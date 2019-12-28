2 Gold Juniors With Significant Insider Selling

While quite a few juniors have seen significant insider buying in the past quarter like OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF), there are a couple of names where insiders have been selling heavily despite the recent uptick in gold (GLD) prices. In the first instance, it's not surprising, as Wallbridge Mining (OTC:WLBMF) is both overvalued and overextended as it's surpassed a $500 million market cap as an explorer. In the second instance for HighGold Mining (HGGOF), it's a little concerning as the stock had just seen its IPO debut a few months ago, and some insiders are already anxious to cash in quite a few shares. Insider selling alone is not always a reason to sell, but it's often a red flag if the selling is persistent. In the case of Wallbridge Mining and HighGold Mining, the frequency and size of sales are undoubtedly persistent. Based on this, I see Wallbridge Mining as an Avoid and further strength in HighGold Mining above C$1.65 as a profit-taking opportunity.

(Source: INK Research, CanadianInsider.com)

It's been a busy quarter for insiders at several different companies, with insiders at a few of the more beaten-up miners putting some cash to work on the buy-side. OceanaGold is one such name, with 400,000 shares purchased by insiders in the past 30 trading days alone. The purchases have ranged from prices of C$2.32 to C$3.05, and represent over C$1 million worth of buying. In total, this represents about less than 0.1% of the company's total shares outstanding (~620 million), but is a subtle vote of confidence, to say the least. On the selling side, however, there are two companies with above-average insider selling in Q4, and one with persistent selling all month. These two names are Wallbridge Mining and HighGold Mining, with the former being an explorer with a high-grade discovery in Quebec, and the latter being a new IPO that debuted in Q3 on the Canadian market. Let's take a closer look at both names below, as well as how significant the selling pressure has been.

(Source: CanadianInsider.com)

HighGold Mining

HighGold Mining is likely a less known name in the junior space, with trading debuting in last September near C$1.00 per share. The company is busy exploring its Johnson Tract Project in south-central Alaska, a high-grade project that hasn't seen any real work on the property in over 25 years. The 'seed round' for the company's IPO was done at C$0.20 for C$200,000, with further financing done at C$0.45 for $7 million. Since then, the company has raised another C$9 million at C$1.25 per share, a slight discount to the company's closing price on December 4th of C$1.30. Drill results out of Johnson Tract have been exceptional (though some holes were twinned from historical results), but the insider selling has been quite significant. Let's take a closer look:

(Source: Company Management Discussion & Analysis)

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see in the below table, there was considerable insider buying in the private placement at C$0.45, but there's been a minimal appetite to hang onto these shares. John Tognetti purchased 1.75 million shares at C$0.45 and sold off 1 million shares or 57% of this position at prices ranging from C$0.92 to C$1.11. While it makes sense to want to lock in profits, the selling seems a little eager, considering that they've barely scratched the surface at the project and have done minimal exploration. In addition to this selling, Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund has also sold off over 170,000 shares at C$1.35-C$1.36 just this week.

(Source: CanadianInsider.com)

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see from the below chart, the two most prominent insider sells are displayed by red bars, and these sells are in the lower to mid-portion of the stock's range since its IPO debut. If this selling had occurred into the spike C$1.80, it would have been a little less concerning as the stock was parabolic, but it's the amount of shares sold and the eagerness to get rid of these shares that is a minor red flag here.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The good news for HighGold Mining shareholders is that the company is, fortunately, well cashed-up, with over 20% of its market capitalization in cash. Currently, the company has C$14 million in cash, after ending Q3 with ~$7.1 million, and adding another C$9 million through a private placement completed in early December (see subsequent events below).

(Source: Company Financial Statements)

(Source: Company Financial Statements)

HighGold Mining's current cash position of roughly C$14 million should provide more than enough capital for the company to get through FY-2020 based on what will likely be a relatively modest first-pass exploration program. Operating expenses came in at C$700,000 from April through to the end of Q3, and I would expect them to be under C$2 million for FY-2020, with exploration costs likely to come in at C$6 million or less. HighGold Mining's current treasury balance of C$14 million gives them lots of room to work with based on this budget of what I anticipate to be C$8 million or less next year.

Source: Company Financial Statements)

Outside of the persistent insider selling, the other minor red flag is that the company approved 1.6 million in options to the company at C$0.45 with a 5-year expiry. While the company was not yet trading at the time of this decision, these options were priced at an implied valuation of barely $25 million and are quite under-priced, in my opinion. An argument could be made that the company had no idea what price the stock would trade at given that it was not free trading at the time. Still, these options are currently available at 1/3 of the company's current share price, with a very long-dated expiry on exercising them.

HighGold Mining is an extremely speculative name that I have no interest in being long, and I believe the recent insider selling is an increased risk to the thesis for the stock. While the company has an exciting project in Alaska, insider selling of nearly 3% of a company's outstanding float can be a red flag and is enough to keep me on the sidelines. This adds to the already significant risk in buying names with sub $50 million market caps, and therefore, I see HighGold Mining as a high-risk, high-reward play at this time.

