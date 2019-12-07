Immunomedics: Updates To Thesis, Buy The Secondary

This ADC specialist is the front runner in the lucrative TROP2 space, looking to establish a beachhead in triple-negative breast cancer before expanding into other indications.

Shares of Immunomedics (IMMU) have risen by just 8% since my initial article was published in April of last year, as we delved into the prospects and future potential of the company's ADC platform and specifically lead candidate sacituzumab govitecan.

With the recent resubmission of its U.S. marketing application for sacituzumab govitecan (seeking approval to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who have received at least two prior lines of therapy), coupled with a dip caused by a $250 million secondary offering, I believe it's the right time to revisit this intriguing oncology story.

Figure 1: IMMU daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see the stock bottom around the $12 level both in June and again in October. Shares rebounded back to highs in the latter part of 2019 as management continued to execute in the clinic via launching of studies for expanded indications for sacituzumab govitecan. The recent dip appears related to announcement of the secondary offering, which I believe is offering readers a solid buying opportunity (if they have a medium- to long-term time frame).

Overview

In my last article, I outlined the following keys to the bullish thesis:

First, I introduced readers to the story by noting that the company's ADC platform has the potential to address 90% of all human cancers and reminding them that data for lead candidate sacituzumab govitecan had drawn considerable interest. Its target, TROP2, is broadly expressed across a variety of cancers and immunohistochemistry has demonstrated that 80% of solid cancer patients have moderate to strong expression. The lead indication of mTNBC is an area of oncology desperately in need of novel solutions, as current standard of care provides a very limited benefit. As for specifics of clinical data, I alluded to December's news when the company announced a blinded, independent review had determined an objective response rate (ORR) of 31% in 110 patients with mTNBC who were treated with sacituzumab govitecan. These consisted of 6 complete responses and 28 partial responses, with median duration of response amounting to 9.1 months. Data presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium was especially intriguing when contrasted with that of currently available drugs.

Figure 2: Limited benefit provided by current standard of care treatments (source: JPM presentation)

Figure 3: Progression-free and overall survival (source: JPM presentation)

President Michael Pehl had commented that they would seek accelerated approval from the FDA on the basis of data from this phase 2 study evaluating the drug candidate in the third-line setting. Another bit of supportive news for the bullish thesis was the deal involving exchange of tiered, sales-based royalty rights on global net sales of sacituzumab govitecan to Royalty Pharma for $175 million. Royalty Pharma also purchased $75 million of Immunomedics' common stock at a 15% premium. Specifically, the royalty rate was scheduled to begin at 4.15% of net annual sales up to $2 billion, then falling back (based on tiers) to 1.75 percent on net global annual sales exceeding $6 billion (that figure should turn heads).

(that figure should turn heads). I also highlighted experience in the management lineup as a green flag, including the appointment of Robert Iannone, M.D., M.S.C.E., as Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer. Prior he served at AstraZeneca/MedImmune (oversaw development of Imfinzi) most recently as Senior Vice President and Head of Immuno-oncology, Global Medicines Development. Prior to that he served as Executive Director, Clinical Research, and Section Head of Oncology at Merck Research (was a development leader for Keytruda).

As for IP protection, we noted that composition of matter patents expire in 2023 in the United States and 2029 in Europe. The company had guided for coverage through 2033.

Figure 4: Indications being pursued with sacituzumab govitecan (Source: corporate presentation)

Let's move onto the recent Jefferies presentation to determine how the thesis has progressed here.

Jefferies Presentation

The presentation is made by Dr. Behzad Aghazadeh, who has served as Chairman of the company since March 2017. Readers might recall that he also currently serves as Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager of Avoro Capital Advisors (formerly venBio), which I reviewed in our Institutional Top Ideas series.

Dr. Aghazadeh starts by stating that the company is sitting today on one of the most exciting late stage and largely wholly-owned oncology assets with long IP protection. This ADC has the payload of SN-38, a well-validated chemotherapeutic agent known to be well tolerated with solid durability and safety profile. The hydrolyzable linker allows for both intra-and extra-cellular killing of tumor cells and we are reminded that Trop-2 is expressed in a number of solid tumors. As for where they are in currently targeted indications, the company just refiled regulatory submission for triple-negative breast cancer (3rd line+, has Breakthrough Therapy Designation). Complete Response Letter received earlier this year was related primarily to manufacturing deficiencies which since have been addressed.

The ASCENT study is a randomized phase 3 trial with readout in the middle of 2020, while the phase 3 TROPiCS-2 study got underway in summer targeting metastatic breast cancer (potential interim look could lead to accelerated approval). As for the urothelial cancer setting, previous single agent data has been quite promising.

Starting with triple-negative breast cancer, this indication is widely known as one of the most unmet medical needs in oncology (8,000 patients in the US, 14k in EU5 & Japan). These patients in metastatic setting have already received multiple chemotherapies with limited benefit (low response rates, short duration and unfavorable side effect profile). Data for sacituzumab govitecan appears quite promising in terms of PFS and ORR relative to current treatments.

Figure 5: Sacituzumab govitecan clearly superior to standard of care in terms of ORR and PFS for late-line mTNBC (Source: corporate presentation)

ASCENT confirmatory trial will read out mid-2020 with its PFS primary endpoint, while overall survival secondary endpoint is (of course) expected later on.

