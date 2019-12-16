Teekay Tankers Ltd. - Finally Turning A Corner Thanks To Swelling Tanker Rates

Only recently in financial distress, Teekay Tankers should prosper if rates retain their recent strength.

Teekay Tankers (TNK) owns, leases, or "charters in" a fleet of primarily medium-sized tankers mostly operating in spot market pools.

The company recently went through a 1 for 8 reverse split. Prior to the split, the stock of the company traded at one recent point for less than 70 cents a share, jeopardizing the company's NYSE listing.

The company's poor stock performance was the result of persistently depressed tanker rates coupled with the company's relatively high debt load.

Tanker rates have since firmed up. The price of the company's stock has similarly strengthened and, post-reverse split, the stock is currently trading at a price of $21.86 per share.

Teekay Tankers is a bet on the upward directionality of medium sized tanker rates. If you believe that tanker rates will be stagnant or downward biased into 2020, you should avoid this company. If you believe that medium-sized tanker rates have finally reached a inflection point, Teekay Tankers should be an excellent investment.

The reason for this is two-fold. First, Teekay Tankers' relatively high leverage. Second, the company employs its tanker fleet mostly on the spot market. As such, the company’s cashflow is highly sensitive to day-to-day tanker rate trends.

The third quarter of 2019 saw a massive spike in tanker rates that in my opinion indicates a tightness in the market and presages continuously robust rates through 2020.

Given favorable tanker rates, Teekay Tankers will do quite well. Its cashflows will swell, and it should be able not only to pay down its debts but eventually issue generous dividends as well. Only recently on the verge of financial distress, Teekay Tankers should prosper.

The Fleet

Teekay Tankers has a fleet primarily consisting of medium sized tankers. The fleet includes a total of 68 vessels, divided into three main categories: Suezmax tankers, Aframax tankers, and Long Range 2 (LR2) tankers. Details of this fleet are set forth below.

As can be seen, Teekay Tankers largely operates its fleet on the spot market. Only 4 Suezmax tankers are in fixed rate contracts. The rest of its fleet, whether owned or charted-in, operates in the spot rate market.

Accordingly, the company’s cash flow, revenues, and overall prospects are heavily dependent on the vagaries of day-to-day tanker rate fluctuations.

High Free Cash Flow Sensitivity to Spot Tanker Rates

As the slide below (from the company's Q2 2019 earnings presentation, so pre-reverse split) indicates, the company's free cash flow per share is highly sensitive to spot tanker rates.

As can be seen, Teekay Tankers has the potential to generate yearly free cash flow that, given current tanker spot rates, would have exceeded the company's stock price at the time the slide above was released. The company's shares, on a split adjusted basis, trade at significantly higher levels than on the earnings release date for the second quarter of 2019. Still, at current spot tanker rates, the company can be expected to recover in terms of yearly free cash flows a significant portion of the company's entire current market valuation.

The company recently updated its spot tanker fleet status for the 4th quarter of 2019, and the numbers are very good. The spot market Suezmax fleet has secured time charter equivalent rates (TCE) of approximately $38,000 per revenue day on average, with 52 percent of the available days fixed. The spot market Aframax fleet has secured TCE rates of approximately $30,500 on average, with 43 percent of the available days fixed. The spot market Long Range 2 (LR2) product tanker fleet has secured TCE rates of approximately $25,200 per revenue day on average, with 41 percent of the available days fixed.

Does the Q3 2019 Tanker rate spike reflect a tight market?

In the third quarter of 2019, tanker rates shot up to levels never seen before.

There are several reasons for this. Firstly, the tanker market traditionally has been characterized by steep demand inelasticity. In other words, a small shortfall of supply is likely to have an out-sized impact on tanker rates, as refineries and other shippers compete for available tonnage.

The Trump administration imposed Iran-related sanctions on COSCO, thus removing at least 50 supertankers from the global dirty tanker fleet. COSCO’s ships eventually were simply redeployed. However, the move severely squeezed an already tight tanker market. In addition, part of the global fleet has been grounded as shippers install systems to comply with IMO-2020 sulphur release requirements.

More fundamentally, the shipping industry is emerging from a prolonged slump that saw depressed order books and deliveries coupled with increased scrapping. What we may be witnessing are sudden rate spikes that reflect a deepening mismatch between available supply and demand in the context of an inelastic market.

Eventually, the global fleet will expand to accommodate the demand. Enough ships will be built to bring down tanker rates to more consistently affordable levels and prevent sudden rate spikes, and perhaps operators will again overbuild. Shipyards however require long lead times to build new ships, of approximately two years.

Since the spike in the third quarter, rates have returned to more sustainable levels, but have remained elevated from previous years’ trends. The slides below illustrate rate trends in three tanker segments: Suezmax tankers, Aframax tankers, and LR2 tankers.

Financial Leverage

Teekay Tankers is a relatively highly leveraged company. Its balance sheet is burdened by a heavy debt load, with liabilities totaling approximately $1.24 billion. Its total debt to equity ratio is about 119.4%.

Approximately half a billion dollars of the company's long term liabilities are in the form of draw-downs from revolving credit facilities. These bank loans are subject to balloon payments and must therefore be periodically refinanced. A freeze up in the credit markets at the wrong time is an ever present danger to the company.

A bit of good news came in the third quarter of 2019 earnings release. The company announced that it had entered into a new 5-year $595 million revolving credit facility to replace three of its existing facilities. Under its old facilities, balloon payments were due in 2020 and 2021. Absent a refinancing, these maturities could have sunk the company into bankruptcy. Now, the balloon payments are pushed off into 2024.

Revolving credit facilities are also customarily subject to various loan covenants and financial ratios. To comply with these various requirements, debtors typically have to raise equity or otherwise increase balance sheet liquidity. Last year and in early 2019, Teekay Tankers entered into higher cost sale-leaseback transactions to enhance its balance sheet liquidity in the context of a prolonged slump of tankers rates. The purpose was to avoid a highly dilutive stock offering.

The move however increased balance sheet leverage even further, and raised the company's cost of capital.

Management now intends to take advantage of an improved operating environment to deleverage the company's balance sheet. Historically, Teekay Tankers was a dividend payer with the amount of the quarterly dividend more or less formulaically based as a payout of 30 to 50 percent of its quarterly adjusted net income.

Management has indicated that it will abandon this formula, and will for the time being apply the largesse of higher spot tanker rates towards balance sheet repair. The hope is that increased financial flexibility will narrow the still wide gap between company's net asset value per share and its stock price.

The improved cash flows may eventually be returned to shareholders through dividends or share repurchases. Although management has not ruled out acquisitions, the company has indicated that at least for the time being, it does not intend to expand its fleet, as this would be inconsistent with its overall goal of reducing leverage.

Conclusions

I believe that tanker rates are at an inflection point. Tanker rates have firmed up and will remain elevated for some time.

In this environment, Teekay Tankers should flourish. Only recently on the verge of insolvency, Teekay Tankers can be expected to achieve rivers of free cash flows in the coming quarters.

I am not long Teekay Tankers. For investment purposes, I prefer less leveraged tanker companies such as Nordic American Tanker Ltd. (NAT) or Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP).

However, the time has come to give Teekay Tankers a second look. The company's management is skilled and ethical, and during the tanker rate slump avoided decisions that could have decimated existing investors. These decisions did not come without their cost, of course, but now that the company has the ability to repair its balance sheet, it should prosper going forward.

