MGP Ingredients Or Facebook: You Say Which The Better Choice

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis of this article is that the most important reason for investing in any stock is its potential for portfolio wealth-building and that requires informed forecasts of its likely future price. We have legal access to the near-future price-range expectations of the most experienced, best-resourced players in the equity investment community as a starting point.

Why Read This Report?

This is an analysis of how the prices of specific securities are likely to change in the next 3-4 months, based on the way major investment organizations ("institutional investors" or "big-$" funds) have perceived those prospects and made multi-million-dollar trade changes of holdings in their multi-billion-dollar portfolios. That rationale is explained further in my SA blog's article "Why Read This Report?"

The report is not a study of years-plus effects of economics, technology, politics, or competitive use of resources on earnings per share of securities. Such studies by others are embedded in the big-$-funds stock price forecasts, prompting their volume-trade transaction orders. Analyses of such influences are covered as helpful background by other SA contributors.

This is a comparison of present-day opportunities for capital gain among many related alternative choices for wealth accumulation as seen by investors with the capital and human resources sufficient to cause such price changes.

Investors know Facebook, but what is MGP Ingredients?

MGP Ingredients, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products. This segment also provides fuel grade alcohol for blending with gasoline; distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and corn oil; and warehouse services, including barrel put away, storage, and retrieval services. The Ingredient Solutions segment provides specialty wheat starches for food applications under the Fibersym Resistant Starch, FiberRite RW Resistant Starch, Pregel Instant Starch, and Midsol Cook-up Starch trademarks; specialty wheat proteins for food applications; commodity wheat starch for food and non-food applications; and commodity wheat proteins. The company sells its products directly or through distributors to manufacturers and processors of finished packaged goods or to bakeries primarily in the United States, Japan, Thailand, and Canada. MGP Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Oculus, a hardware, software, and developer ecosystem, which allows people to come together and connect with each other through its Oculus virtual reality products. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 1.52 billion daily active users. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Why pit such different companies' stocks against one another?

The companies are different, but the stocks have similar potentials for wealth-building by individual investors in the coming 3-4 months. And those prospects come from the likely actions of the same source: Institutional Investor interests. The potentials can be described in near-identical ways, for the purpose of settling on an investment choice.

The prospects for these stocks get evaluated in the same way: From the cost of protecting temporarily at-risk capital from unwanted price changes. Specification of how big and how likely those changes may come about at concurrent times and through the same eyes for both stocks.

Our source is the market-making [MM] community serving "institutional" investment funds and organizations managing multi-billion-dollar portfolios by negotiating and facilitating big-volume "block" trades. Their necessary hedging actions reveal their price expectation insights, updated daily as pictured in Figure 1 for MGP Ingredients (MGPI) and in Figure 2 for Facebook, Inc. (FB).

Figure 1

Source: Author

The vertical lines in this picture are not past actual market prices like those seen in "technical analysis charts." Instead, they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as possible/probable in the coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what is useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its measurement quantity is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect (the other 80%) as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index.

The small "thumbnail" picture in Figure 1 shows how these RIs have been distributed daily over the past 5 years.

Figure 2

Source: Author

How effective the MMs have been in forecasting for these stocks is a matter of market records when conditions of uncertainty similar to today's are examined. That was done in the rows of data between the graphics of each figure. For ease comparison that data is repeated and slightly expanded in Figure 3:

Figure 3

What is important to us in this analysis is how big a price gain is in prospect, column [E], and how likely as a proportion [H] (out of 100) is today's RI forecast [G] to produce a profit. The odds come from the [L] sample of such 5 years of daily prior forecasts [M].

Column [H] of Figure 3 tells that MGPI has won profits in all of its forecasts at RIs of -1. (But no guarantee, only history.) Some 35 forecasts [L] in the past 5 years have had today's upside-to-downside price change proportions, and they resulted in +17% average payoff realizations.

The size of [I] relative to [E] is a measure of [E]'s credibility in [N]. MGPI's profitability performance (at this level of its RI) has been less successful (smaller gains) than MMs are currently apprehensive about, should they need to take a "short" posture. So, the credibility of MM forecasts for MGPI (0.71) is less than for FB forecasts (1.85) where current profit expectations were substantially exceeded. Perhaps they were just insufficiently anticipated.