Wallbridge Mining

If we move over to Wallbridge Mining, it's not surprising that insider sales have come out of the woodwork after a 400% rise this year, and a 1,500% rise in the past 18 months. The stock has been on fire after continued discoveries at its Fenelon Property in Quebec, with highlight hole FA-19-086, which intersected 27.00 meters of 38.39 grams per tonne gold, really putting the company on the map. Unfortunately, this parabolic rise has prompted insiders to begin cashing in, with more than C$2 million in insider selling in the past 20 trading days alone. While this only represents 0.5% of the company's outstanding shares (604 million), it is a significant pick up from insider selling over the past nine months. Let's take a closer look below:

As we can see from the below tables, insiders have sold 1.037 million shares in the past two weeks, with an additional 1.42 million shares sold in the first week of December. This selling represents more than 2.45 million shares sold in the past 20 trading days alone. In the past two weeks, shares have cashed in at prices ranging from C$0.76 to C$0.95, with the bulk of shares in the higher end of this range. Based on Wallbridge Mining's current outstanding share count of over 600 million shares, this selling represents roughly 0.5% of the company's current outstanding share float. This is quite significant, and I expect insider selling will likely continue if the stock stays above C$0.95, though maybe not at the same pace.

(Source: CanadianInsider.com)

The below chart shows insider selling represented by red bars on the chart, and there's no question that insiders have been dumping into this recent push higher. It is worth noting that many of these insiders still hold significant positions in the stock, but insider Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo has cashed out more than 700,000 shares alone in the past three weeks. While insider selling alone is not always enough to top out a stock, an argument can certainly be made that insiders are motivated sellers at current prices. Given that most selling is being done through the open market, this is adding significant supply to the market and making it more difficult for the stock to hold its gains the past week above the C$0.90 level.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Some investors will argue that the insider buying done in the past two months is much more significant, and they would certainly have a point from a total share perspective. For starters, Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) took a position in Wallbridge Mining, representing 9.9% of the outstanding shares at C$0.57, announced earlier this month. While this is a massive acquisition of over 40 million shares compared to the 2.45 million shares of insider selling the past month, it's important to note that this deal was done at 40% lower prices than where we sit currently. Based on this, I would argue this isn't relevant at all unless we were trading at these prices currently. Given that Wallbridge Mining's share price is C$0.95, and the deal was done at C$0.57, it is a moot point to discuss what a major miner was doing at 40% lower prices. This would be like a Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) analyst bringing up insider buying for the stock at $13.00 per share, with it currently trading above $18.00. It's nice that insiders were active in the stock at much lower prices, but it's hardly relevant to the current situation.

In addition to Kirkland Lake Gold acquiring shares, both Michael Pesner and Eric Sprott bought more shares recently at C$0.95 and C$1.05. However, it is important to note that flow-through shares typically carry significant tax benefits of between 35 and 40% for those buying shares. Therefore, these insider buys, which raised money at C$0.95 and $1.05, actually came at a cost to the insiders of closer to C$0.60-C$0.65 when applying a discount for the massive tax advantages. Typically, flow-through financings are done at a 30% premium or higher to the current share price due to tax advantages, yet the recent financing of flow-through shares for Wallbridge Mining was done at barely a 10% premium to the share price of C$0.90. To illustrate my point, I will highlight recent flow-through financing from November by Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) below.

(Source: TC2000.com, Mining.com)

As we can see in the above image, Osisko raised $20 million with part of the financing in common shares and the majority with flow-through shares. These flow-through shares were priced at C$4.70, despite the share price closing at C$2.81. Therefore, these flow-through shares represented a significant premium from the share price. If we do a 40% discount from the C$4.70 paid to factor in tax advantages, we arrive at roughly the same share price when the deal was completed; C$2.82 for Osisko. Meanwhile, if we apply this same discount (for tax advantage of flow-through shares) for Wallbridge Mining, the real cost of the shares to investors was closer to C$0.57 for the C$0.95 shares ($0.95 x 0.60), and C$0.63 for the C$1.05 shares ($1.05 x 0.60).

(Source: Wallbridge Mining News Release)

Based on the above math, I would hardly call the insider buying recently as significant or material, as it is being completed at a cost to the insiders of 30% below current market prices. If the insiders had bought 2 million or more shares on a non-flow-through share basis at current prices, that would be a completely different story. Assuming these shares were bought and they were not done as flow-through shares with significant tax advantages, I would discount the recent insider selling, as there was more insider buying at current prices. Instead, we have heavy insider selling from C$0.70 through C$0.95, and insider buying at C$0.57 to C$0.65.

Based on the fact that Wallbridge Mining continues to see persistent insider selling at current prices, I believe the recent rally is more likely to undergo a correction. This is because we now have more motivated sellers adding supply, in addition to traders and investors that are anxious to book some profits. While insider buying was previously a tailwind earlier this year, we now have a minor headwind showing up in the form of insider selling. Given this fact, I see the stock as an Avoid at current levels and believe this is an opportune spot to book some profits above C$0.90.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While insider selling is not always enough to make a stock cave in, it's generally a red flag for me when it's persistent, especially after a sharp rally like we've seen in Wallbridge Mining. When it comes to HighGold Mining, the insider selling is a little strange as it's occurring shortly after the IPO debut, and not near the highs. This makes the selling look more like eagerness to sell vs. tactical selling on a parabolic stock and is enough to keep me on the sidelines with HighGold despite the company's recent drill results. In summary, I see Wallbridge Mining as an Avoid at current prices, and I would view any further strength above C$1.65 in HighGold Mining as a profit-taking opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.