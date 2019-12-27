EOG Resources: An Attractive Valuation For The Contrarian Investor

Operations in the Eagle Ford Basin make EOG one of the lowest cost U.S. producers and positions the company to be competitive even at $40/barrel oil.

Management is not interested in large-scale M&A, which has historically been a detriment to shareholder value in the sector.

The company is committed to returning capital to shareholders given the strength of its balance sheet and substantial free cash flow generation.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) currently trades at a price-to-discretionary-cash-flow multiple of approximately 12x and has the balance sheet strength to withstand future oil and gas commodity price cycles.

S&P Energy is the only sector not to return double-digit growth year-to-date in 2019 and has significantly underperformed the broader market over the past decade.

This decade-long underperformance can largely be attributed to weak commodity pricing during the period as a result of the rapid growth in U.S. production capacity due to the technological advances that enabled the U.S. shale expansion. The sector’s general inability to withstand prolonged periods of volatility in commodity pricing due to weak balance sheets among the S&P Energy components has led to about 400 total bankruptcies dating back to the last oil bust in Q4 2015.

As the S&P 500 P/E multiple approaches the mid-twenties and continues to rise into the new year, EOG is an attractive, well-capitalized, free-cash-flow-generating, crude oil and natural gas producer with major production areas located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas and Wyoming.

EOG stands out among the S&P Energy components given:

(1) the strength of its balance sheet (EOG's debt-to-total capitalization ratio was approximately 20% as of September 30, 2019),

(2) management's commitment to long-term dividend growth (EOG increased the quarterly cash dividend on its common stock 30.6% effective beginning with the dividend paid on July 31, 2019) and,

(3) substantial discretionary cash flow from operations (estimated to be approximately $7.2B for the full year ending 2019 including deferred tax liabilities and before capital expenditure, which is projected to be $6.2B to $6.4B for the full year ending 2019.)

At a share price in the mid-80's, EOG trades at a price-to-discretionary-cash-flow multiple of approximately 12x. Further, the company's strong balance sheet enables EOG to withstand future periods of oil and gas price depression.

EOG reported net debt totaling $3.6B against oil and gas properties valued at $30.2B. With net debt representing just 50% of annual discretionary cash flow from operations, EOG is positioned to deliver substantial capital returns to shareholders throughout future commodity price cycles. Per the company's 3Q 2019 earnings presentation, management plans to target a 2% dividend yield. The dividend currently yields 1.4%.

Per EOG management, the majority of 2019 capital expenditures will continue to be focused on U.S. crude oil drilling activities. EOG has managed to grow oil well productivity significantly over the past few years. In 2014, the minimum oil price required by the company to generate a 10% return on capital employed (ROCE) was approximately $80/barrel. In 2022, the company expects to generate a 10% ROCE at approximately $50/barrel. EOG management has repeatedly stated they plan to avoid large-scale M&A in favor of organic business growth in premium return drilling locations, which can achieve a ROCE approaching 30% with crude at $40/barrel.

Investors should reward this approach with a premium over other oil and gas producers, many of which have been saddled with enormous debt loads that risk becoming unserviceable during prolonged periods of commodity price weakness. EOG’s most recent large acquisition was in 2016 when it paid $2.34 billion for Yates Petroleum and its holdings in the Powder River and Permian Basins, where EOG has currently focused most aggressively on drilling. Otherwise, the growth has been organic and management has stated they do not plan to expand through large-scale M&A in the future.

Since the last oil price decline in 2015, EOG has focused on drilling quality versus quantity, targeting the areas deemed "premium locations," where oil can be produced at a 30% after-tax rate of return when oil is at $40/barrel and natural gas at $2.50.

In addition to EOG's focus in the Permian Basin, it is the top oil producer in the South Texas Eagle Ford Austin Chalk Basins, having withdrawn 3,850 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 3Q 2019. The company reportedly has more than 2,300 net undrilled premium locations in the region.

The Eagle Ford Basin (South Texas) is not in the same proven-reserve class as the Permian Basin, but from an economic standpoint, it is currently a more favorable operating location than the Permian due to lower breakeven prices and well-operating costs. These attributes put it among the most profitable shale basins in the U.S., and EOG has indicated publicly that they can be profitable at $30/barrel in the basin.

The South Texas Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk Basins currently provide EOG with its largest production volumes, which has made the company one of the lowest cost U.S. producers. Additionally, the company has approximately 14 years (10,500 locations) of "premium" drilling inventory at the company's current pace (wells that meet the 30% after-tax hurdle rate of return at $40/barrel oil.) This represents an approximate 25% increase since February 2018.

On its latest quarterly earnings call CEO Bill Thomas remarked: "We reduced operating expenses, grew volumes at double-digit rates while lowering well costs, and generated substantial free cash flow. EOG has never been in a better position to sustain this success long into the future."

Looking forward, the recent oil price rally may continue into the new year and EOG will benefit at the margin as long as it is sustained. However, long-term investors should recognize both the likelihood that a comprehensive U.S. – China trade agreement may not materialize in 2020 and the risk that the market shrugs off another OPEC production cut, as it did when approximately 6 million barrels per day were briefly removed from global production when Saudi refineries were attacked in September. Despite these risks, EOG is positioned to generate significant discretionary cash flow from operations even if the global supply-demand imbalance remains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.