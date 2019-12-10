Skyworks: Increasing Reliance On A Single Customer Carries Significant Risk

Dependency on Apple is on the rise, which may have consequences for Skyworks if we go by recent history.

Revenue and net income both fell in FQ4 to cap off what can be described as a challenging year in fiscal 2019.

Skyworks (SWKS) recently concluded another fiscal year, which means, among other things, the release of the latest Form 10-K. It's not unreasonable to say that FY2019 was not exactly a great year for Skyworks. Certainly not in comparison to previous years. The company did achieve progress in some areas, but it also experienced major setbacks over the last twelve months. However, there is one overriding trend that is becoming increasingly apparent and which may become problematic if left unchecked. What that is will be covered next.

Fiscal 2019

Fiscal 2019 proved to be a challenging year for Skyworks and FQ4 was no different. Revenue and net income fell by 18% and 26% YoY. Skyworks ended FY2019 with a decline in both revenue and net income after several years of growth. Guidance for FQ1 2020 calls for EPS of $1.65 and revenue of $870-890M, a decline of 9.47% compared to a year ago.

FQ4 2018 FQ4 2019 YoY Revenue $1,008.4M $827.4M (18%) Net income $285.5M $210.6M (26%) FY2018 FY2019 YoY Revenue $3,868.0M $3,376.8M (13%) Net income $918.4M $853.6M (7%)

Source: Skyworks

Fiscal 2019 included major changes for Skyworks

A big reason why FY2019 turned out to be so challenging compared to previous years was that Skyworks encountered some unexpected setbacks. The most important one is probably the issue related to Huawei. Without the trade restrictions imposed by the U.S. government on Huawei, quarterly numbers would have been better. Management alludes to this when it states in its earnings call that:

"Skyworks' revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019 was $827 million, up 8% sequentially and $2 million above the midpoint of the outlook we provided in August. When excluding the revenue from Huawei, in both the June and September quarter, our revenue increased 20% sequentially."

A transcript of the FQ4 earnings call can be found here.

Huawei apparently contributed about 15% to revenue before the arrival of trade restrictions, which would make it the second largest customer.

"Some of the headwinds of course is the Huawei revenue that almost disappears and Huawei was running on or about 15% percent of total revenue and so that's definitely a headwind."

But while Huawei is a headwind, there is not much Skyworks can do about it as the company needs to remain in compliance with government regulations. What the company can do is explore alternatives to help mitigate the adverse impact of not doing business with Huawei. Skyworks is hoping to do that by banking on competitors of Huawei with which it can still conduct business as usual.

"So we see tremendous momentum and what we call the OVX side the Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi side within China. So that continues to go on and... we're playing it down with Huawei. We've got a number now that's conservative, we're going to focus on everybody else and if Huawei comes back, like I said, that revenue will come back."

However, if the strategy is to compensate for the loss of Huawei by increasing trade with other Chinese companies, then that strategy may not be all that viable. Huawei is rapidly gaining market share at the expense of its competitors, which includes Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi. The table below lists the top 5 smartphone brands in China and their market share.

Q3 2018 shipments Q3 2018 share Q3 2019 shipments Q3 2019 share YoY Huawei 25.0M 24.9% 41.5M 42.2% +66% Vivo 22.7M 22.6% 17.5M 17.9% -23% Oppo 21.2M 21.1% 17.0M 17.4% -20% Xiaomi 13.1M 13.1% 8.8M 9.0% -33% Apple 7.1M 7.0% 5.1M 5.2% -28% Others 11.4M 11.3% 7.8M 8.0% -31% Total 100.6M - 97.8M - -3%

Source: Canalys

Huawei's global market share gains are not as impressive as within China, but the company is still top in terms of growth as the table below shows. In a sense, Huawei has become a double whammy for Skyworks. Not only is Skyworks restricted from supplying Huawei, but many of the companies it can supply are losing ground to Huawei. Either way, it's a loss for Skyworks.

Q3 2018 shipments Q3 2018 share Q3 2019 shipments Q3 2019 share YoY Samsung 71.3M 20.4% 78.9M 22.4% +11% Huawei 51.9M 14.9% 66.8M 19.0% +29% Apple 46.9M 13.4% 43.5M 12.3% -7% Xiaomi 33.4M 9.6% 32.5M 9.2% -3% Oppo 30.2M 8.6% 32.0M 9.1% +6% Others 115.2M 33.0% 98.8M 28.0% -14% Total 338.9M - 352.4M - -1%

Source: Canalys

Skyworks is relying more heavily on Apple

Skyworks has essentially lost its second largest customer and there are signs that Huawei may not come back anytime soon. According to recent reports, the latest smartphones from Huawei no longer contain any semiconductor chips from American suppliers. This includes the radio frequency front-end ("RFFE") modules from Skyworks, which used to be a staple in Huawei smartphones.

