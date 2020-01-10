Even With Income Cut, PMX Still A Relative Value

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) as an investment option at its current market price. PMX is a CEF invested in municipal ((muni)) debt but without the single state focus of many PIMCO offerings. While I still see plenty of value in buying state-specific muni CEFs, investors who do not reside in either California or New York have limited choices when it comes to maximizing tax advantages. Such investors would likely be better served buying a multi-state muni fund, such as PMX. With this in mind, I feel PMX currently offers the best value proposition of the remaining three multi-state options from PIMCO.

In 2020, I am selecting PMX as the best choice for now, specifically because of its relative valuation with its PIMCO sister funds. While all suffered recent distribution cuts, the share prices have held up well. This is likely because muni debt remains in demand, and the yields offered are still competitive even with the recent decrease. Further, the sector as a whole has plenty of bullish momentum, given its recent strength and trend in the market. Also, muni debt tends to receive a lot of interest when a new year begins, with one reason being that investors begin to think of tax season. When investors begin to calculate what they will owe in April, it often gets them thinking on how to minimize future taxes, prompting demand for tax-free products. Finally, I expect the tax story to remain positive for munis post-2020, regardless of a Democratic win or President Trump re-election.

Background

First, a little about PMX. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective "to seek current income exempt from federal income tax." Currently, the fund trades at $12.53/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.046/share, which translates to an annual yield of 4.38%. This is my first review of PMX, and has come about as I look to add to relative value positions in 2020, due to the extreme valuations on both equities and fixed-income products. While PMX is nowhere near a "cheap" valuation, it does have the lowest premium to NAV of the three broad, multi-state muni funds offered by PIMCO. Given its strong performance in 2019, I wanted to evaluate PMX now to see if it still makes sense to buy as we start the new year. After review, I do believe PMX remains a buy for investors seeking tax-free income, and I will explain why below.

Negative Development: Recent Income Cut

My first point on PMX is actually a negative, but I feel it is critical to bring it up prior to discussing the reasons I like the fund. This relates to the recent distribution cut, announced by PIMCO, which impacted seven of its nine muni-focused CEFs. Specifically, all three multi-state muni CEFs from PIMCO saw distribution cuts, which took the market a little bit by surprise on their announcement. Up to this point, there were no glaring red flags in the income production metrics of the fund, but the cuts were still not entirely surprising given the amount of refinancing occurring in the municipal market right now. This move by municipalities to lock-in lower borrowing costs was all but certain to impact yields in the sector sooner or later, which I discussed in prior articles, and it just so happened to impact them sooner.

On the bright side, this was a broad, macro-themed event, impacting all the multi-state PIMCO CEFs, so it does not indicate there are underlying problems with any of the individual funds specifically. Further, the distribution cuts, and updated current yields, were roughly similar for all three, as shown below:

Fund % Decrease in Yield Current Yield PMX (9.3%) 4.38% PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) (9.2%) 4.52% PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) (9.5%) 4.22%

Source: Seeking Alpha

My takeaway from this is to lower expectations a little bit going forward, but I still believe in the long-term story. While income cuts are never a good sign, so far investors have shrugged off the news for the most part. On the back of this announcement, post-market action saw all the funds see heavy selling. But by the time the market opened the next time, actual losses were muted, and they have all traded without much volatility since then. This reality is likely driven by the fact that each fund still has a desirable yield, even with the cut. With yields in the mid-4% range, and tax-free, the income stream remains relatively high when we consider other fixed-income sectors with similar amount of credit risk. Therefore, I believe all three funds will handle this recent news fairly well going forward, and I will discuss why I like PMX specifically as a way to play that forecast.

Why Now? Investors Often Buy Early In The Year

Given the run-up muni debt, and PMX by extension, saw in 2019, investors may be wondering why they would want to initiate positions now. This is a fair question, and is relevant across most sectors in the market. It is getting very hard to find value, as equity markets are sitting near all-time highs and many fixed-income sectors have delivered strong short-term returns.

With this in mind, I want to highlight a key reason why I still see value in building to muni positions. This primarily has to do with getting ahead of a trend we have seen over the past few years, as it relates to investor allocations. Specifically, over the past three years, come January we have seen investors pour money in to muni bond funds, as measured by weekly cash flows, shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, at the beginning of all three years, muni funds see a tremendous inflow of funds, which continues at least until April. The rationale behind these moves likely has to do with the tax filing season. While allocating new cash to muni options in 2020 will not save you on the taxes you will pay in 2020, it often happens because investors are beginning to think about their upcoming tax obligations. With most Americans filing in April, once the new year begins they are likely to begin to think about what they will owe. If sticker shock hits, then the natural reaction will be to look for options to lower taxable income in the future. Based on cash flows, it appears many investors plan to lower their future tax obligations by shifting assets to muni funds, which is a logical move.

With this in mind, I would advocate getting a bit ahead of the curve and start making these moves now. While we do not know for sure if the trend will continue this month, and going forward, I expect that it will for two key reasons. One, the SALT deduction caps remain in place, which is especially impacting filers in high-tax states. Two, with the market having performed very well last year, investors are likely to see higher tax bills on capital gains than they would have in 2018 (assuming they made some sales). This reality will push up individual tax obligations as well, further compounding the desire to find future tax-free income streams.

High Yield Options Have The Momentum

My next point considers the relative performance of the different muni indexes throughout 2019. Clearly, this sector has been a winner this year, but so has fixed-income as a whole. So it is important to evaluate how the different asset classes have compared against one another. When looking at muni bonds, the credit quality can vary greatly, similar to corporate bonds. While higher yielding muni bonds are seen as more risky, 2019 has rewarded the risk-on trades, with the high yield muni index markedly outpacing the broad muni bond index, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

This is important because PMX holds a large amount of high yield debt. While there are higher quality bonds within the portfolio, yielding in the 4-5% range, PMX holds many bonds that yield 6 or 7%, and even higher than that. In fact, when we look at the yield among PMX's list of holdings, the average actually sits above 6%, at 6.14% (not weighted).

