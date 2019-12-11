eHealth Delivers Again: Increasing Our Estimates And Price Target For 2020

Data by YCharts

Company Description:

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) is a leading health insurance marketplace that offers consumers to research, compare and purchase Medicare insurance plans as well as individual & family insurance plans.

Price (as of close of Dec. 5, 2019) - $90.24

Rating - BUY

Price Target - $116.00

EHTH delivers another strong quarter exceeding our estimates. We expect robust growth to continue in Q4. Management is guiding for 2019 results at the high end of the guidance range. We maintain our BUY rating while increasing our target price to $116 from $103.

52-Week Range Shares Outstanding $33.66-$112.22 23.1 million Total Debt Debt/Equity $0.0 mil 0% Insider/Institutional 5.1%/85.7% ROE (LTM) 8.6% Public Float 22.1 million Book Value/Share $18.3 Market Capitalization $2,131 million Daily Volume (3 mo. Avg.) 853,866

FYE DEC FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2020E EPS ($) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Mar $(0.07)A $0.33A $0.33A $0.37E $0.38E Q2 Jun $(0.40)A $0.10A $0.10A $0.04E $0.04E Q3 Sep $(0.22)A $(0.43)A $(0.58)E $(0.64)E $(0.69)E Q4 Dec $1.71A $2.23E $2.09E $2.77E $2.60E Year* $1.10A $2.23E $1.94E $2.54E $2.33E P/E Ratio 54.1x 41.3x 36.3x Change -34.7% 102.3% 13.8% FYE DEC FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2020E Revenue ($ mil.) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Mar $43.0A $68.7A $68.7A $86.6E $86.6E Q2 Jun $32.6A $65.7A $65.7A $79.9E $79.9E Q3 Sep $40.7A $69.9A $57.7E $84.0E $69.4E Q4 Dec $134.9A $179.7E $192.4E $230.8E $247.2E Year* $251.4A $384.2E $384.7E $481.4E $483.1E Change 31.8% 52.8% 25.3%

* Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

* All numbers are non-GAAP.

Q3 '19 Highlights

Q3 '19 revenues increased 72% YOY to $69.9 million, reflecting growth across both Medicare (+75% YOY) and individual, family & small business (+59% YOY) segments.

In the Medicare business, total submitted applications increased 66%, total approved members rose 70%, and total membership was up 34% YOY.

Adjusted EBITDA loss increased to $18.8 million from $6.9 million one-year ago because of expanded investments ahead of this year's Annual Enrollment Period (AEP).

The number of applications submitted online increased four-fold YOY.

Management reaffirmed its 2019 guidance for revenue in a range of $365-385 million and adjusted EBITDA ranging from $65-70 million.

We updated our estimates based on the Q3 results and management guidance. We maintain our BUY rating and increase our target price to $116, with an implied capital appreciation potential of 26%.

Primary Risks

Medicare plans are highly regulated and guidelines around plans change frequently.

Slower-than-expected market share gains and/or margin improvement could adversely affect the Company's progress towards profitability.

Q3 '19 Financial Results

Revenues up 72% vs. prior year. Total revenues rose 72% to $69.9 million from $40.8 million in Q3 '18 and grew sequentially from $65.7 million in the June quarter. Revenue gains were strong across both segments - Medicare (+75% YOY) and individual, family, and small business (+59% YOY). Q3 '19 revenues included tail revenue of $11.5 million, which are cash collections on plans exceeding what EHTH originally booked as revenue under its conservative revenue recognition practices.

Medicare business drives revenue gains. Medicare segment revenues increased 75% YOY to $57.2 million, reflecting a 70% YOY increase in approved Medicare members, 64% growth in non-commission revenues, and $3.8 million in tail revenues. The number of submitted applications for all Medicare products, which includes Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plans, were 56,436 in Q3 '19, a 66% increase compared to 33,902 in Q3 '18.

