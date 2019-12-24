Your Kiplinger Most Reliable Stocks For Retirees December Report

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs showed 12.25% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Smaller lower-priced Kiplinger reliable retirement stocks led the pack this month.

These 40 select dividend stocks ranged from 0.00%-9.53% in annual yield and ranged from -3.09% to 23.94% in annual price target upsides per brokers 12/20/19.

The articles were titled, '25 stocks every retiree should own', and '20 for 20 retirement years'. The list was cut to 40 as three showed up on both lists.

Kiplinger Investing, periodically lists retirement tips. This 40 stock list came from two articles: one by Brian Bollinger, 8/13/18 and another by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, 7/2/19.

Foreword

This article is based on two Kiplinger investing articles aimed at retirees:

25 Stocks Every Retiree Should Own, by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, published 7/2/19, featured a "group of retirement stocks that includes both pure income plays and growth companies, with a focus on very-long-term performance and durability.”

20 Quality Dividend Stocks, (yielding roughly 4% or higher), published 8/13/18, by Brian Bollinger, "... should fund at least 20 years of retirement, if not more. They have paid uninterrupted dividends for more than 20 consecutive years, appear to have secure payouts and have the potential to collectively grow... dividends to protect investors’ purchasing power."

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 14.22% To 29.36% Net Gains For 10 Top Kiplinger December Reliable Retirement Dogs Into 2020

Five of 10 top Kiplinger most reliable retirement stocks by yield were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, the yield-based forecast for these late-December dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1k invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to December 20, 2020 were:

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was projected to net $293.57, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 26 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 13% less than the market as a whole.

Meredith Corp. (MDP) was projected to net $212.27, based on the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 12% more than the market as a whole.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) was projected to net $202.16, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 61% over the market as a whole.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) was projected to net $196.42 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from 14 brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 94% less than the market as a whole.

Magellan Midstream (MMP) was projected to net $168.72, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 23 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 31% less than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $157.90, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 25 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% less than the market as a whole.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) was projected to net $150.43, based on the median of target estimates from 25 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 40% less than the market as a whole.

McDonald's Inc. (MCD) was projected to net $150.13, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 35 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 54% less than the market as a whole.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) was projected to net $144.00 based on the median of target price estimates from 21 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 15% less than the market as a whole.

Realty Income Corp. (O) was projected to net $142.18, based on a median of target price estimates from 20 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 99% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 18.18% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk 27% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

40 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks Per December Target Gains

40 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks Per December Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks By Yield

Top 10 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement stocks selected 12/20/19 by yield represented three of 11 Morningstar sectors. First place was claimed by one of three real estate sector representatives, Public Storage (PSA) [1]. The other two real estate representatives placed seventh, and ninth, LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) [7], and Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) [9].

In second place was the first of two communication services representatives, Meredith Corp. [2], followed in by sixth place by AT&T Inc (T) [6].

Five Energy stocks occupied third through sixth places, eighth and tenth, Magellan Midstream Partners LP [3], Enterprise Products Partners LP [4], Enbridge Inc. [5], Exxon Mobil Corp. [8], and ONEOK Inc. (OKE) [10], to complete the Kiplinger reliable retirement top ten by yield for December.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Dogs Showed 11.07%-24.07 Upsides While (31) Two Lowly Downsiders Sank -0.11% And -3.07%

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 12.25% Advantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest-Priced Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks To December 2020

10 top Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs screened 12/20/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of 11 in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield Kiplinger Featured Retirement Dogs (32) Delivering 15.14% Vs. (33 ) 13.49% Net Gains by All 10 Come December 2020

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Kiplinger reliable retirement kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 12.25% more gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all 10. The third lowest-priced selection, Enterprise Products Partners LP, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 29.36%

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger most reliable retiree dividend dogs as of December 20 were: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT), Physicians Realty Trust, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Meredith Corp., and AT&T Inc., with prices ranging from $14.90 to $39.15.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger top yield most reliable retirement dividend dogs as of December 20 were: Enbridge Inc., LTC Properties Inc., Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Exxon Mobil Corp., and ONEOK Inc., whose prices ranged from $39.42 to $75.19.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Retirement stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com, YCharts.com, finance.yahoo.com, analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.