Clearly, PMX holds quite a few "high yield" muni securities. But the good news is this is a sector that is in-demand, and has been performing well. With the bullish momentum on the side of higher yielding assets right now, I believe this bodes well for PMX in the short-term.

PMX: Not Cheap, But Cheaper Than Other PIMCO CEFs

I now want to focus on an area that makes me a little cautious with respect to PMX, but is also a reason why I prefer it over the alternatives. Specifically, this relates to the fund's valuation. On the surface, PMX appears a bit expensive, trading at premium to NAV above 9%, which is generally a level that is above where I would recommend new positions. While I see the muni sector holding up well in 2020, that does not mean I want to overpay for it, and I am always cognizant of premiums/discounts when evaluating CEF purchases. At a 9% premium, investors need to recognize they are paying up quite a bit to own this fund, and need to decide if that is right for them.

However, there are a few reasons why the 9% figure does not deter me entirely. For one, that is slightly under PMX's average for last year, so while the metric seems expensive, the short-term trading history supports it. Two, as I mentioned earlier, PIMCO offers three multi-state muni CEFs and, out of those three, PMX has the lowest premium currently. This tells me the fund, while not "cheap", offers a relative value to the other options investors may be considering simultaneously. To get a better picture of this story, consider the metrics in the chart below:

Current Premium - PMX 9.1% Current Premium - PML 24.1% Current Premium - PMF 13.4% 1-Year High - PMX 17.8% 1-Year Low - PMX 5.0%

Source: PIMCO (Calculations made by Author)

As you can see, PMX has a premium markedly below both the current premium of PML and PMF, which are very similar funds. Further, the current premium is lower than its high for the year, suggesting there is room for upside. Of course, it is undeniably higher than its low, so there is plenty of downside risk as well. However, I feel the downside risk is limited because of my forward outlook for muni bonds in general, which I have discussed.

Diving deeper in to PMX's valuation, there is another positive development. Specifically, this is the fund's underlying performance, which has helped keep the premium from rising even further. In fact, PMX's NAV rose steadily in 2019, which helped drive the strong return investors saw. To gauge this underlying performance, I looked at where the fund started 2019 at, compared to its current price, shown in the chart below:

NAV on 1/1/19 NAV on 1/8/20 % Gain $10.49/share $11.49/share 9.5%

As you can see, PMX has been on fire, registering a gain to its NAV above 9% over the past twelve months, all while paying an income stream near 4.5%. While there is no guarantee this type of gain can continue, it provides me with comfort that the fund is comprised of the right type of assets for our current market environment. While the premium makes me cautious, the overall story behind it makes me feel comfortable recommending this investment for now.

Political Outlook - Positive For Munis

My final point concerns the upcoming presidential election, which is about ten months away. While the political climate could change swiftly, I see reasons for optimism for my muni debt holdings, as long as any of the current front runners win the presidency. Starting with the incumbent, President Trump, if he wins re-election I believe muni bonds will see strong returns for the longer term. One of the key reasons this sector has been performing so well has been the SALT deduction cap, which was a key part of his tax reform. For now, President Trump has given no indication he is going to want that changed, so I would expect at least two or four years where taxpayers in high-tax states increasingly turn to munis to lower their taxable income.

On the other side, the picture is a little less clear, but I believe it will still be generally favorable to muni bonds. While a Democratic win could ensure the removal of the SALT deduction cap, or at least raising the cap, the story for munis may still be positive. This is because the current front runners on the Democratic side have been calling for higher taxes on the top earners. For example, three of the leading contenders for the Democratic nomination, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders have all called for higher taxes, especially on the top earners. While Mr. Biden has indeed called for the elimination of the SALT deduction cap, he has proposed returning the top income tax bracket to 39.6% (it currently sits at 37%), according to a report from the New York Times. The other two, have proposed various "wealth" taxes, but also have proposed higher income tax rates as well, according to the Warren's and Sander's campaign websites.

So why is this important? Principally, if tax rates do go up, so does the incentive to shield more income from taxation. This is logical, and will almost certainly benefit muni bond funds. Further, the desire to increase taxes almost exclusively on top earners also disproportionately benefits muni bonds. This is because they are the primary holders of this debt, especially in the past couple of years after corporate income tax rates declined. In factor, according to a recent report from Bloomberg, roughly 42%, or $25 billion, of the $60 billion of tax-exempt interest paid in 2017 went to Americans who make more than $500,000 a year. Another $22 billion was paid to those earning between $100,000 and $500,000, which makes the bulk of this interest income going to wealthier families.

My takeaway here is that, with President Trump looking to retain the SALT deduction provision, and leading Democratic candidates looking to raise taxes on the taxpayers most likely to already utilize muni debt as an investment option, the outlook for PMX looks bright.

Bottom-line

Muni funds as a whole, including PMX, have had a great run recently. While this may make forward-looking investors cautious in 2020, I believe further upside remains. With tax season on the horizon, investors may be looking to increase their allocation to tax-free debt in the short-term, which makes current positions look attractive. Further, PMX has a lower premium than its sister funds, and an income story that is consistent to those funds as well. While political change could be on the horizon, I do not see a scenario occurring that is harmful to muni debt post the 2020 election, regardless of which front runner wins. Therefore, I remain long PMX, and would recommend investors give the fund some consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PMX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.