Chesapeake Energy: The Battle Of The Debt Bulge

The new bank line means that more restrictive debt covenants will not be an issue in the future.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) today announced a significant step away from the financial cliff. The day began with a debt agreement announcement followed by offers to exchange debt along with a conclusion that the company is doing what has to be done. Debt amounts should decline enough to make an actual "going concern" in the audited annual report a moot point. Covenant restrictions that were a challenge will be replaced by something a little more flexible.

Speculative investments such as this one often do not allow for any missteps. Those missteps also include softer than expected commodity pricing. However, this management appears to be aggressively forcing down the debt load as much as possible. Considerable market consideration is required. But this management appears to have learned some lessons about reorganizing a company that others missed.

Many of us wrote articles about Halcon Resources (OTCPK:HKRS) and SandRidge Energy (SD) (among others) before they went bankrupt. There was a spirited discussion about who made the best deal for shareholders. However, all of us missed the fact that these distressed companies did not do nearly enough of those deals to ensure the survival of the company. Therefore debt did not decline enough so when the 2016 commodity price lows arrived, these companies all threw in the towel and filed bankruptcy.

Chesapeake Energy management appears to have a solid plan in mind to reduce the debt. More importantly, this management appears to be ready to do enough deals to ensure the long-term survival of the company. Rumors have been making the rounds that Comstock (CRK) has an interest in the Haynesville assets of Chesapeake Energy. However, Comstock is a vulture investor. There is absolutely no way that Chesapeake Energy would negotiate with Comstock from a weak position. No one really talked about today's actions. But the debt announcements made today significantly strengthen the hand of management in the negotiation of any sale.

Retire The Restrictive Debt

"2.26 Amendment of Section 10.11(B). Section 10.11(B) is hereby amended to read in its entirety as follows: (B) For each fiscal quarter commencing with the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2018, the Borrower will not permit its Leverage Ratio to exceed (I) 5.50:1 for each Test Period ending on or before September 30, 2019; (II) 4.50:1 for the Test Periods ending thereafter but on or before December 31, 2021; (III) 4.25:1 for the Test Period ending March 31, 2022 and (iv) 4.00:1 for each Test Period ending thereafter. 2.27 Amendment of Section 10.11(C)(I). Section 10.11(C)(I) is hereby amended to read in its entirety as follows: (I) Secured Leverage Ratio to exceed 2.50:1 for each Test Period ending through September 30, 2019. 2.28 Amendment of Section 10.11. Section 10.11 is hereby amended to add Sections 10.11(E) and (F) as follows: (E) For each fiscal quarter commencing with the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2019, the Borrower will not permit its First Lien Secured Leverage Ratio to exceed 2.50:1 for such Test Period. (F) The Borrower will not permit its Liquidity to be less than $250,000,000."

Source: Chesapeake Energy December 4, 2019, 8-K Filing

Out of all the conditions of the new $1.5 billion line of credit, the most important by far has to be the relaxation of some covenants. This will allow more restrictive covenants to go away through the retirement of the affected loans. The cost is higher interest rates, and some more ancillary conditions that readers can read about on their own. But the very damaging going concern warning is probably off the table for the immediate future.

Low commodity prices are definitely a threat to the survival of this company. That is one of the costs of leverage. Management now has time to work on that leverage.

Swaps

The market panic after the original "going concern" warning from management drove bond prices down to the point that a debt swap becomes feasible.

Source: Chesapeake Energy December 4, 2019 Press Release

Management has a significant debt swap offer on the table at the present time. The enticement is to swap heavily discounted debt with an unsecured claim for a new higher interest paying second lien debt.

If this debt offer is successful, there would be another (potentially) $800 million or so of debt eliminated. The accounting world has now forced any gains to be instead classified as future interest. But that charge would be non-cash. As far as the banks are concerned, a significant amount of debt would be removed from the books. Even though the second lien bonds have a higher interest rate, the discounted offer is low enough that some of the interest savings would offset the increase in the interest rate from the new bank line.

Interestingly, the company will begin with a $1.5 billion amount but has the ability to increase the amount to $2.3 billion. The exact amount of debt eliminated will depend upon the debt tendered as well as the amount of each type of bond accepted for the trade offer. Already, nearly $1 billion of debt has already been pledged to accept the offer. Therefore debt is "guaranteed" to decrease before the formal offering period begins.

Source: Chesapeake Energy December 4, 2019, Press Release

Last but not least, management is moving to aggressively eliminate the most restrictive covenants that are probably a main source of the "going concern" warning issued about a month ago. The discount to the face value of these bonds can probably be ignored as it really is not all that significant when compared to the bond swap offer.

When all of this is combined with the earlier debt for equity offer, management should easily reduce total debt outstanding by $1 billion. It would take some luck probably but management has dangled the possibility of a $2 billion debt reduction through these moves with maximum success. This is the kind of progress that previous companies failed to achieve on a timely basis.

The real accomplishment was that the management was able to significantly improve the debt profile before second lien notes were issued.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Conference Call Slides

As shown above, management has no plans to swap out the near term debt. Not a single offer announced today offered to swap any near term debt. Most likely the near term debt does not trade at enough of a discount to make a debt swap a realistic option. A significant debt reduction would not result.

Shareholders can assume that management plans to pay that debt as it comes due. Depending upon market conditions at the time of the debt maturity, the lenders may allow the company to refinance that debt and grow production. That possibility is not very likely.

Summary

The steps announced today appear to handle some very pressing debt issues. Most likely debt will decrease this year by at least $1 billion as the result of the swapping and refinancing proposals. It could potentially be double that result.

That will not end the leverage issues by a longshot. But it gives management time to further dig out of the debt hole this company finds itself in.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Conference Call Slides

Management placed a lot of faith in the ability to increase the productivity of the acquisition. Clearly those improvements have been realized. The industry appears to be on the cusp of another round of production improvements and cost reductions. That is excellent news for this leveraged company. In the meantime, a fast payback promised by these leases should lead to a quick cash build. Eagle Ford locations nearly always recover their costs in less than two years. A location such as the leases shown above has the potential to recover the money used to drill and complete wells in a year. A quick payback under either scenario allows for management to drill a new well with the same money while the first well still flows at a decent rate.

The stock price is now clearly at the "show me" stage. A "going concern" warning sobers up the market like few things can. But today's moves are strong evidence that the company is methodically backing away from the financial cliff it nearly went over.

The battle of the debt bulge will continue. But that battle will now continue on terms a little more favorable to management.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website December 4, 2019

The stock price was clearly decimated by the "going concern" announcement. However, now management has a little more leeway to solve its problems. It may take the market awhile to realize that the previously disclosed declining rig count will have an effect on commodity prices.

This management in particular, appears to be agile enough to take advantage of a rising stock price to further improve the financial situation. As many have noted, this is a speculative situation with the odds stacked against the investor. However, this management has so far made the moves necessary to beat the odds. There is still little room for any type of error in the future. Then again, this management has taken the company much further down the recovery road than anyone could ever have imagined.

