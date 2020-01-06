My Outlook For 2020, And Why You Should Ignore It

My preferred approach for the new year is to hold a diversified, multi-asset class portfolio that can perform well in nearly any environment.

Despite my expectations for lower returns vs. 2019 and the possibility of a pickup in volatility, I believe that forecasts can be vastly inaccurate.

The new year is upon us. Following an impressive 2019 in which stocks (SPY), treasuries (IEF)(TLT), gold (IAU), REITs (VNQ) and diversified commodities (PDBC) all ended the twelve-month period in the black, investors now wonder if 2020 will be nearly as good for risky assets as the past year has been.

Today, I briefly discuss what I believe will be the key investment themes in 2020. I then pull the rug from under my feet and explain why my (or anyone's) predictions about the future should be largely ignored by most investors - and what they could do instead to have a successful year.

Expect little monetary policy upside

It is nearly a consensus that the strong performance in virtually all asset classes in 2019 can be credited to an environment of high liquidity in the markets. If your portfolio has looked "strong to quite strong" in the past 12 months, the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world probably deserve most of the credit for the outperformance.

But in what pertains to the direction of monetary policy, 2019 wasn't a quiet year at all. Despite the lack of meaningfully negative macroeconomic data, the Fed came under pressure to lower interest rates as the US-China trade war escalated. Chairman Jerome Powell and the rest of the board were the target of presidential fury for not being dovish enough, and the markets seemed to turn sour whenever the news of the day suggested a lack of support for rate cuts.

In the end, US central bank members must have been relieved when the fed funds rate was reduced by 25 bps for the last time in late October, and Mr. Powell was tactful enough to close the door to further action in monetary policy without impacting market sentiment. Mission accomplished, I find it improbable that the Fed will stir up the hornet's nest and attract the spotlight in 2020 as it did last year - absent a drastic shift in the macroeconomic landscape, for the better or worse.

As a result, it is unlikely, in my view, that risky assets (particularly stocks and bonds) will get the same boost from increased liquidity and lower cost of capital in 2020 that they did last year. Therefore, it is sensible to expect lower returns going forward compared to what has been an outstanding 2019.

The US elections and a sleeping giant

A key market mover in the new year will likely be the US presidential election. On this front, I find it highly speculative to predict price action based on expectations of whether Republicans will retain or Democrats will regain control of the executive branch. However, judging by subdued market behavior as of late, I believe that equities have been barely priced for the possibility of a Democratic win (see table below), which most would agree could be a negative development for stocks at first.

Another potential market disruptor, one that I believe can very well rear its ugly head once again, are the trade wars - particularly the dispute between the US and China. Not much a hot topic of discussion since a preliminary agreement was reached in December, I believe that failed negotiations in the first quarter of the year (or even a few misguided presidential tweets) could revive fears of trade disruptions, higher expected inflation and deterioration in market sentiment.

Having said the above, the markets have remained relatively quiet over the past several weeks. As 2020 gets under way, I do not see substantial risk to price disruption in stocks, bonds or even gold in the near term - commodities may be a different story, particularly crude oil in the face of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Because of the general state of market optimism that has led to equities reaching all-time highs in 4Q19, I am currently more bullish than bearish on stocks, as I explained in detail and in more quantitative terms recently. But as the year progresses, volatility could very well pick up the pace, as it did in 2018 after smooth sailing in the previous year.

How to position for the new year

Despite my expectations for lower overall returns in 2020 due to lack of additional monetary stimulus and the possibility of increased volatility, I defend my views that "forecasting can be vastly inaccurate. [...] Rather than spending too much time and effort taking guesses about and discussing future market behavior, I maintain my convictions that creating a robust portfolio strategy that performs well in any (or most) macroeconomic environments is the best course of action".

My preferred approach for the new year is to hold a diversified, multi-asset class growth portfolio. Back in October, I proposed allocating assets to equities, treasuries, gold and commodities to start. I believe the strategy will produce satisfactory results over the next 12 months, with the added benefit of being less exposed to volatility or sharp drawdowns in any particular asset class. The more sophisticated investor could then use options, futures or leveraged ETFs to boost the expected returns of the portfolio, as I do with my SRG (Storm-Resistant Growth) portfolios.

