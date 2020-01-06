Ventas - The Best Way To Invest In Healthcare Real Estate

The company has more than enough NOI to reward shareholders even with recent difficulties, and I expect cash flow will grow going forward.

The company has an impressive portfolio of assets and is working on diversifying away from senior housing. At the same time, the senior housing situation is improving.

Ventas is one of the largest healthcare real estate companies despite the difficult time that it has had recently.

Ventas (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on real estate benefiting the healthcare industry. The company is one of the largest healthcare REITs in the United States, with a market cap of more than $20 billion and a dividend yield of more than 5.5%. As we will see throughout this article, the company’s impressive portfolio of healthcare properties, improvement opportunities, and dividend commitments make it a strong long-term investment.

Ventas Results and Senior Housing Challenges

Ventas has had some senior housing challenges recently, however, the company has continued to execute with the aim of generating long-term shareholder returns.

Ventas Recent Results - Ventas Investor Presentation

Ventas achieved strong enterprise-level results in 3Q due to the company's portfolio and performance. The single most important statistic worth paying attention too is the company maintained the midpoint of its normalized FFO per share guidance - that’s the cash flow that goes out to shareholders as dividends. The company has had some challenging conditions due to senior housing trends - resulting in enterprise growth being slowed down.

Going forward, the company plans to provide 2020 reliable guidance once it knows it and continues to generate cash flow. The company’s annualized dividend is $3.17 / share, which means the company’s guidance is more than enough to cover its dividend. Overall, despite its difficulties, the company has continued to perform which will reward shareholders.

More importantly, the company operates in a market that’s expected to grow rapidly, the number of ageing people in the United States is expected to increase significantly.

Ventas Senior Housing - Ventas Investor Presentation

The above shows the company’s Senior Housing results from an Operating and NNN point of view. In the operating point of view, the company has had to deal with dynamic operating conditions, however, recent trends show the chance of significant improvement into the future. The company remains committed to a variety of actions with the goal of improving its position and cash flow.

Looking at the NNN portfolio, the company has chosen to handle issues by proactively talking to creditors with lower credit profiles. The company saw a $10 million NOI impact here, but that’s smaller in the longer scheme of things especially if it can help to protect the company’s customers. The company is hoping to see the market improve in 2020 but is not providing guidance yet due to the dynamic nature.

Ventas Market Stabilization - Ventas Investor Presentation

At the same time, the market is looking like it’ll improve in the future. The supply gap that has opened up with demand significantly below supply, as a result of the real estate boom, is trending towards recovering. That recovering will be followed by NOI (a lagging indicator), however, it does appear to be that based on the markets the worst is over.

Given that operated and NNN senior housing make up more than 50% of the company’s portfolio, this is a significant amount. As a result, this is a development worth paying attention too for Ventas shareholders.

Ventas Growth

So far, we’ve discussed the company’s recent results along with the company’s senior housing difficulties. Basically, it’s tried to proactively handle issues resulting from a large oversupply by renegotiating with its customers having the hardest time. Going forward, let’s discuss Ventas’ growth potential and investing.

Ventas Project Slowdown - Ventas Investor Presentation

The company is still investing in Senior Housing, but it is slowing down projects to identify quality projects while handling the oversupply in the market. The company’s multiyear pipeline sees a 15% annual decline in projects. That decline, due to the company being one of the largest senior housing companies, should have an affect on the market.

More so, many of these under construction projects are close to construction, which is significant. That’s because a lot of the total development costs of the projects have been spent already, but they haven’t come online yet. However, when they do come online, they will generate significant additional income.

Ventas University R&I Growth - Ventas Investor Presentation

Another major part of the company’s growth prospects are its University R&I portfolio that it is rapidly expanding into. Essentially, the company is utilizing its knowledge in building for healthcare companies to build healthcare buildings for universities that are working in healthcare research. Since the initial research and innovation acquisition here, the company has been growing at 23% annually.

However, the company is planning to have a massive expansion on this part of its portfolio. The company has a $1.5 billion development pipeline here that’s highlighted by projects such as a $270 million college to Drexel that will have a 10% GAAP yield. The company has had a strong performance since its acquisition and incredibly strong occupancy.

Going forward, the company will have a significant number of potential new projects that could help the revenue in this section grow exponentially to close to $300 million NOI (~15% of the company’s portfolio).

Ventas Medical Office Growth - Ventas Investor Presentation

The company also has a leading national medical office building portfolio that currently supplies ~19% of the company’s NOI. This portfolio is significant and more importantly it is diversified across a significant number of companies. Growth in that part of the business combined with growth in the company’s University R&I business will mean less reliance on the company’s senior housing portfolio.

Ventas Shareholder Rewards

As we have seen, the company has had some difficulty with the senior housing component of its portfolio. However, the company has been focused on growth and has a number of growth opportunities, especially with the University R&I business. Going forward all of this will combine to generate significant shareholder rewards.

Ventas Shareholder Rewards - Ventas Investor Presentation

Ventas anticipates total shareholder rewards for 2019E of $3.81-3.85 per share. If the company were to pay 100% of this out, that would push the yield towards 7%, however, at its current payout ratio it is paying out just over 5.5%. This shows the company’s significant dividend payout, that will continue to grow going forward as the company’s NOI from investment projects grows.

The company has had senior housing issues and will have 2020 impact that’s almost double the 2019 impact. However, as we saw, the supply demand imbalance has started to correct itself and will continue to correct itself going forward. That, combined with new projects, means that the company’s cash flow situation will begin to correct itself.

Conclusion

Ventas has had a difficult 2019 as a result of issues with its senior housing portfolio. Since the issues started, the company’s stock price has dropped by 20%. That has pushed the company’s yield up to 5.5%. However, it’s important to realize that investor worries are overblown here - the oversupply has already started to correct itself and the company is slowing down investment.

At the same time, the company is very focused on assets outside of its core region of focus. The company is investing a massive $1.5 billion into its University R&I portfolio and getting some incredibly high yields on this portfolio. That increase in the office based region of the company’s cash flow should help to stabilize its portfolio and grow the non senior housing ROI component.

