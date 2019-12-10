Dunkin' Brands: A Long-Term Analysis

I'm starting a new series on long-term investments. The criteria for companies to be evaluated is those that are well-established, large and proven businesses, with long-term stable earnings. These are the types of companies that are great for 5 - 10 year holds. This series would evaluate these kinds of companies on a qualitative and quantitative basis. The qualitative criteria involve examining their long-term sustainable competitive advantage, and growth/innovation. On the quantitative side, I will be using a traditional discounted cash flow model to estimate the value of the firm. The discounted cash flow model works best for companies with established business models that are growing at a stable rate. In this article, I will examine Dunkin' Brands Group (DNKN).

Just a quick background for readers who don't live in the US. Dunkin' is one of the world's leading franchisors of restaurants serving coffee and baked goods, as well as ice cream, within a quick-service restaurant. The company franchises its "Dunkin" restaurant concept and licenses its brand for K-Cups and ready to drink coffee. The company's other main brand is Baskin-Robbins which focuses on ice cream sold in the company's restaurants or other retail outlets. Although present in multiple countries, the company's US sales makes up 80% of its total revenue with Dunkin' accounting for the lion's share.

Source: Company 10-K

Sustainable Competitive Advantage

The quick-serve restaurant industry is highly competitive and restaurants continuously fight for survival and some of them are facing even the worst scenario due to the cut-throat competition. The keys to success in this industry are: 1) Scale; 2) Operational Efficiency; and 3) Brand loyalty. Being one of the largest and oldest restaurants in the US, Dunkin' definitely has the scale and operational efficiency to compete with the best. The company has around 9500 locations in the US which is less than Starbucks' (SBUX) 14,000 locations. Dunkin' is disproportionately concentrated in the Northeast US though, so within that specific geographic region it is comparable to Starbucks.

Source: Dunkin' Donuts: stores by region 2007-2018 | Statista

The company franchises practically all its restaurants (the company does not operate any QSR) which comes with its advantages and disadvantages. An advantage is that franchisees fund the vast majority of the cost of new restaurant development. Therefore, the company has lower capital requirements. The main disadvantage with a franchise model is that operations can be inconsistent among locations and the company relinquishes a portion of its control.

When compared to Starbucks, Dunkin' is positioned as the lower-cost, value for money alternative. It's not really a place to spend a significant amount of time in but rather as a grab and go for decent coffee and a snack. In terms of brand recognition based on qsrmagazine, the company ranks 8th vs. Starbucks' 2nd place. Not a bad showing, but it definitely means that the company is a distant 2nd compared to Starbucks in terms of coffee brands. In my view, Dunkin's moat is its brand and scale in the qsr market.

Source: The QSR 50

Innovation and Growth

Dunkin' has done a pretty good job in continuing to push for innovation given that the coffee qsr market is pretty mature. Examples of innovation are afternoon deals for coffee and snacks, a loyalty program that ties with mobile and launching a plant-based sausage burger in partnership with Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND). These programs and innovations show that management is not being complacent and that they are on-point when it comes to competition. However, given the level of competition in the industry, Dunkin' isn't unique in developing these kinds of programs. Therefore, these innovations will ensure that Dunkin' remains on par with rival Starbucks but wouldn't necessarily translate to explosive growth for the company. In my view, growth is most likely to come from store expansion outside the US Northeast and internationally. It isn't a guarantee though that the company would be successful as it will face competition from incumbents and most likely Starbucks in those areas and it would need to invest in order to strengthen its brand there.

Source: Events & Presentations | Dunkin' Brands, Inc.

Source: Events & Presentations | Dunkin' Brands, Inc.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, I believe that Dunkin' would continue to grow revenue at a 4% annual growth rate. This growth rate is what we have seen in 2018 and given the innovation programs the company is initiating makes this a fair assumption. For comparison, in their investor presentation, the company guidance for revenue growth was in the low to mid-single digits.

Source: Author's calculation using company historical data

Looking over the company's balance sheet, the only thing that stands out is a large long-term debt of $3 billion. The company's debt makes up roughly 80% of its assets, making its leverage something to worry about. The company has negative equity which is probably a result of share buybacks. The company is pretty asset-light at this point and the majority of its assets are in the strength of its brand and intangibles.

Source: Author's calculation using company historical data

Using the forecasted Income Statement and Balance Sheet to obtain the Free Cash to the Firm ("FCFF"), and using a WACC of 5.6% (assuming a risk free rate of 4%, cost of equity of 6%, tax rate of 25% and target capital structure of 15%) we can discount the FCFF. We calculate the terminal value using a 2% perpetual growth rate (which would take into account inflation and limited growth initiatives).

Source: Author's calculation using company historical data

We end up with an enterprise value of $10 billion. Subtracting the total debt and other liabilities and adding back cash leaves us with an equity value of about $7 billion. With 85 million shares outstanding, the value per share is 83.6, just 5% upside from the current market price of 80.

An investment in Dunkin' today would be a decent choice. Dunkin' is a great company with a good brand in a somewhat competitive space. However, I think at these levels the company is fairly valued with limited upside. I recommend a "Hold" rating with the intention of purchasing upon pullbacks.

