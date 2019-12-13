Timing That Chesapeake Energy Investment

Leveraged companies like Chesapeake Energy (CHK) demand superb timing. Oftentimes companies like this cannot withstand a delay in pricing recovery. Hence, the usual risk in speculative investments of a financially leveraged company is a lack of that necessary timing. Oftentimes, confirmation of possible timing of favorable events can be found elsewhere.

Exxon Mobil Mentions

Probably the largest vote of confidence by far is all the articles that include a mention about Exxon Mobil (XOM) borrowing to pay the dividend. Exxon Mobil has a very long history of doing things in countercyclical fashion.

For example, back in the 1980s after oil hit $10 per barrel and looked like it would stay there forever, Exxon Mobil began steadily ratcheting up activity levels. The company was one of the first to raise its dividend back then and split its stock. It also was superbly placed when oil headed toward $100 barrel. At that point, Exxon Mobil gradually cut back to the point where many writers complained about the lack of capital appreciation over the last decade.

Now all of a sudden the Mr. Market is worried about borrowing to support the dividend. Personally, I think that Exxon Mobil has its timing just right to snap up bargain properties one more time. No less than John Templeton invested in Exxon Mobil as he stated in a "Wall Street Week Interview" at the beginning of this for a fat dividend of nearly 10% of the time back in the 1980s. That dividend was subsequently increased to the surprise of Wall Street. He held for a huge gain not including the dividends. This time, the countercyclical activity increase will probably repeat the prior success story.

Chevron News

Chevron (CVX) is finally going to bite the bullet. Nothing is more irrelevant to current and future prospects than a non-cash charge. Because it is Chevron, this charge may be the mother of all non-cash charges.

Generally the successful method of accounting followed by the majors does not mandate a charge. Even so, this charge simply means that Chevron (in this case) paid too much years ago for property and is now, finally, going to publicly admit they made a mistake. These type charges do not affect cash flow or future prospects.

These charges usually are an indication of a market bottom. Normally charges like this indicate a desire by management to rationalize production to the current market atmosphere. The long ago "party atmosphere" that resulted in the writeoff is not on the forecast horizon.

Many managements are loathe to admit this at any time. A public disclosure of a non-cost adjustment usually occurs near an industry bottom. This is yet another sign that gas prices may have finally reached bottom.

Note that the lower of cost or market adjustments go with the full cost method of accounting that prevails among smaller competitors. Those companies could well have some non-cash adjustments. Weaker commodity pricing often causes impairment charges. But no one in their right mind would wait for such an adjustment before more pessimistically assessing future prospects. Plenty of other signs will be very apparent long before then.

Note that these type of charges are not reversed during cyclical recoveries. Canadian accounting does allow for the impairment reversal under certain circumstances. US accounting impairment charges are permanent even though earnings prospects recover in the future.

What This Means For Chesapeake

Chesapeake Energy may or may not elect a write-down of the value of its remaining properties. Most of the rigs now drill for oil and liquids producing wells. The dry gas and low liquids properties are now on a maintenance basis only. The company periodically wrote off excess costs as leases were sold. That process could minimize the possibility of future impairment charges.

Even more importantly, the money spent to acquire these properties is a "sunk cost." That cost has no bearing on future drilling or other activity decisions. Any impairment charge is non cash. Cash flow, drilling, and other budgeted activities are not affected by an impairment charge.

Therefore the decision to take an impairment charge has more psychological effects than any real effects on company operations. Most managements therefore try to manage Wall Street expectations as to impairments so the stock does not sustain long-term pricing damage due to a lack of trust.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Presentation Slides

Probably the most serious effect of any write-off would be the tendency of lenders to increase future costs of lending. Management already had removed the bulk of loans from due dates in the near future to a far more favorable due date structure as shown above.

The result is that management should easily be able to handle the debt coming due for the next few years. Removing the most restrictive covenants from the debt is responsible for interest increasing during the next fiscal year. This refinancing also gives the company a more flexible time period to carry out its strategy of raising the percentage of oil produced.

Previously, management had announced a sharp cutback of the budget as well as a promise to pay any debt coming due currently. The latest financing moves may enable management to relax some of that capital budget decline. This would enable management to have an avenue to increase the cash flow to ease the debt burden.

Source: Antero Resources Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Presentation Slides

More importantly, the declining rig count should lead to strengthening commodity prices. Gas will continue to decline in importance for this company. But a significant change toward gas price strengthening should allow the company more time to either execute some property sales or increase operating cash flow.

Financially-leveraged companies often cannot handle pricing recovery delays. Therefore the correct timing of a gas pricing recovery is absolutely essential. However, right now the timing of a gas pricing recovery appears imminent.

Therefore much of the recent bad news may be the beginning of the end of pricing declines.

Conclusion

For a very long time, the market behaved as if a profit recovery were around the corner. Now it sounds like the market will finally begin to adjust to the new realities of the unconventional part of the industry.

Unconventional operators can adopt very quickly to strong or weak pricing. Therefore spectacular rallies or periods of weak pricing are unlikely to last very long. Instead, as the unconventional technology continues to improve, consumers will very likely see a gradual lowering of the price of oil.

Natural gas pricing should improve as the increase in supply now moves at a lower rate when producers live within their cash flow. This is very good news for a leveraged company that needs stronger pricing. Help is probably on the way within months.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Chesapeake Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.