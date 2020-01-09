The Month In Closed-End Funds: December 2019

Summary

For the fourth month in a row, equity CEFs on average posted plus-side returns, gaining 3.36% on a NAV basis for December.

While for the second month in a row, fixed income CEFs witnessed positive returns (+1.27%).

Only 24% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 25% of equity CEFs and 23% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Energy MLP CEFs (+10.30%) posted the strongest positive returns of all equity CEF classifications for the month.

For 2019, the average equity CEF (+19.20%) posted its strongest one-year return on a NAV basis since 2009.