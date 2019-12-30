Discover: Expect A Solid Q4 2019 Earnings Print

Basic Business / Product Analysis

Discover Financial Services (DFS) provides banking and payment services by offering customers credit card loans, private student loans, personal loans, and home equity loans, among other products. As of year-end 2018, the company had $90.5 billion in loan receivables and $44.7 billion in deposits issued through direct-to-consumer channels and affinity relationships. DFS operates Discover Network, the PULSE network (“PULSE”) and Diners Club International (“Diners Club”), which are core drivers of the payments business. The Discover Network processes transactions for Discover-branded credit and debit cards, providing payment transaction processing and settlement services. PULSE operates an electronic funds transfer network, providing financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to ATMs. Diners Club is a global payments network of licensees.

Valuation

While the comps analysis from the networks, such as Visa and MasterCard, gives Discover an upside to its multiple, there are a number of banking-driven factors that push the comparative multiple downward, particularly when one takes into account potential slowing down in loan and spending, as well as the prospective worsening of credit performance in next 1-3 years. Consequently, we believe that a fair P/E multiple for Discover on 2020 earnings is 10.2x. When we apply it to our 2020 EPS estimate of $10.01, we get the target price of $102.

What to Expect from 4Q Print

See 6% Y/Y Growth in Payment Services, driven by solid network volumes. Our channel checks from Nilson data, as well as the latest Visa, MasterCard, and American Express earnings reports, indicate that payments volume remains solid, particularly in developed markets, such as the United States and Western Europe. We expect the credit side of the business to grow in low-mid single digits in the US, with upper single digit growth, closer to 10-10.5%, in the United States. PULSE and Network Partners to Drive Payment Services: If we zero in more specifically, we expect PULSE to grow 6-6.5% and Network Partners (albeit on a low $6-7 billion volume) to grow 33-35% Y/Y. Further, we see the Proprietary side of the business showing 5% Y/Y growth at most, with Diners remaining largely flat Y/Y Credit Card Loans Growth at 8% Y/Y: We see loans growth for the credit cards portfolio accelerating approximately 80 bps on a Q/Q basis, which should help support 7% Y/Y total loan growth. Solid Capital Return Story: As we noted several times before, Discover has one of the best dividend yields in the financial services industry, currently at 2.1%. Further, historical annual dividend growth rate is in the vicinity of 7-10%. It is our expectation that the company will continue to grow dividend at this pace, with the yield hitting ~2.3%-2.4% by 2020. For 4Q, we expect Discover to return approximately $500-$600 MM to shareholders, in share buybacks and dividends (NB: in 3Q, it returned $540 MM). Marketing Expenses and Professional Fees to Decelerate in 3Q: We expect marketing expenses to grow 4.5% Y/Y and professional fees to rise 11%during 4Q, which would represent an improvement of 150 bps and 300 bps on a Q/Q basis, respectively. Investments in new accounts likely continued during the fourth quarter but at a smaller pace, which should help with the bottom line management. Watch Out for Rewards Costs: Despite our positive outlook, there is an important caveat - rewards costs. Given the holiday season, there is a faster rate of redemption, which may put pressure on rewards costs and, in turn, lead to a decrease in net discount and interchange revenues. We do not see this as a major headwind, but it may translate into approximately 40-70 bps of revenue softness.

Business Risks

We see the following structural risks for Discover:

Since DFS is a network, technology outages or cyber attacks remain at the forefront of any risks for the company, having the potential to disrupt its operations.

Macro risks remain important, particularly as the European economy is headed for a slowdown. Dimmer economic outlook leads to reduced spending, which in turn puts pressure on how much consumer spends.

Competitive risks (e.g., pricing), particularly from other networks, such as Visa, MasterCard, and American Express, are relevant.

Regulatory risks, especially on the banking side from Dodd-Frank, could lead to meaningful increases in compliance and legal costs for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.