Excellent Medicare enrollment growth. Medicare total approved members grew 70% in Q3 '19, with Approved Medicare Advantage members increasing 79%, approved Medicare Supplement plan members up 30%, and approved members on Medicare Part D prescription drug plans rising 97%. Individual and family plan approved members increased 76% YOY in Q3 '19. Overall, the number of Medicare members at the end of Q3 '19 grew to 551,000 from 410,000 at the end of Q3 '18.

LTV (Life Time Value) of Medicare Advantage plans rises 1%. The constrained LTVs of Medicare Advantage plans grew 1% YOY to $923 in Q3 '19, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of growth. EHTH expects Q4 '19 Medicare Advantage constrained LTVs to be down 1-2% compared to Q4 '18 and full-year Medicare Advantage LTVs to be flat or up slightly compared to 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA loss worsened to $18.8 million in Q3 '19 from $6.9 million in Q3 '18 as a result of significant investments made in the telemarketing team and facilities ahead of this year's Annual Enrollment Period, which began in mid-October.

Online application increase four-fold. The number of applications submitted online rose approximately 400% YOY in Q3 '19. Overall, 21% of applications for major medical insurance were submitted online in Q3 '19 compared to just 9% in Q3 '18.

Investments ramp up ahead of Annual Enrollment Period. During Q3, EHTH ramped up investments in telemarketing capabilities, its preparations for this year's AEP, which commenced in mid-October. EHTH more than doubled its number of sales agents and opened its new call center in Indianapolis to handle what it expects will be record Medicare enrollment volumes and commission revenues.

2019 guidance reiterated. EHTH reiterated its guidance for 2019 revenues ranging from $365-385 million and adjusted EBITDA ranging from $65-70 million. Revenues from the Medicare segment are expected to range from $318-333 million while revenues from the Individual, Family and Small Business segment are targeted in a $47-52 million range.

Earnings Estimates

The Company currently anticipates delivering 2019 financial results at the high end of the guidance range. We model 2019 revenues 53% higher YOY at $384.2 million and at the high end of guidance. Our model projects the Medicare segment contribution at approximately 87% of revenues. For 2020, we forecast 25% growth in revenues to $481 million.

Management plans to keep a tight rein on overall costs while making needed investments in product innovation and sales & marketing. Effective deployment of EHTH's multi-channel marketing strategy has significantly reduced its marketing costs per approved member. The combination of rising revenues and expense controls should amplify growth in operating income and EBITDA.

Our model forecasts 2019 operating income at $71.8 million, rising 36% to $97.5 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA will likely follow a similar trajectory, increasing to $74.8 million in 2019 and by 35% to $101.2 million in 2020. We project 2019 adjusted EPS up 102% to $2.23, increasing 14% to $2.54 in 2020.

Valuation And Recommendation

We value EHTH using a combination of a peer-based P/S comparisons and our discounted cash flow (DCF) model. The table below compares EHTH to other Healthcare IT vendors. At present, EHTH trades at 6.2x sales and at a 30% premium to the peer group. We believe a premium valuation for EHTH is justified by the company's higher rate of sales growth and margin expansion opportunities. We apply a 7x P/S multiple to our 2020 revenue estimate, then discount that amount back by our estimate of cost of capital to obtain a $124 peer-based price target.

Our DCF model forecasts free cash flow over the next two years and then grows EBIT at a 16% annual rate. The price target derived from our DCF model is $108.

We combine and equally weight our peer-based target and our DCF model target to obtain our blended price target of $116. Exhibit 1 shows our peer-based model. Our DCF is shown on page nine of this report.

The Exhibit below shows stock price targets using various combinations of forward EPS and P/E multiples. Our EPS estimates for 2019 and 2020 are $2.23 and $2.54. The unshaded portion of the chart shows resulting stock price targets at various forward P/E multiples (essentially all below the industry peer group average) above the current $92.26 price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EHTH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.