As for the second indication of metastatic urothelial cancer, there's a substantial market being targeted (8k patients in the US, 10k patients in EU5 & Japan). These patients have limited treatment options as well (checkpoint inhibitors moving up to first line treatment but little available beyond that). Data from single arm basket study certainly supports the company's decision to move forward here.

Figure 6: Sacituzumab govitecan clearly superior to standard of care in terms of ORR and PFS for late-line mUC so far, caveat for low N (Source: corporate presentation)

Looking at the graphic above, I wouldn't fault members for mistaking it for the mTNBC data as it looks quite similar (doubling or more of ORR and PFS versus SoC). Keep in mind that patients treated were a mix of those treated with checkpoint inhibitors as well as those that were checkpoint naive (checkpoint inhibitors were just gaining traction as standard of care at the time). The ongoing pivotal study has two arms, and the pivotal cohort has 100 patients with mUC who have all experienced checkpoint inhibitors. The second arm is an exploratory cohort enrolling platinum-resistant patients and here interim data (slide 14, caveat for limited follow up) showed 29% response rate in this heavily pretreated patient population. There were two complete responders, six partial responses and 2 unconfirmed PRs. 8 of 10 responders continued to be on therapy as of last data cutoff (promising durability so far).

Figure 7: Spider plot for full mUC cohort treated with sacituzumab govitecan, shows patients remaining on therapy for long period of time including those with "just" stable disease (Source: corporate presentation)

An update of this maturing data set next year will be an important catalyst as well. An interesting point is that a patient who progressed on a TROP2-targeting ADC from Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) responded to treatment with sacituzumab govitecan as well. For this setting, Breakthrough Therapy would not come as a surprise coupled with accelerated paths for achieving approval (100 patient cohort recently completed enrollment, is potentially pivotal).

As for the third indication (HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer), this is a larger market opportunity (25k patients in the US, 35k patients in EU5 & Japan). Here patients typically receive hormonal therapies as well as CDK4/6 before relapsing and moving onto chemo (which in turn have limited efficacy as one would expect). Initial basket study (n=54) showed 31% response rate (2x-3x that of chemo) and 6.8 month PFS (roughly double that of chemo). Ongoing registrational TROPiCS-02 study (n=400) should support accelerated approval with primary endpoint of ORR and PFS. However, keep in mind that enrollment is thought to take 18 months. There is an agreement with the FDA to take interim look at overall response rate, and if benefit is meaningful (along with duration), that could be basis for the accelerated approval.

As for efforts in non-small cell lung cancer, interesting initial responses were observed but at a much lower rate than TNBC and UC indications. Management is trying to better understand whether Trop-2 enrichment could lead to better results (10k 3rd line TROP2 enriched patients in the US, 15k in EU5 & Japan). 19% ORR was observed in small cohort of patients, so the goal in the enriched study is to boost that number meaningfully. If Trop-2 enrichment shows good enough efficacy at the first look, then the plan is to expand the trial to include head & neck cancer as well as endometrial (2nd line post platinum-based chemo). Keep in mind that the biomarker tool they are using is validated and wasn't available until recently.

The collaboration with Clovis Oncology is intriguing, combining the drug with a PARP inhibitor (strong preclinical rationale). Other collaborations with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) are studying combination with PD-L1s in triple negative and urothelial cancers.

Other Information

For the third quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $369.2 million (doesn't include $250 million proceeds from recent secondary offering). Net loss rose by around 50% to $94.3 million. I would expect that the company has around 1 year and change worth of cash runway, so by mid to late 2020 don't be surprised if we see another financing.

As for institutional investors of note, venBio continues to own an outsized position in the company.

Investors and those interested in the story here would be wise to keep tabs on competition in the TROP2 space. For example, back in September, Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) (OTCPK:DSNKY) reported updated data for its TROP2 targeting ADC DS-1062 in 52 unselected patients with heavily pretreated advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Of 46 evaluable patients, 12 had partial responses observed in dose-dependent manner (five confirmed partial responses were observed among 7 patients receiving the recommended 8 mg/kg dose). As one would expect, TROP2 expression trended higher in patients who experienced a partial response. I thought this research paper from earlier in the year was a good read as well. I expect there to be other movers in this space, but it appears that Immunomedics has a good head start over the competition. Lastly, consider that peak sales estimates (conservative) for sacituzumab govitecan are thought to be in excess of $2 billion.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, this ADC specialist is the clear front runner in the TROP2 space and set to address a key unmet need in triple-negative breast cancer, with potential to expand to several other lucrative indications. Management is following a logical strategy focusing first on gaining a foothold in the lead indication, with the goal of becoming a foundational therapy for triple-negative breast cancer, while simultaneously moving forward on multiple fronts. Keep in mind there is currently no TROP2 targeting therapy approved for any cancer.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, the stock remains a Buy and I suggest patiently accumulating dips,

Key risks include negative regulatory decision (again), competition with others targeting TROP2 (e.g. Daiichi Sankyo's DS-1062 in NSCLC), slow launch, disappointing data in other indications and clinical setbacks.

For our purposes in ROTY, I liked this one much more when it was showing weak price action post secondary offering (was suggested in our Live Chat as a trade). Currently, we have another under-the-radar ADC play in our model account, so I feel less rush to get into this one unless cost average is overly advantageous.

