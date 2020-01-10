GrubHub: Cheap For A Reason

It's been an exciting start to 2020 for GrubHub (GRUB) investors, with a 12% return in the first five trading days, and a much-needed reprieve from 2019's dismal performance. While the reports of a potential sale have pushed the stock higher, for the time being, the fundamentals for GrubHub continue to remain under pressure. Lukewarm projections for industry growth and deceleration in DAGs [Daily Average Grubs] prompted analysts to slash earnings estimates by nearly 90% for FY-2020, down to $0.22 in annual EPS from $1.90 previously. This put a severe dent in the value-play thesis, with the stock now trading at a forward earnings multiple of over 250. Based on this, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid and would view the $60.00 level as an opportunity to lighten up exposure for investors.

GrubHub reported its quarterly results in October, and there wasn't a lot to like about the report. While GrubHub added 900,000 new active diners in the quarter, the company also revealed in its shareholder letter that newer customers are coming at a lower quality, with DAGs well below its expectations. Management believes that newer customers are more promiscuous with peers in the food-delivery space, and this was shown by only 10% DAG growth year over year. This represents a 600-basis point sequential decline from the 16% DAG growth in Q2, and an even further deceleration from the 19% year-over-year growth in Q1.

Also, GrubHub has concluded that the supply innovations in the takeout industry have played out, and the company expects the annual growth to slow long term to a low double-digit growth rate. This is not ideal given that there's increased competition from names like Uber (UBER). Still, GrubHub's goal is to leverage what it believes is a significant head-start in loyalty technology and tools to become the #1 go-to diner. We've seen evidence of this from its continued partnerships over the past year, with new partners like Shake Shack (SHAK), Taco Bell (YUM), Panera Bread, and many other large enterprise brands.

Unfortunately, this is going to require significant investment, which is what's a partial driver of the lower earnings expected in FY-2020. GrubHub believes that its competitors cannot afford to make similar-sized investments as they're being pressured by investors to move to profitability. Therefore, GrubHub is undoubtedly making a strategic move to further distance itself from its competitors at a time when they are partially handicapped in the investment department due to a priority for bottom-line growth. This makes complete sense and is certainly a wise strategy, but it has weighed on GrubHub's bottom line materially, as shown by revisions in analysts' estimates. Let's take a closer look below:

As we can see in the chart above of annual EPS, GrubHub's annual EPS is expected to slide over 40% year over year from FY-2018 to FY-2019 estimates of $0.77, and is likely to drop off a cliff in FY-2020. Earnings estimates for FY-2020 have plunged from $1.90, representing significant earnings growth, to $0.22, a 70% drop in annual EPS year over year. This is a massive hit to the company's profitability and has put an enormous dent in GrubHub's earnings trend. While FY-2021 annual EPS estimates are sitting at $0.59, which would represent over 150% growth year over year, this is only attainable due to how depressed FY-2020 earnings are expected to be. Therefore, this significant growth rate should be discounted.

If we move over to quarterly revenue growth rates, there are not many things to like here either. GrubHub's previous average revenue growth rate in FY-2018 was 48%, but quarterly revenue growth will likely end the year at low double-digit levels. GrubHub's Q3 revenue came in at $322.1 million, reflecting 30% year-over-year growth, but Q4 2019 estimates are forecasting only $324.2 million in revenue. This would translate to only 13% growth year over year, and would represent a 1700-basis point sequential deceleration in the quarterly revenue growth rate. Worse, this would reduce the company's growth rate to a low-growth level, from a prior title as a high-growth stock in FY-2018.

If we look out further to FY-2020 levels, things aren't likely to improve much. Q1 2020 revenue estimates are currently pegged at $362.5 million, with Q2 2020 forecasts at $361.1 million. These would represent quarterly revenue growth rates of 12% and 11% year over year, respectively. While it's a minor silver lining that at least revenue growth looks to be trying to trough out at low double-digit levels, this is a massive deceleration from prior sales growth.

In summary, GrubHub's annual EPS in FY-2020 is forecasted to fall off a cliff, and revenue growth rates continue to trend in the wrong direction. While this was to be expected given competition heating up over the past two years, I do not believe many analysts were modeling low double-digit growth for FY-2020. Therefore, this has come as a shock to many analysts, as well as investors. For growth stock investors, GrubHub has completely fallen off the radar and has given up its prior title as a growth company based on forward estimates. There's no question GrubHub could remain the leader in the space, but it's the leader in an industry with increasing competition and lower growth long term.

The biggest issue stemming from this massive drop-off in profitability is the fact that it's moved GrubHub from a bit of a value play to an overvalued play almost overnight. While GrubHub was trading at less than 30x forward earnings in mid-2019, one could argue that GrubHub was beginning to get attractive from a valuation standpoint. It was clear that growth was dropping off, but a forward P/E ratio of 30 for an industry leader with 20% revenue growth is relatively reasonable. However, after annual EPS was slashed from $1.90 to $0.22, the forward P/E ratio has soared to over 250x, an exorbitant valuation for even the strongest growth companies in the market.

Unfortunately, this massive spike in the forward P/E ratio has exacerbated by the 70% rally that GrubHub has seen since December. There are few stocks in the market currently trading at such a lofty valuation, and I would argue that GrubHub is insanely overvalued here, even if we use FY-2021 earnings estimates of $0.59. Based on $0.59 in annual EPS for FY-2021, GrubHub is currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of over 90, and this is on earnings, which is still more than a year away, and subject to significant revisions. Therefore, GrubHub is neither a growth stock at current levels or a value play after this rally. Instead, it's a leader in an industry where competitors are fighting tooth and nail over a slice of the take-out industry pie.

If we move over to the technical picture, GrubHub remains below its 20-month moving average (red line), and this rally has done nothing to improve the technical picture. The 20-month moving average is one of the more reliable barometers of the long-term trend, and stocks below the 20-month moving average are generally best to avoid. This is because they are in clear intermediate downtrends, and it's rarely wise to buy a stock in an intermediate downtrend if the market itself is in an intermediate uptrend and hitting new highs. The reason for this is that trends tend to persist unless there's a significant catalyst to change things. In GrubHub's case, the fundamentals have only gotten worse since the stock lost its 20-month moving average near the $75.00 level.

Zooming in to the daily chart below, we can see that prior support for GrubHub was at the $60.00 level, and the stock is now heading back towards this level after a sharp rally following its Q3 report. Unfortunately, prior support often becomes new resistance, and GrubHub is also heading into its downtrend line off of its all-time high. These are two areas of strong resistance which are likely to keep a lid on the stock. Therefore, I would argue that any bounces that cannot reclaim the $60.00 level on two consecutive weekly closes are merely noise, and oversold rallies within a downtrend.

To summarize, I see zero reasons to chase GrubHub at current levels and believe the wiser move is lightening up exposure if we head above the $60.00 level. While GrubHub may be the leader in its industry, competitors moving into the space, coupled with an industry-wide slowdown, has taken out a bite out of GrubHub's forward growth. At a forward earnings multiple of over 250, it's hard to argue that GrubHub is cheap, and it is clear the company is no longer a growth stock with low double-digit sales growth. I see the reward to risk as balanced at best at current levels and unattractive above the $60.00 level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.