RH: A Surprise $1 Billion In Cash To Accelerate Expansion

The warrants effectively put a floor price of $171.98 under RH shares, because CEO Gary Friedman will almost certainly use available cash to repurchase below that price.

The strength of RH balance sheet will no longer be in question, funds will be immediately available for planned expansion, and RH long-term target for return on invested capital is in excess of 50%.

Exercise of 3.0MM warrants will bring in more than $500MM in cash. If the full 6.0MM warrants are exercised that will bring in more than $1 billion in cash for RH.

Why Shares Of RH Surged Today

Shares of RH (NYSE: RH) jumped on Thursday after the furniture retailer reported its third quarter results. Despite tariffs on Chinese goods, RH managed to beat expectations for both revenue and earnings. The stock was up 13.4% at market close.

The Q3 result certainly contributed. But I believe there was another reason. With Berkshire Hathaway recently taking a position in RH there would be institutional buyers wanting to also gain a stake in RH. But with less than 3 million shares not already held by institutions or insiders (see Table 2 below) it would be difficult to secure a sizable stake in RH in a short time period. The availability of an additional 3.0 to 6.0 million shares from conversion of warrants would have provided an ideal avenue for institutions to gain a sizable chunk of RH shares in one transaction. Ideal also for the warrant holders who could convert at $171.98 with an assured sale to meet the outlay for conversion, and with an assured profit. I believe this was the major reason for Dec. 5 share volume of 5.6MM shares, 4.7MM above the 90 day average daily volume. I expect holders of up to 6.0MM warrants expiring Dec. 6 are converting at $171.98 with immediate sale already locked in through placements to institutions. It could be a hectic day of trading for RH on Dec. 6, as any balance of warrants are converted and sold. This is particularly so as the share price of $233.65 at close on Dec. 5 was over 35% above the warrant conversion price of $171.98.

RH: Investment Thesis

First, the risks -

I will start with a cautionary note. RH's business is exposed to additional risk in the event of a broad and long lasting share market downturn. This is because a significant proportion of its customers are likely to be impacted by the reduction in wealth effect of a market downturn. Not only are its shares exposed to a market downturn, but its business is more directly exposed than many other enterprises. On the other hand, I frankly do not see a long lasting share market downturn - the opportunities for alternative investments with anywhere near similar returns are limited, as possibly demonstrated by the level of share buybacks. The other risks for RH have been the perceived weakness in its balance sheet. Having closely examined RH's financial structure, I do not share those perceptions. With a significant cash equity injection, I believe that the perception of weakness in RH balance sheet will be a thing of the past, resulting in a re-rating. Finally, there will be a dilution of earnings per share from the additional shares from warrant conversions. I believe that can easily be offset by P/E multiple expansion, as RH forward P/E multiple of ~21 is low for a company with such long-term high growth potential. Two of RH's peers, Five Below (FIVE) and Lululemon (LULU), displayed on SA Premium have forward P/E multiples in the ~40 to 50 range.

The positives -

From RH outlook in the Q3-2019 earnings release -

Increasing our long-term outlook Looking forward, we see a clear path to over $5 billion in North America revenues, with high teens to low twenties operating margins and ROIC in excess of 50%. Additionally, we now believe there is an opportunity to build a $20 billion global brand as we expand internationally and further develop the RH ecosystem that will move the brand beyond creating and selling products to conceptualizing and selling spaces. We are increasing our long-term targets to: Net revenue growth of 8% to 12% Adjusted operating margins in the high teens to low twenties Adjusted net income growth of 15% to 20% Return on invested capital (ROIC) in excess of 50%

Back on July 9, 2019, I published an article exclusively for my Analysts' Corner subscribers, "RH 5 Years From Now." This included highly detailed Income, Cash Flow and Balance Sheet projections out to RH's FY 2023, ending January 2024. I needed to go to this level of detail to understand RH would be unlikely to face any liquidity crises. No case showed liquidity issues, although share repurchases were limited under the "Low" case. Projected non-GAAP EPS for FY 2023 was respectively, "Low" case $11.50, "High" case $13.29, and "Surprise" case $30.51. The "Surprise" projection took account of RH's history of consistently beating guidance over the last 12 quarters The assumptions for the "Surprise" case were in many respects similar to the above long-term outlook assumptions provided by RH as per copy of my July 9 projections in Table 1 below.

