overall, the market Alibaba is operating in is growing very robustly and expected to grow north of 20% for years to come:

The overall size of consumption keeps growing with increasing penetration of digitization. Specifically, China retail sales reached around RMB 30 trillion in the first nine months of 2019 growing at 8.2% year over year. This outpaced the overall GDP growth at 6.2%. More importantly, online e-commerce is still the key driver of China consumption, growing faster at 17%. We are growing even faster than the overall online e-commerce sector.



That means not only is Alibaba benefiting from increased consumer spending as disposable incomes have been and remain on the rise but it also benefits from an increasing potential customer base. The increase in Alibaba's actual customer base may look tepid with annual active customers moderately growing by around 3% sequentially for years but considering the law of large numbers even a seemingly small 3% sequential increase currently translates into an additional 19 million customers within a quarter and 92 million customers over the last year.

On top of that figure of almost 700 million annual active customers, there is lots of future growth in store. Alibaba itself is aiming to serve more than 1 billion AAC by the end of FY2024, representing a mind-blowing increase of almost 40% over the next 4 years. This was one of my main takeaways from the company's 2019 Investor Day and reason enough to add to my holdings.

Over the next several years, we will continue to grow our user base and at the same time drive user synergy by enabling merchants to cross-sell products and services in the digital economy.



#3 Alibaba's Hong Kong Listing acts as a catalyst to the stock price

On November 25, 2019, with several months' delay Alibaba finally got listed on the Hong Kong exchange. Its debut marked the third-biggest debut on record for the Hong Kong market, and shares soared almost 7% on heavy volume.

This helped raise $11.3 billion immediately for Alibaba, with a further $1.6 billion possible in case the company exercises its over0allotment option. This option has now been called, resulting in an additional 75 million shares getting listed at $HK176, translating into roughly $1.68 billion.

Not only does this provide an abundance of capital for Alibaba, which the company intends to use for further investments into the Ele.me platform, the online travel group Fliggy, the online video platform Youku and other online services which will keep the revenue momentum strong for years to come, but more importantly for the stock price, it represents a strong sign of investor confidence amid the still-unresolved trade war and violent demonstrations taking place in Hong Kong.

Although Alibaba is an absolute juggernaut in China and an everyday site, it is far less known internationally despite its 2014 U.S. listing. Thus, the Hong Kong listing will help allow more international and Asian investors access to this growth name and help grow brand recognition, which is vital for further international and Asian expansion.

Those investors have now lifted the stock to fresh 52-week highs, representing a strong sign of confidence in Alibaba's business and future potential driven by the expansion of the Chinese middle class and the growth in disposable income.

Alibaba's cloud business is currently not generating any profits due to heavy investments, but for those investors with confidence in the long-term opportunity of the cloud business, much higher margins and juicy profits are in the store for the future.

Investor Takeaway

Although Alibaba's never lost its mojo business-wise, U.S. investors have been acting as if the company's still impressive growth rates, expanding customer base and Singles' Day sales record mean nothing for its stock. With Alibaba's Hong Kong listing now having been completed, the narrative should change with investors finally starting to focus on the fundamentals and the tremendous long-term growth opportunity the company offers.

The current uncertainty regarding the trade war will likely continue to weigh on the stock, but sooner or later, Alibaba should also shrug off these overblown concerns and deliver significant stock price appreciation for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.