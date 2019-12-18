Leadership Changes At Various Group Airlines Are A Sign Of Positive Change To Come For Lufthansa

This marks the beginning of a structural transformation which (if done according to plan) will see the company become a holding company with the individual airlines becoming more independent operationally.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCQX:DLAKF;OTCQX:DLAKY) announced major adjustments to the leadership of several of its airlines. The announcement follows changes in the top tier of the group's senior management. This is not only a personnel change, but signifies the beginning of a transformational process. The company plans to transform itself into a holding under the roof of which the different airlines could operate with a higher degree of independence while the group level would have more of a coordinating role.

I believe that the implementation of such a structure has the potential to impact the valuation of the group in a positive way as it would not only make the value of its individual parts more visible but also better position it to create and unlock additional value in various ways. I will elaborate on my thesis below.

A Closer Look

First of all, one should take a closer look at the details of the leadership changes. The outgoing Brussels Airlines CEO Christina Foerster - who has been promoted to serve on the group level executive board - will be replaced by deputy CEO Dieter Vranckx. This is a rather unsurprising move. Bettina Volkens, the only female member of the company's executive board, is stepping down following her less than optimal handling of the conflict with the UFO trade union. For obvious reasons, it was of some importance to replace her with a woman and Christina Foerster is the obvious choice given her performance at Brussels Airlines. The appointment of her former deputy as new CEO demonstrates continuity. Other changes are more significant from an investor's point of view.

Maybe the most interesting appointment is that of Patrick Staudacher. From May 2020, the current BCG senior partner will be the CFO and head of business development of Lufthansa's eponymous core airline. His appointment explicitly happens "with a view towards the planned legal independence of the Lufthansa airline" according to a press statement.

The designated CFO of the core airline, Patrick Staudacher; source: Lufthansa Group

Another appointment underlines the coming strategic and structural shift further. Effective March 1st, Jens Bischof, who currently serves as CEO of Sun Express, a joint venture with Turkish Airlines, will take over the helm of Eurowings. In turn his predecessor Thorsten Dirks will become group CIO. Unlike Mr. Dirks, a trained electrical engineer who previously served as the CEO of Telefonica SA's (TEF) German operations, the new CEO will once again be a long standing airline executive who has been with the group for about three decades in various capacities. As such he is arguably better prepared to operationally lead Eurowings with a higher degree of independence.

Jens Bischof, currently CEO of Sun Express; source: Lufthansa Group

Holding Structure

These personnel decisions are the embodiment of an upcoming structural transformation. Lufthansa will become more of a holding company while the individual passenger airlines, the cargo division and the maintenance business will become more independent. Notably, the catering division LSG Sky Chefs has already been sold to Swiss Gategroup Holding AG.

At the moment, Brussels Airlines, Austrian Airlines and Swiss Airlines do already operate comparably independently. The Lufthansa core brand and Eurowings on the other hand are rather closely intertwined with the group level headquarters. Particularly, the core brand is still lead primarily from the group level. This, however, is about to change. The plan for the core airline is to be transferred into its own legal entity which will be less intertwined with Eurowings. The responsibilities of senior executives on the group level will no longer be split by airlines but by function. In that regard, it should be of some interest that unlike his predecessor, the designated new leader of Eurowings will no longer be a board member of the parent.

Valuation Impact

The structural adjustments could have a significant impact on the group's valuation, as it would make the individual value of its various business divisions more visible. According to sources cited by German Handelsblatt, the supervisory board, particularly chairman Karl-Ludwig Kley, is a driving force behind the transformation. According to those sources, one key concern is the valuation of Lufthansa's stock which is perceived as too low. I believe they are on the right track there. Moreover, it would also put the company in position to be able to create further value on top of that going forward.

First of all, a holding would increase the transparency of the different brands making it easier to value the group's respective individual parts. There is a good chance that this alone would already be rewarded by the market. Another advantage would be that a holding would be better prepared to integrate further acquisitions, especially airlines. This could become relevant quite soon given the challenging current environment and foreseeable need for consolidation for airlines, especially in Europe. For example, Lufthansa has shown interest in Italy's ailing flag carrier Alitalia (under the condition of a restructuring) and group CEO Carsten Spohr has already met with Italian minister of industry Stefano Patuanelli.

The group's network airlines (Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines) are all premium products. They all have at least 4 stars in the current Skytrax rating (Lufthansa being the only European airline to reach a 5 star rating).

