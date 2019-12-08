Foot Locker Is A Buy

Foot Locker (FL) shares have sold off in recent months due to concerns about structural headwinds and lowered Q4 guidance. Although some concern is warranted, we believe that market pessimism is overblown given the company's healthy financial position, solid performance in recent quarters, and healthy financial position.

Business Overview

Foot Locker is a mall-based footwear and sportswear retailer that operates 3,174 stores in 27 countries. The company sells athletic footwear and apparel through a number of brands, which include Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Footaction, Champs Sports, and Runners Point. The bulk of the company's physical stores are located across North America and Europe. FL also sells direct-to-consumer (DTC) via its website.

90 percent of FL's merchandise is sourced from five suppliers, Nike (NKE) being the largest (page 3 of 10-K). Nike products accounted for 66% of FL's merchandise selection in 2018.

Financial overview (in millions USD)

Shares Outstanding (in millions) 110.5 Share Price 39.23 Market cap 4,334.9 Debt 122.0 Cash 744.0 Enterprise Value 3,712.9

(TIKR)

Reasons for Share Price Weakness

There are several reasons why investors are currently pessimistic on Foot Locker. We'll list these below and provide counterarguments for each.

Nike and Adidas DTC Efforts

Nike and Adidas have invested heavily in their own DTC channels in order to gain more control over sales and marketing, as well as cut out the middleman.

Nike, for example, generated 31.6% of its revenue in fiscal 2019 through its Nike Direct segment, compared to 30.2% in 2018 and 28.2% in 2017 (page 27 of 10-K).

The benefits of DTC are numerous for sportswear companies like Nike and Adidas: selling directly to consumers leads to higher gross margins since the company does not have to provide discounted merchandise to third parties; DTC leads to more customer data that can be used for personalization; and provides customers with a seamless omni-channel experience that should (in theory) lead to improved brand loyalty and customer satisfaction.

This poses a serious threat to Foot Locker since so much of its merchandise comes from Nike. If Nike continues to prioritize its own sales channels, it could provide FL with less desirable or popular merchandise (in favor of selling popular products directly to consumers) or could just lower the volume of merchandise it sells to FL.

Nike has the upper hand in this relationship given its dominant position in the sportswear industry and the number of alternative partners (including itself) it has to work with. To put it simply, Foot Locker needs Nike more than Nike needs Foot Locker, which puts FL in a vulnerable position.

Nike CFO Andy Campion provided a brief overview of Nike's efforts to cut down on wholesale efforts during the Q1 2020 earnings call:

In Q1, we also drove an intentional decline in undifferentiated multi-brand wholesale. We continue to reallocate our best product and our retail investment dollars to NIKE direct and differentiated partner experiences. That includes, for example, testing new services, leveraging the NIKE app in partner doors such as in Washington Heights with Foot Locker.

Although fears of FL being cut out of the picture are legitimate, we are not particularly worried about this. First, we believe that Nike values Foot Locker as the two companies have had a close relationship for quite some time now. FL sourced 68% of its merchandise from Nike in 2009, which is actually more than it did in 2018 (66%).

Nike's DTC push has been ongoing for several years now (the company first spelled out its "Consumer Direct Offense" plan in June 2017) and FL has managed to maintain relatively stable revenues and profitability since then. We believe that this is because Nike views Foot Locker as a valuable partner that can provide an excellent in-store experience for its customers.

Nike recently announced that it was ending its two-year pilot program with Amazon, which it clearly sees as an "undifferentiated multi-brand wholesale" channel. This makes sense given that selling products on Amazon doesn't provide Nike products with any clear advantages over the countless competing products that are also offered on the platform.

In addition, FL generated $7.9 billion in revenue in 2018. Although Nike's wholesale pricing is not publicly available, we can confidently estimate that Nike generates at least several billion in annual revenue from sales at Foot Locker since 66% of FL's product comes from Nike. Although Nike holds the upper hand in the relationship, one shouldn't discount the value that Foot Locker provides Nike.

Weak Q4 Guidance

Part of the reason for recent share price weakness is lackluster Q4 guidance that was provided on the last earnings call. However, Q3 results were solid and we don't believe Q4 guidance is as bad as the market believes. Below are highlights from the company's Q3 2019 earnings:

Gross margins and SG&A expenses as a % of net revenues increased by 50 and 10 bp on a year/year basis, respectively.

Same-store sales increased by 5.7%, which shows that Foot Locker is seeing robust demand for its product despite a challenging retail environment. This brings total comps growth for 9M 2019 to 3.8%.

Management has done a great job of avoiding leverage and maintaining a clean balance sheet: the company now has a net cash position of $622 million.

Q4 guidance was as follows: flat comparable sales (comps increased by 9.7% YoY in Q4 2018) and a gross margin decrease of 10 basis points. The company attributed this to tough comparisons from Q4 2018 and weakness in its apparel business.

Although Q4 guidance was not as good as we might have hoped, we don't view it as overly concerning. Flat comps in Q4 would represent a 9.7% two-year stacked comps growth, which is really good considering overall weakness in retail.

Valuation

(TIKR)

Foot Locker shares appear very attractive here on a fundamental valuation basis. Finish Line was acquired by JD Sports in early 2018 for $13.50/share, which represented an enterprise value of $558 million. Finish Line's fiscal 2017 revenues and EBITDA were $1.8 billion and $61.8 million, respectively. This represents take-out multiples of .30x and 9.03x on an EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA basis.

Foot Locker is currently trading at an EV/Sales multiple of .47x and an EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.2x, the latter of which is significantly lower than the price Finish Line was acquired for. These multiples also imply a lower valuation than peers including Designer Brands Inc. (formerly DSW Inc.) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS).

We believe that a P/E multiple of 10x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.0x are appropriate for Foot Locker, which would bring its valuation closer to those of its peers. These multiples would imply a share price of $48.95 and $53.25, which we consider our target price range for FL (representing ~30% upside from current levels).

Foot Locker is also a strong free cash flow generator - the company had $454 million of FCF in 2018, which translates to a 12.2% FCF yield at current levels.

(FL 10-K)

Investment Risks

Although we believe that fears about DTC efforts by Nike and Adidas are overblown, this is a legitimate concern that we will be keeping a close eye on.

A recurring headline has been declines in mall foot traffic, which has negatively impacted department stores like Macy's (M) and JCPenney (JCP). FL has weathered the storm reasonably well thus far but this isn't necessarily going to continue.

Nike may exercise its upper hand in its relationship with FL by charging higher prices or providing less desirable merchandise to FL, which would hurt the company's gross margins and sales.

Conclusion

We view current market pessimism on Foot Locker as irrational and believe shares present a compelling investment opportunity. Foot Locker has an excellent business that generates lots of cash, solid margins, and has thus far withstood weakness in retail and declines in mall traffic.

We will continue to monitor the company's progress and will keep readers updated via articles on this site. Please feel free to reach out with any comments or questions either via the comments section or through email (email address is in our Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.