Chico's FAS Is A Buy

We are bullish on the company and believe that shares present a compelling investment opportunity.

Management has stopped the bleeding and has taken a number of steps to turn the company around.

Chico's FAS shares have plummeted over the past few years due to declining margins, negative sales growth, and concerns about weak mall traffic.

Introduction

Chico's FAS (CHS) shares have plummeted sharply over the past several years as top and bottom-line declines spooked investors and confirmed fears of a retail apocalypse.

Shares have fallen considerably and consistently over the past six years from highs of close to $20 to current levels of ~$4. Much of this decline has been warranted due to operational underperformance, declining margins, and rabid competition from other e-commerce and brick & mortar retailers.

However, we believe that shares now embed a great deal of market pessimism and present an attractive risk-reward profile.

Source: TIKR

Business Overview

Chico's FAS is a retailer founded in 1983 that caters primarily to middle-aged (35+) women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that include Chico's, Soma, and White House Black Market (WHBM). Chico's and WHBM sell a wide array of privately branded clothing while Soma focuses exclusively on lingerie and sleepwear products.

The company operates 1,373 stores across 46 states and also sells DTC (direct-to-consumer) via websites for each of its brands.

Capitalization Table (numbers in millions)

Share Price $4.08 Shares Outstanding 114.74 Market Capitalization 468.14 Debt 46.25 Cash and equivalents 127.44 Enterprise Value 386.95

Source: TIKR

Source: Chain Store Age

Sales and Financial Position

CHS generates roughly $2 billion in annual revenue, a figure that has declined steadily over the past few years alongside operating margins:

Source: TIKR

Chico's exemplifies why declining sales and consumer demand are so destructive to a company's equity price - declining sales force a company to ramp up promotional activity in order to stabilize its top-line, which reduces margins and operating profitability. This is exactly what has happened to CHS, which has been forced to combat weak sales with discounting in order to move product.

Source: CHS 10-K Filings

Gross margins have declined while SG&A expenses have risen as a % of net revenues, effectively serving as a "double whammy" to CHS's equity price. The great thing about these situations is that they create enormous amounts of market pessimism (growth investors shun declining companies like Chico's and investors seeking profitable companies with steady earnings also flee), which can result in a major bounce in share price if management can execute.

Take Express (EXPR) for example, another apparel retailer with ~$2 billion in annual sales and recent declines in comparable sales and profitability. Management was able to beat very low expectations and raise guidance modestly for Q4, which led to a sharp spike in the company's equity price.

Source: TIKR

While there are material differences between CHS and EXPR, we point this out to illustrate that retail companies can provide investors with outsized returns given the market's bearish stance on the sector (which means that even small improvements in operating metrics can lead to large share price increases).

One reason why we are optimistic about CHS despite deteriorating business fundamentals is that the company has avoided taking on excessive debt, a mistake that has led to a slew of retail bankruptcies in recent years. Chico's has $127.4 million in cash and just $46 million of debt, which provides the company with a safety net and gives it plenty of time to turn its business around.

Q3 Earnings Results

Chico's reported solid Q3 earnings results and raised guidance for Q4, which has led to an incremental rise in share price. Key takeaways are as follows:

Comparable sales declined by 2.2% YoY and the company closed 58 stores during the quarter, leading to a sales decline of 3%. This represents a significant sequential improvement from comps declines of 7% and 6.1% in Q2 and Q1, respectively.

Chico's performance in the quarter was primarily driven by Soma, which reported an 11.3% comps increase for the quarter and 8.6% for the first nine months of 2019. Soma has benefited in part from secular tailwinds which include strong consumer interest in casual apparel and loungewear.

SG&A expense as a % of net revenues increased by 160 basis points compared to the prior-year period, which management attributed primarily to severance charges related to organizational changes announced in July of this year.

For Q4 2019, management forecasted low single-digit declines in net sales and comparable sales as well as a gross margin decline of 100-150 basis points which the company is attributing to tariffs. This isn't terrible news in our view given that the tariff impact will likely be temporary (provided a deal passes) and management is not forecasting a decline in merchandise margins (which signals pricing power).

In our view, small sequential improvements in net sales and comps are all Chico's needs to turn its business around and increase its equity value. We believe that recent outperformance from key retail players such as Target (TGT) and TJ Maxx (TJX) indicate that there is considerable demand for retail products given that product assortments and pricing is attractive to consumers.

Chico's has struggled with product selection and merchandise, which it has worked to address by clearing out old inventory and improving product design (described on the last earnings call).

Valuation and Risks

The below chart provides an overview of Chico's fundamental valuation metrics relative to its peers:

Source: TIKR

Similar to EXPR, CHS is trading at depressed multiples relative to historical multiples due to a string of negative quarters and operational underperformance. If management can get back to a 3% operating margin (CHS operated at 5%+ operating margins until 2018), then the company will be generating ~$150 million of EBITDA annually ($60 million of EBIT plus $90 million of D&A expense).

A 5x EV/EBITDA multiple on $150 million implies an equity price of $7.25, which is substantially higher than current levels. Of course, this is contingent on management execution and is subject to a number of risks, which include the following:

Two of CHS's brands (White House Black Market and Chico's) have severely underperformed as of late. The company's performance has been stabilized by dazzling numbers at Soma, which has benefited from excellent execution and favorable tailwinds that have driven consumers to the brand. However, fashion trends are notoriously fickle and if Soma's growth slows, then the business may undergo further top- and bottom-line deterioration.

Tariffs continue to pose a threat to Chico's gross margins, even as the company has made efforts to diversify manufacturing away from China to countries including Vietnam, Indonesia, and India. Further escalations of trade war rhetoric or failure to complete a deal would likely pressure CHS's share price.

Management's net cash position and dividend payout (current yield is at 8.6%) will be at risk if the company isn't able to reverse declines in free cash flows (pictured below). On an annualized basis, CHS currently pays out $40.2 million in dividends a year. Management may have to cut the dividend if current trends in FCF continue.

Source: CHS 10-K filings

Conclusion

Although Chico's management has a long way to go to stabilize its business and engineer a turnaround, we are enthused by recent results and believe that shares represent a compelling investment opportunity at current levels. However, we believe investors should be cognizant of the risks of investing in a small-cap retail company that operates in an industry with a number of headwinds. Thank you for reading and we welcome all comments and feedback!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.