"So the infrastructure side of 5G is still a little bit behind schedule, so we are seeing some great adoption with the handset players and they'll be ready to roll, but infrastructure has been a little bit slower. We've made some great progress specifically with Nokia and with Ericsson. On Nokia's platforms we've got opportunities that are you know measured in the $10 to $15 per base station, significant opportunity. We're looking at antenna arrays that are very rich, high content, complex high margin, going to be pivotal to that, and they use a lot of unique technologies that we also bring to market, including some ceramic technologies and other filtering technologies, as well as our gallium arsenide expertise. So we do have a great hand in the infrastructure side that will work adjacent to what we see in the mobile phone."

The headwinds for Skyworks are not just limited to smartphones, but also extend to the infrastructure side of things where Skyworks had been looking to capitalize on potential opportunities. However, Huawei claims that it's able to produce base stations without any U.S. components.

If Huawei is off limits, then Skyworks will have to depend more heavily on other communications equipment providers like Nokia and Ericsson when it comes to infrastructure. Skyworks had been counting on 5G due to its many opportunities, but the potential benefits may now be significantly smaller than previously thought.

"In fiscal 2019, 2018, and 2017, Apple, through sales to multiple distributors, contract manufacturers and direct sales for multiple applications including smartphones, tablets, desktop and notebook computers, watches and other devices, in the aggregate accounted for 51%, 47%, and 39% of the Company's net revenue, respectively. In fiscal 2017, Samsung and Huawei in the aggregate accounted for 12% and 10% of the Company's net revenue, respectively. At September 27, 2019, the Company's three largest accounts receivable balances comprised 67% of aggregate gross accounts receivable. This concentration was 66% and 53% at September 28, 2018, and September 29, 2017, respectively."

The end result of all of this is that Skyworks has come to depend more heavily on its largest customer, Apple (AAPL). According to the latest Form 10-K from Skyworks, Apple now contributes 51% to revenue. This percentage has increased by 12% in two years.

FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Total revenue $3,651.4M $3,868.0M $3,376.8M Apple $1,424.0M $1,818.0M $1,722.2M Share 39% 47% 51%

Source: Form 10-K

Meanwhile, revenue is declining in many places. Especially in China and South Korea, which are home to Huawei and Samsung respectively. Apple and these two companies are the three most important customers for Skyworks.

FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 USA $1,615.4M $1,946.2M $1,860.4M China $1,018.8M $982.8M $718.7M South Korea $531.8M $432.7M $365.5M Taiwan $335.4M $339.1M $271.1M Europe, Middle East and Africa $117.4M $144.6M $134.9M Other Asia-Pacific $32.6M $22.6M $26.2M Total $3,651.4M $3,868.0M $3,376.8M

Why depending on Apple can be risky

It's never a good idea for a company to depend heavily on any single customer, especially if that customer happens to be Apple. Apple tends to strike a hard bargain with its suppliers by continually looking for better prices. This may be good for Apple, but it's not so great if you're an Apple supplier. In addition, Apple is increasingly going for the in-sourcing of crucial components that it used to get from somewhere else.

For example, Dialog Semiconductor and Imagination Technologies used to supply Apple with power management integrated circuits and mobile graphics processing units respectively. The two depended on Apple for roughly 75% and 50% of revenue. But when Apple informed the two companies that their services were no longer needed, the stock prices of both of them collapsed as a result. In the end, Dialog had no choice but to sell its business to Apple and Imagination was forced to sell itself to some other company.

Skyworks is becoming as dependent on Apple as these two were. The big question is what will happen to Skyworks if or when it loses Apple as a customer. Apple is already working on its own modem chip and it's not inconceivable that it will at some point go for the next step, which is to design its own RF chips to supplement the modem chip. RF chips that it now gets from Skyworks.

Even if Skyworks is retained, Apple can always use its position to demand better terms from Skyworks. Skyworks will have a hard time avoiding a margin hit in order to placate Apple since it does not have much of an alternative. On the other hand, Apple can always dangle the possibility of switching to another supplier like Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) if its demands are not met. When you depend so heavily on one customer, you are at their mercy. Skyworks is no exception to this.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

On paper, Skyworks offers exposure to many of the buzzwords that are currently in vogue. IoT and 5G are just some of the emerging fields that Skyworks is counting on to drive growth. A big part of the bull thesis regarding Skyworks is predicated on this. However, if we look at the numbers reported, then all those emerging technologies have yet to make a big impact for Skyworks.

Granted, the Huawei issue has affected the numbers and it's not something that Skyworks has control over. Nevertheless, the reality is that Skyworks has become more and more dependent on Apple despite all the opportunities provided by emerging technologies. The reliance on a single customer has increased and not decreased as one would expect if Skyworks was truly taking advantage and benefiting from 5G, IoT and so on.

This dependency on a very narrow customer base does not necessarily have to be a bad thing in the short run. Skyworks could benefit if sales of iPhones increase in the coming years thanks to 5G as some think will happen. If this happens, the stock could do well. Provided of course, Apple sticks with Skyworks. Something that no one can be sure will remain the case.

The fact that Skyworks could have the rug pulled from under it is what makes me neutral on the stock. The current trend of relying more and more on Apple may not be a problem right away, but it could backfire one day when Skyworks least expects it. Skyworks could one day share the same fate that befell Dialog Semiconductor. This possibility is something that will remain for as long as Skyworks does not diversify and broaden its customer base.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.