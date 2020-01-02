Chesapeake Energy: A Successful Effort Start To A Speculative Future

The last swap to settle increased interest expense and offset the savings gained from the debt and preferred stock for equity deal earlier in the fiscal year.

The last part of the latest series of financial reorganizing accomplished by Chesapeake Energy (CHK) management was just announced a success. More than 99% of the bondholders for the bonds issued by the WildHorse (WRD) related subsidiaries were tendered. There is also a proposal that will be accepted to strip the remaining less than 1% outstanding of their material protection covenants. That should enable Chesapeake Energy to use the cash flow generated by the acquired subsidiaries. Previously, the outstanding bonds prevented any spare cash from being transferred to Chesapeake for general corporate purposes. This completes the efforts of management to avoid that much advertised possible "going concern" warning on the annual report.

Clearly, this management had a lot of financing options available. That potential for a "going concern" warning on the annual statement was an overly conservatively stated warning. This does not mean that Chesapeake Energy is by any means "out of the woods." It does mean that management has clearly dodged a bullet.

The cost of this latest swap is a considerably higher interest rate. The new $1.5 billion line of credit has an interest rate of libor plus 8% (probably at least 10% for all intents and purposes - this one is not cheap!) and it is replacing interest rates of much less. This was the cost to be able to use the cash generated by the former WildHorse Resource Development interests.

Place Your Bets

Clearly, what needs to happen now is the ability of these properties to generate cash in excess of the additional interest paid to be able to use that cash. That may be a good wager given that the leases acquired are in the oil window part of the Eagle Ford. Therefore, these wells tend to generate relatively high percentages of oil in relation to all products produced from the wells drilled.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Presentation Slides

Management has been busy increasing productivity on a number of fronts to decrease costs and increase cash flow. The net result so far has been a well-advertised drop in well break-even points. Plus management has now increased the initial flow rate above 1,000 BOD. That greater initial flow rate should decrease the time needed to pay back the well costs.

Even though management is citing the decreased costs above. They had previously mentioned that Chesapeake would drill longer wells than WildHorse Resource Development management did. Therefore, at some point, management needs to give investors a solid payback calculation complete with assumptions as well as a rate of return presentation.

At this point, the only remaining part of the puzzle is the effect of these moves on cash flow build. Clearly, the faster a well pays back, the greater (on average) the flow rate at the time payback is reached. That should imply a greater cash flow build as the original cash is used to drill and complete a second well.

This management needs to build cash flow because the current amount of cash generated is really not sufficient for the amount of debt remaining in long-term liabilities. The debt for equity swap combined with the latest debt swap should have reduced debt by about $1.5 billion (very roughly). It should be also noted that the debt for equity swap reduced both interest and after-tax preferred distributions. Therefore, the latest offer for the former WildHorse Resource Development debt merely offset those savings.

The net result of the fiscal year transactions appears to be slightly more interest than at the beginning of the year and a whole lot less debt on the books. Now, if management can grow cash flow as hoped (and this does need some oil price cooperation for this accomplishment combined with some firming natural gas pricing), then the debt can be later refinanced at lower interest rates in the future.

Timing Importance And Help Needed

Gas prices probably need to firm somewhat to aid the financial recovery sufficiently.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Presentation Slides

Management has a clear goal to reduce the company dependence upon the natural gas production. This goal was slated for success until natural gas pricing weakened to the point that management needed to warn about the potential of a going concern warning on the annual report.

Even with that event, the continuing technology revolution sweeping the industry should continue to lead to more production improvements as well as lower costs in the future. Management has already announced less drilling time needed and other lower costs. Some of those costs come from suppliers feeling the pinch of less activity. Those cost savings will probably reverse once activity begins another cyclical upswing. However, the production improvements appear to be both permanent with more improvements on the way.

What appears to be needed is enough pricing cooperation to ensure that this company raises production enough so that a "going concern" warning is not needed during times of pricing weakness. That necessary production appears to be a couple of years away (more or less). Chesapeake Energy is such a large company that even with most of the rigs now drilling for oil, it still takes time to increase oil production sufficiently enough to increase the company's financial strength.

The Other Hope

The Niobrara represents another place where management is hoping for cash flow growth. So far, management has put a lot of effort into this area. However, the production growth has been a little on the lean side compared to what is needed.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Presentation Slides

Things seem to be improving enough that management actually admitted to 9 wells that really did not work out. Maybe that means that production growth will be a little faster in the future. That would mean increasing cash flow from this source that management has long touted as a potential company savior.

Increasing Financial Strength

Management previously announced a change in accounting from full cost to successful efforts. In theory, the "successful efforts" method of accounting is supposed to be more conservative.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Slide Presentation On The Accounting Change

The reason for the theory is shown above. Unsuccessful wells, exploration expense and interest expense all end up on the income statement using the successful efforts method of accounting. The full cost method capitalizes many if not all of these costs. In order to keep the full cost method from overvaluing the assets there is a "ceiling adjustment calculation" required each year. As shown above Chesapeake Energy reversed the ceiling adjustment calculation when it expensed the exploration costs.

One thing that has become apparent to the author is that either method can be abused to the point that investors are clueless about the financial situation of the company. There are many other assumptions that may or may not be conservative under either method. The life of the well and the reserves of the well would be a primary example of assumptions that may not be as conservative as an investor would expect.

Therefore, it is imperative to watch the cash flow of any oil and gas company. Chesapeake Energy has invested a tremendous amount over the last several years in drilling new wells without much overall growth to show for that effort. Cash flow is returning nicely now that some onerous contracts are gone. However, the market may expect more cash flow growth than has been evident in the past now that management has more oil leases and has forecast some rosy projections from the current holdings.

The increasing interest rate indicates a lack of lender patience for the status quo. Similarly, Mr. Market has sent the price of the stock to some record lows lately as the market has apparently also lost patience with the turnaround.

Fortunately, management appears to have gotten what it wants. The debt portfolio appears to have adequate duration. Not much debt is due for a little while. The drilling is now for more profitable oil rather than gas or even liquids-rich gas. The increasing percentage of oil produced was "jump-started" through the acquisition of WildHorse Resource Development.

From here on in the spotlight will be on the performance of operations as shown by the ability to substantially increase the company's profitability with the assets now under management. An asset sale would clearly help. But Mr. Market and Mr. Lender appear to demand performance and a better future track record than the recent past. Management appears set to meet those demands. Therefore, those with a speculative "bent" can consider investing in the common shares. The pathway to investment grade is both challenging and clear-cut because the brunt of the strategy will be through operating results. Should management succeed, the results should be very rewarding for common shareholders.

