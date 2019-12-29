ICLN: Strong Momentum Into 2020

The iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) with $424 million in total assets offers investors exposure to a basket of companies that produce energy from solar, wind, and other renewable sources. With a greater awareness over the scarcity of natural resources, governments and policy makers have incentivized clean energy initiatives, which is likely to continue going forward. Favorably, recent advancements in technology have made energy from these renewable sources like wind and solar not only competitive with conventional fuels, but also in most cases cheaper and more efficient. The fund has been a big winner in 2019, up 45% gaining momentum and now trading at its highest level since 2015. This article discusses a number of key trends supporting clean energy and our views on the ICLN ETF.

Background

What we like about the iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF is a generally diversified exposure to both wind and solar which each have a number of positive attributes as sources of renewable energy depending on the application and circumstance. The fund also considers companies with significant hydropower and biofuels exposure as for clean energy. It's generally recognized there is room in the market for all types of clean energy and the ICLN fund better captures these trends compared to the more specific Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) which only invests in solar stocks for example.

Investors should recognize that clean energy is a global trend and the constituents of the ICLN ETF include a number of foreign stocks at different parts of the supply chain. In this regard, the fund features holdings across sectors including stocks in technology, equipment manufacturing of wind/solar components, and also the power utility companies. While 38% of the fund is based on U.S. companies, there is an international diversification with companies from China representing 15.7% as the second largest geographic exposure followed by New Zealand at 8.64% and Brazil at 8.3% of the fund.

Performance

The iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF's performance data going back 10 years for clean energy ETF has been underwhelming with the fund down 32.4% on a cumulative basis with official data through November 30th, 2019. Favorably, a recovery in recent years follows what has been a maturing sector with core holdings now consolidating their market leadership position compared to what may have been more speculative outlook a decade ago.

The context of the fund's weak returns since inception is related to a number of foreign stocks including utilities that over the period were pressured by local operating trends and even foreign exchange depreciation impacting the dollar value of the fund's investments. Investors should be aware that foreign exchange risk in the underlying stocks could impact returns going forward. Our view is that ICLN is now on a firmer footing, sort of getting those early-stage growth headaches out of the way.

2019 has been an exception year with ICLN up 44.5% through December 27th, outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) this year which is up 31.5%. ICLN has benefited from not only bullish sentiment and growth of clean energy, but also an improving earnings outlook for the underlying stocks.

The table below highlights the performance figures for the top 25 stock in ICLN. Keep in mind the fund holds the underlying stock's local share while we include available ADR and OTC issuances for presentation purposes if available. One of the positive features of ICLN is the exposure to a number of stocks that are not traded, or only thinly traded, on a U.S. exchange.

The fund's top holding with a 6.3% weighting is Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCPK:GCTAF) which is up 44.3% in 2019. Siemens Gamesa is a Spanish company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of wind turbines. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) with a 4.6% weighting has been a big winner in 2019, up 471%. The company manufactures home energy storage and management solutions with operations in a number of global markets.

Israel's SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) with a 5.1% weighting in the fund is up 171% in 2019. The company sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. Also, worth mentioning in Brazilian Utility Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel (ELP), "COPEL," up 118% in 2019. COPEL generates a significant amount of hydroelectric power, highlighting the broader exposure to renewable energy. This is a case where the company has benefited from a relaxed regulatory environment in the country more supportive towards clean energy policies.

We covered TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a recent article with a bullish outlook. The company with a 1.3% weighting in the fund is the world's largest producer of wind blades, supplying the major wind turbine manufacturers with a core component. We view the diversity of the companies in the ICLN ETF as a positive.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Ending 2019 on a strong note, we expect momentum to continue in this market through 2020. Looking ahead, we see a number of growth drivers for the industry including declining costs and accelerating adoption of electric vehicles supporting clean energy demand.

Declining cost of wind and solar

The main driver supporting the growth of clean energy in our view is the declining levelized cost of energy, "LCOE," for wind and solar that has made it competitive to conventional power generation sources. LCOE is an industry term that represents the net present value of the generated energy over the lifetime of a generating plant. Notably, the cost of solar power now at an average of $40/MWh has declined by 89% over the past decade. Wind LCOE in 2019 in a range between $54 and $28 has declined by 70% since 2009.

The ranges here reflect different cost structures depending on the project, implementation, or geographic location. From the graphic above, wind and solar are now well below ranges for coal and nuclear facilities with an average LCOE at $109/MWh and $155/MWh each respectively. Data from Lazard Research shows that it is no longer economical for a utility to build any new coal or nuclear plant.

The other aspect here is the rise of corporate renewable purchasing power agreements or "PPAs". A wide range of companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) have embraced renewables and are increasingly contracting project developers to build utility scale wind and solar farms to offset their carbon footprint. Apple announced in 2018 that it is now run on 100% renewable energy while also pushing suppliers to commit towards similar targets. A general theme of energy conservation and efficiency is likely to keep these trends going through the next decade. It's a positive for the entire industry.

Decommissioning of Coal-Fired Power Plants

Naturally, the lower costs of solar and wind energy (along with cleaner natural gas) are pushing out coal from the market which historically was the main generating power source of electricity in many countries around the world. Natural gas and renewable energy generated 53% of U.S. electricity in 2018, up from 35% in 2009. This trend is expected to continue. According to the EIA:

Between 2010 and the first quarter of 2019, U.S. power companies announced the retirement of more than 546 coal-fired power units, totaling about 102 gigawatts of generating capacity. Plant owners intend to retire another 17 GW of coal-fired capacity by 2025.

The data above is just for the U.S. market, but other regions of the world are experiencing similar trends. Coal decommissioning represents an additional market demand for new clean energy facility incremental to organic growth. As a reminder, it's expected that the combination of economic growth, population growth, a higher use of electronics and air conditioning, along with rising income across the world, drives rising energy demand. Wind and solar are set to play a consistently larger role over the next decade.

Accelerating Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicles, "EVs," are gaining momentum in the market, and it's not just Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Most auto manufacturers are developing EVs or gas-electric hybrids, and this has become a material demand driver for electric power. EV sales represented just 1.3% of all cars sold in the U.S. in March of 2019, but estimates see the EV market share growing to 7.6% by 2026; other estimates see this number approaching 20% by the 2030s.

Much of this is being incentivized by governments that have set targets for EV sales or are considering banning internal combustion engine, "ICE," eventually. Global EV growth is being led by China where EV sales increased 79% in 2018 to 1.2 million vehicles. The point here is that all these vehicles' batteries will need electric charging and clean energy sources are likely to power them.

Takeaway

Overall, there's a lot to like about the prospects for clean energy, and we think the ICLN ETF is well positioned the benefit from these trends. Recognizing ICLN has had a volatile history with underwhelming returns since inception, we believe the fund is well positioned to benefit from current trends with underlying companies consolidating their industry leadership position.

For investors who have a positive long-term outlook on clean energy as an investment theme, we think ICLN is a good option to gain exposure to a diversified group of stocks involved in renewable energy production. Keep in mind the fund has historically been high risk, and we expect volatility in the equity prices to continue. The number of foreign stocks in the fund represent exposure to exchange rate variations that could also negatively impact the performance going forward. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.