But the FB forecasts were done at a higher exposure to risk [F] of -9% compared to MGPI's of only -4%. And it turns out that the exposures were never incurred in the case of MGPI. For forecasts like these, the odds of profitable outcomes [H] were 100 out of 100. Not so for FB, about 1/6th of the 301 sample cost some of the -9% price drawdowns.

Still, FB's current Range Index of 36 leaves less of the upside expected price range of [E] than does MGPI's RI of -1. For MGPI, all of the +23.8% upside may be reasonably hoped for. We accommodate these differences by weighting the good [E] by [H] and the bad [F] by 1-[H] to get a risk-adjusted [O]+[P] of [Q].

There we have a yardstick of opportunity adaptable to any contestant security in the competition for inclusion in an investment portfolio.

Time required [J] to accomplish the payoff is another important dimension for any investment mission. The retirement, tuition, or health emergency clock won't patiently wait for "long-term-trend" investments to be "sure" of their "passive investment" buy & hold strategy results.

Compound Annual Gain Rates [CAGR] are the essential measures [K]. Figure 3's rows have SPY providing a lackluster +7% at today's RI outlook of 53.

One additional complication of being time-efficient in an investment strategy is that the score-keeping can't be easily sliced up into uniform time periods. That is not what happens to holdings in an active investment strategy. Gains (and losses) occur in irregular lumps of time, and we need to evaluate likely prospects in the way they may be accumulated.

What is done in proper financial analysis of any capital commitment is to anticipate the RATE of gain or cost in units of change per time of involvement. The most commonly used measure is basis points per day, where a basis point is 1/100th of a percent.

That's a tiny unit but is what works best. Put together and maintained each day for a year, 19 of them would double your investment. Compounding makes them powerful.

In Figure 3, we use the Odds of gain [H] as a weight for the average prior payoffs [I] and take the complement of [H] (100 - H) as a weight for the risk prospect [F]. Put together as [O] + [P] in [Q], we have an odds-weighted net outcome of each row's prior MM RI forecast sample [L]. Then, by converting those [Q] nets into bp/day in [R], we have a guide to making investment selection decisions across a broader array of alternatives.

Using [R] as an integrated measure of wealth-building desirability places FB first trivially over MGPI, but involves an indicated longer average holding period of two weeks of market days, 53 over 43.

MGPI competes effectively in the broad population of MM forecasts for 2731 stocks, ETFs, and market indexes. That population carries a large number of equities with infrequent and overly-optimistic forecasts resulting in a rate of loss of -5.4 bp/day when adjusted for price risk. The population win odds are only 60, with losses at 40 out of every 100. Decades of daily experiences show Win Odds below 80 to be problematic.

Better prospects for near capital gains currently exist in the best 20 of that forecast population than among most other stocks. MGPI offers the prospect of gain at a CAGR rate of +149% compared to SPY's +7% and the forecast population of +13% (ignoring risk). The population's current best-20 has histories with CAGRs averaging +105%.

Another important dimension that ought to be included generally by an astute investment audience may not be included for lack of the information's general availability. That is the lack of awareness of the potential capital gains in MGPI by individual investors. Please check the columns [S] through [V] of Figure 3.

It shows MGPI to be an almost unknown presence among SA Readers - only 1,600 have an interest compared to over ¾ of a million curious about the outlook for FB. Compared to the market capitalization available (not already so owned) to individual investors, MGPI must present a much more sensitive pricing arena than FB. An arena perhaps easier to move with less buying effort.

Little wonder that at today's RI, the Win Odds are 100. No guarantees, of course, but it usually profits an individual investor to be an odds-player.

Conclusion

Our preference here favors the slightly quicker but surer buy of MGP Ingredients over a buy of Facebook. Both are easily favored as capital gain candidates over most other stock buy opportunities at this point in time. What's your choice? Your investing objective may be different than mine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MGPI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations. We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in the coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.