TABLE 1

I'm fairly certain RH will be required within the next week or so to disclose the amount of cash received from exercise of warrants if, as expected, the amount is material. I will await details and then update my five-year projections accordingly. In the meantime, based on my previous projections, the assumptions for which have been confirmed in RH's updated outlook, I remain extremely bullish on RH. Back in June 2017, when Apple (AAPL) shares were $146.59 I published an article, "Buffett's Apple Buy A No-Brainer." Logan Kane recently published a bullish article, "Curb Your Enthusiasm, But Apple Still Will Hit $300." I also would opine now, "Buffett's RH Buy A No-Brainer" because there's possibly greater certainty RH's growth path will cause its shares to hit $300 before Apple shares reach that mark.

RH: The Business

Source: RH Website

From the company's Q3-2019 10-Q report,

We are a leading luxury retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. Our curated and fully-integrated assortments are presented consistently across our sales channels in sophisticated and unique lifestyle settings that we believe are on par with world-class interior designers. We offer dominant merchandise assortments across a growing number of categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. We position our Galleries as showrooms for our brand, while our Source Books and websites act as virtual extensions of our stores. In 2015 we began to introduce an integrated hospitality experience, including cafés, wine vaults and barista bars, into a number of our new Gallery locations. We believe this has created a unique new retail experience that cannot be replicated online, and that the addition of hospitality is helping to drive incremental sales of home furnishings in these Galleries.

RH: Shareholders

Table 2 below summarizes shareholdings at June 14, 2019 based on data from page 11 of RH FY 2018 Annual Report.

TABLE 2

Not included above is the Berkshire Hathaway purchase of 1.2M RH shares at an average price of $170.83 in September 2019 (see here). Also of note is bullish interest shown in RH by noted short Andrew Left's Citron Research, per his SA article of January 2019, "RH The Most Compelling Story In Retail - Price Target Of $250." Citron's target may well be reached within 12 months of writing the article.

Of particular interest is the low number of shares held by other than insiders and 5% holders. This is another reason why there would be interest in large numbers of shares becoming available and providing additional liquidity in the market.

Details Of The RH Warrants Was Disclosed In RH Q2 2019 10-Q

I alerted my Analysts' Corner subscribers to the details of the RH warrants back on November 25, 2019, when RH shares were trading around the $195-200 mark. One of my subscribers observed, "So based on above, price is unlikely to fall below $172 even if the earnings are bad or outlook is reduced. This can make selling $170 strike price put options a relatively safe bet."

Here are excerpts from RH disclosure in its Q2-2019 10-Q dated Sep. 11 in relation to the warrants,

In connection with the offering of the 2019 Notes... the Company sold warrants whereby the holders of the warrants have the option to purchase a total of approximately 3.0 million shares of the Company’s common stock at a price of $171.98 per share. The warrants contain certain adjustment mechanisms whereby the total number of shares to be purchased under such warrants may be increased up to a cap of 6.0 million shares of common stock (which cap may also be subject to adjustment). The warrants will expire through December 2019...

RH have been a little more expansive in the Q3-2019 10-Q filed after close of business on December 5 as per excerpts below:

In connection with the offering of the 2019 Notes, …the holders of the warrants have the option to purchase a total of approximately 3.015 million shares of the Company’s common stock at a price of $171.98 per share. The warrants contain certain adjustment mechanisms whereby the total number of shares to be purchased under such warrants may be increased up to a cap of approximately 6.0 million shares of common stock (which cap may also be subject to adjustment). The warrants will expire through December 2019…During the three months ended November 2, 2019, the Company delivered approximately 54,000 shares upon exercise of the warrants under the terms of the warrant agreements. The warrant agreements expire on December 6, 2019 and the Company has delivered approximately 65,200 additional shares in the fourth quarter through December 4, 2019.

Note: Bolding by author.

Summary And Conclusions

The conversion of warrants will cause some dilution. However the funds will likely allow expansion plans to be accelerated, thus increasing earnings more than sufficient to offset dilutionary effects. The additional cash significantly strengthens the balance sheet, resulting in a degree of de-risking. The strike price has put a floor of $171.98 under the share price, as RH CEO Gary Friedman would almost certainly activate share repurchases if the RH share price fell below that level.

