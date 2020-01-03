XLU: Why 2019 Was An Anomaly For Utilities
Summary
- Utilities sector (XLU) had an exceptional 26% return in 2019, the highest in 5 years on steady earnings growth and lower interest rates.
- XLU's dividend yield crossed under the energy sector's (XLE) for the first time in history, while reverting to a long-term average relative to 10-year Treasury yield.
- XLU is fairly valued relative to bond yields and other S&P sectors based on dividend yield, return-on-equity and price-to-book ratio.
- Many of XLU's top 20 holdings had flat or negative revenue growth as lack of pick-up in electricity consumption continues to dampen the utilities sector.
- Another year of outsized gain hinges on interest rates declining further, which appears to be highly unlikely.
As 2019 drew to a close, the utilities sector (NYSEARCA:XLU) was in the spotlight after Bloomberg made an interesting observation that utilities' dividend yield dropped below the energy sector's (XLE) dividend yield, "flipping a decades-long relationship" in the process. To wit:
The inversion of these two sector yields means that what was once priced as growth is now priced as value, and vice versa.
The author has a point regarding the growth story between the two sectors, as XLU's dividend payout has grown for 9 consecutive years while XLE's has been uneven at best since peaking in 2015:
Indeed, although the annual growth rate has been in the single digits, on aggregate, XLU's dividend payout growth in the last 5 years outpaced XLE's by 6%:
|TTM Dividend Payout
|XLU
|XLE
|XLU YoY Growth
|XLE YoY Growth
|2010
|1.272
|0.997
|-0.08%
|-3.58%
|2011
|1.368
|1.061
|7.55%
|6.42%
|2012
|1.445
|1.301
|5.63%
|22.62%
|2013
|1.466
|1.527
|1.45%
|17.37%
|2014
|1.506
|1.859
|2.73%
|21.74%
|2015
|1.59
|2.044
|5.58%
|9.95%
|2016
|1.659
|1.701
|4.34%
|-16.78%
|2017
|1.752
|2.191
|5.61%
|28.81%
|2018
|1.761
|2.03
|0.51%
|-7.35%
|2019
|1.908
|2.243
|8.35%
|10.49%
|XLU
|XLE
|3-Year Growth
|15.01%
|31.86%
|5-Year Growth
|26.69%
|20.66%
In 2019, XLU's dividend payout actually grew at the highest clip of the decade, which along with the renewed plunge in bond yields contributed to XLU's best performance since 2014. In terms of its relative value with bonds, the spread between XLU's dividend yield and 10-year Treasury yield rebounded from zero all the way to just under the long-term average of 1.2%:
In other words, after turning the most overvalued relative to bonds in a decade, the steep decline in 10-year Treasury yields completely reversed the narrative as the utilities sector is now fairly valued according to its historical yield differential to bond yields. Relative to S&P 500 (SPY) and the other S&P sectors, XLU is also fairly valued based on its return on equity, 5-year annual growth rate and price-to-book ratio.
|Sector
|S&P 500
|Utilities
|Energy
|Financials
|Materials
|Real Estate
|Communication
|Health Care
|Industrials
|Consumer Staples
|Consumer Discretionary
|Technology
|ETF
|SPY
|XLU
|XLE
|XLF
|XLB
|IYR
|XLC
|XLV
|XLI
|XLP
|XLY
|XLK
|5-Year Annual Dividend Growth Rate (a)
|9.30%
|5.34%
|4.13%
|15.60%
|5.30%
|0.18%
|#N/A
|13.43%
|10.21%
|7.80%
|14.03%
|9.29%
|Weighted Median ROE (b)
|26.05%
|10.00%
|6.93%
|15.01%
|16.07%
|12.61%
|19.78%
|24.18%
|29.68%
|28.80%
|37.38%
|39.15%
|Average of (a) &(b)
|17.67%
|7.67%
|5.53%
|15.30%
|10.68%
|6.40%
|#N/A
|18.80%
|19.94%
|18.30%
|25.71%
|24.22%
|Dividend Yield TTM
|1.75%
|2.95%
|3.74%
|1.87%
|1.98%
|3.05%
|0.82%
|1.51%
|1.94%
|2.57%
|1.28%
|1.16%
|Price-to-Book Ratio
|3.31
|2.214
|1.504
|1.468
|2.388
|2.65
|3.487
|4.24
|4.48
|4.947
|5.371
|7.359
Source: YCharts
Going forward, with yields already near record lows, future price appreciation will certainly be dependent on earnings growth. Thanks to the ongoing transformation of the utilities sector, which has been a beneficiary of cheaper and cleaner energy sources leading to lower costs, the steady growth looks set to continue for utility companies. As T. Rowe’s head of investment strategy, David Giroux, pointed out:
In fact, a “strong investment in renewables,” which Giroux argues is already underway, “creates a powerful flywheel where everyone is happy.” Customers get better-quality energy at a reasonable cost. Regulators and politicians get more clean energy without a hit to consumer wallets. Utilities get to see faster growth with “better regulatory relations.”
