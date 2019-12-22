Gabelli Equity Trust: A 5.00% Preferred Stock IPO From This CEF

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest preferred stock issued by Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by Gabelli Equity Trust - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $100M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. 5.00% Series K Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE:GAB-K) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 5.00% and has a par value of $25. The new preferred stock is not rated by the Standard & Poor's, but is anticipated to be rated an "A1" from Moody's Investors Service. The new IPO is callable as of 12/16/2024, and it is currently trading a little above its par value at a price of $25.18. This translates into a 4.96% current yield and a 4.86% yield-to-call.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

The Gabelli Equity Trust is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company whose investment objective is long term growth of capital, with income as a secondary objective. Investments will be made based on management's perception of their potential for capital appreciation. The Fund seeks out undervalued companies with greater than average potential for growth. The Equity Trust maintains a 10% Distribution Policy whereby the Trust pays out to common shareholders 10% of its average net assets each year. This distribution is paid quarterly. The distribution rate is not representative of dividend yield or the total return of the Fund and may include a return of capital. Source: Gabelli.com | The Gabelli Equity Trust

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, GAB:

Source: Tradingview.com

While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing without looking at some numbers:

Source: Cefdata.com

The Fund's investment advisor is Gabelli Funds, LLC. Other closed-end funds from the same investment advisory are: GDV, GLU, GCV, GGZ, BCV, ECF, GGO, GGT, GUT, GDL, GRX, GNT, and GGN.

The "Gabelli Family"

The chart below shows some relevant information about the other 24 preferred stocks, issued by "The Gabelli Funds". Three issues, however, are called for redemption for December 26, 2019, so they won't take part in the following bubble charts. Still, you can find some information about them in the table below:

Source: Author's database

To give a better idea of where the new preferred stock stands in comparison with its relative peer group, you can see the chart below. It presents the preferred stocks from the group by their % of par and current yield.

Source: Author's database

An observation could be made that almost all of these securities trade at a current yield between 5.00% and 5.80%, which makes the newly issued GAB-K slightly overvalued than the rest of the Gabelli preferred stocks. Now let's exclude those with a call risk, which means I'll leave only these issues with a positive Yield-to-Call.

Source: Author's database

The picture has changed a bit, as most of the issues trade at the current yield of between 5% and 5.20% yearly. From this point of view, the new IPO now seems fairly priced to the rest of the issues. I want to add one more point of view, a chart by Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call with the securities that have not reached their call date yet. In other words, the Yield curve in the peer group by their Yield-to-Worst:

Source: Author's database

With 4.86% YTC, GAB-K has the highest YTW of the group, followed by GNT-A (NYSE:GNT.PA) and GGT-E (GGT.PE) with 4.60% and 4.35% YTC, respectively. It has to be noted that GNT-A and GGT-E have three years to their call dates, while as a new IPO, GAB-K, has two years more. But with their nominal yields of 5.20% and 5.125%, that is close to the 5.00% of GAB-K, they are most likely to trade at their Current Yield, which is almost the same, close to 5.00%.

Here I want to insert that GLU-B (NYSEMKT:GLU.PB) will no longer be a 7% issue. Together with GDL-C (NYSE:GDL.PC), these are the two issues that its dividend rate is not fixed. GLU-B pays a various dividend rate that means "the Board will determine and publicly announce at least 30 days prior to the end of the fourth payment date since the IPO a fixed annual dividend rate that will apply for the next two years and will repeat the same for the remaining years. This dividend has to be no less than 4.00% or greater than 7.00%." GLU-B will pay its last quarterly distribution on the 7% yearly basis for the last time on December 26 and will be reset to an annual rate of 4.00%. This will significantly reduce its returns to a Current Yield and YTC of 3.88% and 3.22%, respectively.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the GAB's other preferred stocks and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF).

Source: Tradingview.com

A very close correlation between GAB-G (NYSE:GAB.PG), GAB-H (NYSE:GAB.PH) to the benchmark during the first half of 2019 that changes into a slight outperformance of the preferred stocks. The third preferred stock, GAB-J (NYSE:GAB.PJ) keeps its performance closer to PFF almost during the entire year. However, as tiny issues of below $100M market capitalization, they don't take part in the ETF's holdings.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks in the Closed-End Fund-Equity sector (according to Finviz.com), regardless of their type of dividend rate, by their yield-to-call and their current yield. It must be remarked that this is again only Gabelli funds.

Source: Author's database

All Investment Grade Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, an investment-grade rating, and a positive Yield-to-Call.

Source: Author's database

To see where the newly issued preferred stock stands on the real Yield curve, we'll have to include some more filters: the preferred stocks don't have to be callable and have to trade above par value.

Source: Author's database

Asset Coverage Ratio

Pursuant to the 1940 Act, the Fund generally will not be permitted to declare any dividend, or declare any other distribution, upon any outstanding shares of common stock, or purchase any such common stock, unless, in every such case, all shares of preferred stock issued by the Fund have at the time of declaration of any such dividend or distribution or at the time of any such purchase an asset coverage of at least 200% ("1940 Act Asset Coverage Requirement") after deducting the amount of such dividend, distribution, or purchase price, as the case may be. As of the date of this Prospectus Supplement, all of the Fund's outstanding shares of preferred stock are expected to have asset coverage on the date of issuance of the Series K Preferred Shares of approximately 382%. In addition to the 1940 Act Asset Coverage Requirement, the Fund is subject to certain restrictions on investments imposed by guidelines of one or more rating agencies, which have issued ratings for certain of the shares of preferred stock and may issue a rating for the Series K Preferred Shares. Source: 497 Filing by Gabelli Equity Trust

Use of Proceeds

The Fund will use the net proceeds from the offering to purchase portfolio securities in accordance with its investment objectives and policies as appropriate investment opportunities are identified, which is expected to substantially be completed within three months; however, changes in market conditions could result in the Fund's anticipated investment period extending to as long as six months. This could occur because the Investment Adviser follows a value-oriented investment strategy; therefore, market conditions could result in the Investment Adviser delaying the investment of proceeds if it believes the margin of risk in making additional investments is not favorable in light of its value-oriented investment strategy. Depending on market conditions and operations, a portion of the cash held by the Fund, including any proceeds raised from the offering, may be used to pay distributions in accordance with the Fund's distribution policy. The Fund may also use the proceeds to redeem or repurchase existing series of preferred stock, in whole or in part. Source: 497 Filing by Gabelli Equity Trust

Addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $100M, GAB-K is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. If it manages to keep the market value above $100, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, GAB-K is on exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

I believe the newly issued preferred stock is a very quality one. An "A1" rating by Moody's is not a joke (an analog for A+ by the S&P). The fund is slightly leveraged, only 21%, and with an asset coverage of 382%, the preferred shareholders can feel more than safe with this preferred stock. As for the returns, it seems to be fairly priced with the rest of the Gabelli issues in regard to current yield, but as for YTW, it is currently the highest one. Also, a look at all investment-grade preferred stocks, GAB-K sits higher than the yield curve.