Until the end of September, the company reported an EBIT of €1.08 billion for Lufthansa, €455 million for Swiss and €14 million for Austrian. Passenger load factor for all three airlines is well above 80 percent, which is a decent figure for a full service airline.

Given its small size, Austrian Airlines would arguably be rather negligible overall yet it would certainly be worth a few millions. But Swiss and especially Lufthansa do no doubt represent considerable value. Pointing to a precise number would of course require more information, especially regarding how exactly the legal entity to be created to operate Lufthansa would be structured and which conditions would apply with Reagan to the respective fleets and personnel. Yet, I am convinced that the stand alone value of Swiss and Lufthansa would be significantly higher than what the group's current market capitalization indicates. For comparison, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCPK:CPCAF;OTCPK:CPCAY), despite generating less profit than Lufthansa and facing massive headwinds due to the current political situation in Hong Kong, has a market value above €5 billion. I believe that even under a rather moderate assumption, Lufthansa could reach a standalone valuation of €5 billion and Swiss of €2 billion. And again, I would consider this a rather modest assumption.

Finding the right valuation for Eurowings is harder. The (wannabe) low cost carrier lacks profitability. For reasons I alluded to in a prior article, Eurowings is not able to compete with the likes of Ryanair Holdings Plc (RYAAY;OTCPK:RYAOF) or easyJet plc (OTCPK:EJTTF;OTCQX:ESYJY) purely on price. Yet, undoubtedly, the division has the potential to represent significant value if efficiency and profitability would be improved. Political measures to combat ultralow fares might help in that regard, as this would reduce the pure low cost operators advantage. Since it is somewhat hard to predict the further development of Eurowings, I believe that it would be advisable at this point to work with a bull and a bear case scenario. In a bull case scenario, I believe that the airline could reach a value similar to that of Swiss, so €2 billion or more. In an absolute bear case scenario on the other hand, Eurowings could turn out to be worth a few hundred million to zero, as it might remain a drag on overall profitability.

All in all, I believe that the different airlines represent a higher value than the share price currently indicates. In fact, the network airlines alone may very well be worth more than what the group at the moment trades for. And this would not yet include Eurowings and Brussels Airlines, nor does it the non-flying businesses. Thus I would expect the better visibility of these values to have a positive impact on the share price.

Furthermore, a holding structure would also open the possibility of unlocking additional value via an IPO of the highly profitable maintenance division Lufthansa Technik. The division has the highest margins of all units (EBIT-margin of 7.2 percent as of the first nine month, compared with an overall EBIT margin of 5.9 percent). Notably, the possibility of an IPO has been entertained on various occasions in the past.

In order to make an assumption of a possible valuation for a stand-alone Lufthansa Technik, I believe it might be worth to take a look at MTU Aero Engines AG (OTC:MTUAF;OTCPK:MTUAY). While MTU, unlike Lufthansa Technik, has significant OEM business, it generates more than half of its revenue through its maintenance division. Also, both companies are German thus share traits such as employee representation on the supervisory boards which makes them even better comparables. With an adjusted EBIT of €558 million for the first three quarters, MTU is more profitable than Lufthansa Technik (€371 million). This is in large part due to the OEM business's much higher EBIT margin of 25.4 percent. The maintenance business is more comparable in terms of margin, although MTU's 9.4 percent still beat Lufthansa Technik's 7.2 percent considerably. MTU has a current market value of more than €13 billion. Lufthansa Technik will surely be worth less, yet based on these numbers, I believe that a valuation of €8 to €10 billion would be possible. Notably, even the lower end of this span would make Lufthansa Technik at least (almost) as valuable as Lufthansa as a whole is at the moment based on its market capitalization of slightly above €8 billion. And since the stable profits generated by the division are of some importance for the parent - which uses them among other things for fleet renewal and expansion - I would also imagine that there would be a comparably high and stable dividend. This might make a separately traded but Lufthansa owned Lufthansa Technik even more attractive to investors.

Conclusion

All in all, I believe that the implementation of a holding structure and the improved financial transparency it would bring hold the potential of material upside for shareholders. Not only would the existing value of the group's various parts become more visible almost immediately, a holding would also be in a better position to create additional value both by acquisitions and through a potential listing of subsidiaries, Lufthansa Technik being of particular interest in this regard.

The recently announced leadership changes clearly indicate that the process of transformation has already begun. Since there have been encouraging signs elsewhere too - material progress in negotiations with trade unions in particular - I believe that the outlook for the company is getting increasingly better. My view of the stock developed accordingly.