Source: MarketWatch
Indeed, over the past decade, "decreasing supply chain costs, improving technologies and increased competition" have led to continuous decline in cost of energy almost year after year for both renewable and conventional gas sources according to Lazard's cost analysis. As a result, the utilities sector has been able to cope with a lack of pick-up in energy consumption despite an ever-growing population:
Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Energy Information Administration
That being said, drilling into the underlying holdings of XLU, aside from NEE and D, the 2 holdings with largest weights which boosted double-digit revenue growth past year, more than half of the other top 20 holdings had a either flat or negative growth as the stagnant electricity demand clearly is taking a toll:
|Symbol
|Name
|% Weight
|Revenue Growth
|Fwd Dividend Yield
|3 Year Dividend Growth Rate
|
5 Year Dividend Growth Rate
|NEE
|NextEra Energy Inc
|13.38%
|16.42%
|2.06%
|12.84%
|11.51%
|D
|Dominion Energy Inc
|7.62%
|16.97%
|4.43%
|9.44%
|8.87%
|SO
|Southern Co
|7.52%
|-8.17%
|3.89%
|3.44%
|3.39%
|DUK
|Duke Energy Corp
|7.49%
|2.35%
|4.14%
|3.68%
|3.52%
|AEP
|American Electric Power Co Inc
|5.25%
|-2.83%
|2.96%
|6.08%
|5.95%
|EXC
|Exelon Corp
|4.98%
|-1.81%
|3.18%
|4.68%
|3.18%
|SRE
|Sempra Energy
|4.46%
|20.09%
|2.55%
|8.62%
|7.95%
|XEL
|Xcel Energy Inc
|3.76%
|1.39%
|2.55%
|6.00%
|6.19%
|ED
|Consolidated Edison Inc
|3.40%
|1.81%
|3.27%
|3.37%
|3.27%
|PEG
|Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
|3.37%
|7.83%
|3.18%
|4.66%
|4.90%
|WEC
|WEC Energy Group Inc
|3.31%
|-0.07%
|2.74%
|6.03%
|8.63%
|ES
|Eversource Energy
|3.10%
|2.43%
|2.52%
|6.33%
|6.39%
|EIX
|Edison International
|3.06%
|-3.75%
|3.38%
|7.68%
|10.79%
|FE
|FirstEnergy Corp
|2.97%
|-4.08%
|3.21%
|1.82%
|1.09%
|PPL
|PPL Corp
|2.92%
|-0.23%
|4.60%
|2.77%
|3.60%
|DTE
|DTE Energy Co
|2.82%
|-3.36%
|3.12%
|7.99%
|7.42%
|ETR
|Entergy Corp
|2.71%
|-1.73%
|3.11%
|2.29%
|1.97%
|AWK
|American Water Works Co Inc
|2.53%
|4.31%
|1.63%
|10.09%
|10.07%
|AEE
|Ameren Corp
|2.13%
|-4.07%
|2.58%
|3.84%
|3.58%
|NEE And D
|21.00%
|16.62%
|2.92%
|11.61%
|10.55%
|Top 10
|61.23%
|6.67%
|3.20%
|7.20%
|6.65%
|Top 20
|86.78%
|4.38%
|3.14%
|6.68%
|6.47%
Source: Seeking Alpha
Furthermore, with utilities' return on equity being capped by regulation, the growth prospect from a shareholder's perspective will remain constrained albeit steady. Per S&P Global:
Over the past several years, the persistently low interest rate environment has put downward pressure on authorized ROEs. As shown in the graph below, the annual average ROE has generally declined since 1990 and has been below 10% for electrics since 2014, and below 10% for gas utilities since 2011.
As such, with interest rates most liking picking up from near record low levels on improving economic outlook, XLU looks set to have a typical year from a return perspective. Since 2000, XLU has had a total return averaging 10% during years when 10-year Treasury yield rose, comparing to 16% on the contrary (excluding recession years). The difference gets more profound since 2009, with annual return averaging just 6% when 10-year is up on the year vs. 18%:
|Year
|XLU Adjusted Price
|XLU 1-Year Return %
|10-Year Treasury %
|10Y 1-Year Change
|Recession
|2000
|16.82
|5.02%
|2001
|14.85
|-11.70%
|5.07%
|0.05%
|2002
|10.77
|-27.45%
|3.82%
|-1.25%
|Yes
|2003
|13.14
|22.00%
|4.24%
|0.42%
|2004
|16.28
|23.90%
|4.30%
|0.06%
|2005
|18.95
|16.39%
|4.38%
|0.08%
|2006
|22.91
|20.89%
|4.63%
|0.25%
|2007
|27.15
|18.48%
|4.04%
|-0.59%
|2008
|19.74
|-27.28%
|2.13%
|-1.91%
|Yes
|2009
|21.55
|9.15%
|3.85%
|1.72%
|2010
|22.69
|5.31%
|3.36%
|-0.49%
|2011
|27.15
|19.64%
|2.03%
|-1.33%
|2012
|28.07
|3.41%
|1.78%
|-0.25%
|2013
|30.44
|8.43%
|2.99%
|1.21%
|2014
|40.11
|31.78%
|2.22%
|-0.77%
|2015
|37.96
|-5.37%
|2.24%
|0.02%
|2016
|44.06
|16.08%
|2.55%
|0.31%
|2017
|49.37
|12.05%
|2.48%
|-0.07%
|2018
|51.17
|3.64%
|2.69%
|0.21%
|2019
|64.62
|26.29%
|1.88%
|-0.81%
|Since 2000
|Since 2009
|
Average XLU 1-Yr Return When 10Y 1-Yr Change > 0
|10.34%
|6.39%
|
Average XLU 1-Yr Return When 10Y 1-Yr Change < 0 (excluding recession years)
|16.71%
|18.48%
Therefore, absent further easing policies from the Fed and other major central banks leading to even lower bond yields, we expect XLU's performance on the year to not only mean revert back to its historical average but also underperform the broader market with traditional growth sectors being favored.
