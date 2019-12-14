A Strong Buy For 2020: BJ's Wholesale

Source: Investor presentation

Wholesale club BJ's (BJ) has had a bumpy road since coming public again in the summer of 2018. Shares ran higher on the initial offering, but have languished since then amid a broad market rally to new highs. I think investors are being a bit too pessimistic on BJ's and punishing the stock for sins of the past. As such, I see an attractive combination of value and growth potential, and think it is a buy.

Lots of growth ahead

BJ's is a much smaller alternative to the other large warehouse clubs, Sam's (WMT) and Costco (COST). BJ's produces just over $13 billion in annual revenue and has 5.5 million members, a mere fraction of what Costco boasts.

In addition, BJ's is present only on the East Coast for the most part, whereas Sam's and Costco are essentially everywhere in the US. However, what BJ's lacks in size and scale, it makes up for with a strong value proposition for the consumer, growing membership renewal rates, and expanding margins.

BJ's knows that its growth was broken prior to the IPO. However, management has been working to fix what was broken, and progress is certainly being made on a variety of fronts.

Comparable sales growth has been positive for five consecutive quarters, and not only that, but the rate at which comparable sales are improving has been rising. BJ's struggled in recent years with comparable sales, but management has been driving several initiatives to improve this critical metric, including focusing on convenience for the shopper, assortment, pricing, the consumer value proposition, and others.

This has led to attractive renewal rates among members that continue to grow. In fiscal 2015, BJ's sported a ho-hum renewal rate of 84%. Today, however, that is 87% and growing. BJ's is focusing on providing a ~10X annual return on the membership rate in terms of savings to the average customer, a strong value proposition that should continue to fuel strong renewal rates more in line with Costco, which is the gold standard of the industry at ~90%.

One of the ways BJ's is driving differentiation from the other warehouse clubs is through its fresh assortment. Warehouse clubs are known for limited selection and huge quantities, which are qualities consumers don't necessarily want in categories like produce. BJ's is differentiating itself in this space to drive a competitive advantage, and more trips to the store from its members.

As examples, BJ's has more SKUs available in its grocery department, giving consumers more choices for fresh items. It also offers smaller packages of fresh items that have relatively short shelf lives, something that Costco, for example, doesn't do. This model is a sort of hybrid between the traditional grocery store - which offers huge selection in whatever quantities one sees fit - and the warehouse club, which offers value and bulk purchasing.

Not only does this differentiate BJ's, but it provides additional value to the consumer, and very importantly, drives more trips to the store. Wholesale clubs tend to be for bigger items that have long shelf lives, but BJ's is changing that model to include a weekly stop for fresh items as well.

The hardest thing to do for any retailer is to get people in the store, but BJ's model is quite attractive in this regard. And once people are in the store, they embrace the treasure hunt nature inherent to wholesale clubs, and tend to buy more items they didn't actually come in for. It is a virtuous cycle that leads to higher revenue over time, and is a meaningful improvement over prior periods for BJ's.

BJ's also has a very large runway for store growth, in addition to a steady tailwind from organic growth as described above.

The chain currently has ~217 stores, but management reckons there is room for at least 310, roughly 50% higher from here in round numbers. This includes expanding into urban areas with smaller format stores, a space where one wouldn't typically see a wholesale club, as well as bolstering pre-opening marketing spending to build awareness prior to launch.

The results have been impressive as the company's 2016 and 2017 cohort of stores have performed much better at opening in terms of members, as well as in year 1 revenue. The improved new store model, combined with the fact that there could easily be ~100 new stores coming that the company can work within its distribution model, is a very compelling combination.

Finally, BJ's has been hard at work on its margins, which were subpar for some time. BJ's profitability wasn't what it should have been for the past several years, but the initiatives discussed above have helped turn the ship around.

Gross margins have moved from 16% of revenue to 18.2% in the past four years, while SG&A costs have risen much more slowly. That has nearly doubled the company's EBIT margin from 1.5% of revenue to 2.8%. That's razor-thin, but keep in mind that the warehouse model relies upon membership income to drive profits, and this is largely in line with its competitors.

The company has driven increased profitability through intense SG&A discipline, more sophisticated merchandise pricing, as well as leverage from more members and higher comparable sales. Given the momentum of the company's efforts, I see additional, incremental gains to margins as highly plausible.

Minor risks to the outlook

One risk to the company is its debt load, which is sizable despite having been paid down significantly in the past couple of years.

This look at the company's long-term debt - shown in millions of dollars - shows BJ's was heavily laden with obligations when it was still private, but the IPO helped repay some debt. The company is also continuing to pay down its debt via any means necessary in order to improve interest coverage and reduce its once-significant leverage. At ~$1.4 billion, BJ's debt isn't enough to warrant concern, particularly if paying it down continues. Debt is a common mention from investors with BJ's, but I think the fact that it has been nearly cut in half in the past 18 months is a significant positive, and I'm not overly concerned about its leverage at this point.

In addition, the other obvious risk is that of an economic slowdown, when all of retail would be negatively impacted. This isn't a risk specific to BJ's, but should a recession strike, the company's sales and margins would almost undoubtedly fall. There is no indication we are nearing that point and BJ's comparable sales continue to accelerate nicely, but it is a risk over the long-term.

Growth and value

BJ's has the highly attractive combination of growth and value at this point as the share price has languished, but earnings have increased.

Analysts have the company earning $1.46 per share this year, which ends shortly, and double-digit annual growth thereafter until at least fiscal 2024. BJ's will achieve this via higher sales - including comparable sales gains and new stores - as well as better margins through increased gross margins, and lower SG&A costs. Finally, the company has a new $250 million buyback authorization that is good for ~8% of the current float, helping to reduce some of the dilution that has taken place this year. These factors combined not only paint a favorable picture of EPS growth for BJ's, but also provides a few ways for the company to grow, such that it isn't beholden to one or two things going the right way.

With the stock at just 16 times this year's earnings, and 14 times next year's earnings, it is way too cheap. Double-digit earnings growth is tremendously attractive, and on an absolute basis, the stock is very cheap. Against Costco, it is otherworldly. That stock trades with a current PE of 34, and growth rates are similar. In other words, investors are paying a ~150% premium to own Costco over BJ's.

While I recognize that BJ's isn't as efficient or large as Costco, the differences in what matters - profit growth - are small. I simply cannot understand the differences in valuations, and the only logical conclusion I can draw from the body of evidence is that BJ's is very cheap, and that the stock is a buy.

