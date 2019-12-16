Peske Automotive Group: Motoring Into The Future

With the trade war slowly being settled, the losses that it created in the automobile sector should reverse and create a boost to the industry.

However, Peske has been able to mitigate this by increasing revenue generated by its Finance & Insurance and Service & Parts departments.

Take care of your car in the garage, and the car will take care of you on the road. – Amit Kalantri

Peske Automotive Group, founded in 1990, has seen a steady increase in fortunes. Primarily a car and truck dealership, it has dealerships in the US, Canada and Western Europe that is included in the Fortune 500. However, vehicle sales in the US, mirrored in the other countries Peske is based, have been flat in the past few years. This is clear from FRED’s total vehicle sales statistics over the past five years.

In such an environment, it would seem that automotive companies would be suffering. However, Peske’s revenue and earnings have continued to grow in this time period.

These two facts seem to be contradictory. However, the driver of earnings and revenue growth has not been in an increase in vehicle sales (same-store retail sales of new and used cars were flat in 3Q 2019), but in growth in its Parts & Services and Finance & Insurance businesses. This diversification has seen Parts & Services account for 45.8% of gross profit, with Finance & Insurance also becoming a significant source of profit.

In addition, the fundamentals of the business are likely to be improved as the trade war dampens. Chinese tariffs, as estimated by economist Michael Waugh, reduced US vehicle sales by $9.3 billion since being raised. If the tariffs are reduced due to a trade settlement being reached, the US consumer dependent on income raised from Chinese exports will have greater ability and inclination to purchase a new vehicle.

However, the share price has not followed the growth in revenue and earnings. Much like vehicle sales, it has remained flat through the time period. Does this present a buying opportunity? The RSI has fallen recently in line with a sell-off, indicating that the answer is a potential yes. It also broke through both the 50- and 200-day moving averages in October, suggesting that the momentum is still with this stock.

A forward P/E ratio of 9.23 suggests that there is significant potential value to be unlocked and a dividend yield of 3.04% implies that the company is financially healthy. This is supported by the expected $200 million in share repurchases by the company. If the company is this invested in returning money to its shareholders, it’s because its management believes it is substantially undervalued. Its trailing 12-month earnings per share have also grown by 10.13% per annum since 2014, it generates strong cash flow and does not have an overbearing debt burden. In essence, all the components of a great long-term investment in place.

In short, Peske Automotive Group has shown it is capable of performing and growing despite a global economy where vehicle sales are not. Its diversification into Parts & Services and Finance & Insurance have generated a strong, sustainable income source and this can be seen in the results. With a potential windfall of vehicle sales being unlocked by the cooling down of the US-China trade war, all signs suggest that this is a stock for the future.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the follow button above!



How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.