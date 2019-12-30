A New Year And A New Short-Term Bond Portfolio

With equity markets continuing their melt up this year, many retail investors feel a need to chase performance and get into stocks with the new year approaching. Instead of playing the calendar performance game, why not consider a short-term corporate bond portfolio that pays you monthly interest while waiting for your favorite stocks to correct? Last year, I wrote about creating a short-term bond portfolio for your short-term cash needs that could yield anywhere from 2-3%, which it did with success. The anchor of the portfolio was and still is the JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST), which returned over 3.30% this year, and still looks to yield 2-2.25% for 2020. However, we are adding a new product to the mix this year for your short-term cash, the PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS).

Short-Term Corporate Bond Income

Instead of keeping your money in a commercial bank savings account, consider purchasing ETFs, which yield you roughly 2-2.25% while owning six-month and less corporate bonds. I like the fact of lending money to companies such as: Apple (AAPL) or Biogen (BIIB) for six months. While most of these stocks have hit record highs, why not own their short-term bonds and wait for the equity prices to pullback? The above short-term income bond funds invest primarily in diversified portfolios of short-term, investment-grade fixed and floating rate corporate and structured debt while actively managing credit and duration exposure. These products will pay you monthly interest income right to your brokerage account while you wait for a market pullback.

Steady Monthly Income

Out of any short-term bond portfolio I have ever built, I feel the most confident in this corporate bond portfolio. I personally have owned JPST for my own short-term cash, while looking to add the PULS ETF this year, as well. If you owned JPST last year like I did, here is the monthly total return percentage by month:

Year Month JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF 2019 1 0.42% 2019 2 0.23% 2019 3 0.39% 2019 4 0.29% 2019 5 0.31% 2019 6 0.30% 2019 7 0.24% 2019 8 0.26% 2019 9 0.22% 2019 10 0.26% 2019 11 0.11%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

As you can see from the above table, JPST yielded investors anywhere from .25%-.3% on average per month. This performance included monthly interest along with price appreciation. When looking for a short-term home for cash, these type of short-term corporate bond ETFs are pretty hard to beat. This year, we can't expect to average as high of yields, due to the Federal Reserve Bank cutting short-term rates. However, the funds discussed above are still yielding around 2-2.25% per year.

Largest Issuers & Credit Quality

Since we discussed the JP Morgan JPST more in length above, let's talk about why we like the PULS ETF as well. When owning any fund, you have to take a look at what it actually owns. Looking at the PULS ETF, we can see that the company debt it owns is mostly A-rated and above:

Company Issuer Percent of Fund AbbVie (ABBV) 1.1% Marsh & McLennan (MMC) 1.1% CSAM 1.1% Biogen 1.0% Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) 1.0% Mondelez International (MDLZ) 1.0% DTE Energy (DTE) 1.0% Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCPK:ANZBY) 1.0% Apple 0.9% Walt Disney (DIS) 0.9%

(Source: PGIM) As of 11/30/2019

Most of the debt owned by PULS and JPST is considered investment grade, and not in serious risk of default. Since the bond duration is mostly under one-year or less, the fund shouldn't have much price fluctuation if interest rates actually do rise again. We also shouldn't see much credit worry as well if financial market conditions suddenly declined, since the bond duration is so short in length. When looking at the JPST top holdings, we can see that the fund owns mostly short-term corporate debt, cash and treasuries as well:

Asset Backed Securities 11.1% Cash/Cash-Equivalent 12.4% Corporate (Investment Grade) 64.9% Mortgage (Non-Call) 0.6% Treasuries/Futures 11.0%

(Source: JP Morgan) As of 11/30/2019

Just like the PULS ETF, JPST has 75% of its assets in A and above rated notes as well:

US Government 11.0% AAA 10.1% A-1+ 0.6% A-1 7.6% AA 8.5% A 36.9%

(Source: JP Morgan) As of 11/30/2019

When looking for the risks with these short-term funds, I can't see a whole lot of them to report on. If you owned a 50/50 portfolio of both securities in 2019, you would have experienced a 3% return, with an annual standard deviation of just .22%. These are the first two metrics I look at before purchasing any fund for myself or clients. Both of these funds are a great fit for those looking for simple diversification while owning notes with a duration of one-year or less.

Looking Forward To 2020

I personally own JPST, and will look to adding the PULS ETF for more diversification for my short-term cash holdings. These two short-term corporate bond funds are not funds that you purchase to retire on in the future. However, these types of ETFs are a perfect fit for short-term cash needs, while still making more than most traditional banking products. I can't even tell you how money investors I speak with that have short-term cash in savings accounts earning .25% on them, while they could have owned a product like JPST or PULS that made over 3% for the year. With markets hitting new highs and investors becoming impatient, it could be the perfect time to buy up these two funds that pay steady monthly interest. As always, make sure to read the prospectuses for both funds before you hit the buy button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The above statements are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice.