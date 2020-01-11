The hunt for dividends remains strong among investors today. Yields are low and the need for income-based returns is high. Most funds that offer 5%+ returns come with excessive risk, particularly when it comes to the (bubblish) bond market.

Even most equities that pay such high dividends are looking risky and some have dividend coverage ratios below one (meaning their dividends are not coming from profits). There are a few areas where it seems dividends are high without compromising stability. One of which is equity and mortgage REITs.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) is a fund that invests in the highest-yielding global REITs. The fund currently pays a very high 7.75% yield monthly and has slightly outperformed other REIT ETFs since inception. The fund's global focus allows for better diversification, though the vast majority of its holdings are U.S. based.

While SRET has delivered an average annualized return of about 9% since inception, it is no free lunch. Its holdings generally have slightly higher debt levels than they're lower-yielding peers. In my opinion, a recession will have less of a negative impact on these REITs than the last since it owns generally cheap properties and real estate is historically inexpensive, but a major tightening in credit conditions could threaten dividends.

Overall, SRET looks like a solid bet today as it offers higher returns than most REIT ETFs with only slightly higher risk.

Comparative Performance of SRET's Strategy

SRET's strategy is very simple, buy the 30 high dividend REITs that have an adequate liquidity profile. Importantly, this strategy does not exclude mortgage REITs which usually pay higher yields, so a significant portion of the fund is in the mREIT sector. Many investors today are scared of mREITs (due to their mass-bankruptcy 12 years ago), but they're actually perhaps one of the most undervalued asset classes today due to that misplaced fear.

More on mREITs in "REM: A Buy Due To Rapidly Improving Economic Conditions For mREITs".

Because the ETF holds both forms of REIT with some international exposure (only 13% today), it offers quick and easy diversification for a yield-oriented investor. It is fair to say that investors willing to drill down into financial data have a solid chance at beating SRET's returns since its strategy does not take into account other important data (like debt and growth), but it has outperformed other popular REIT funds.

To compare, let's look at the popular U.S. REIT ETF (VNQ), the international REIT ETF (VNQI), and the mREIT ETF (REM).

See their total performance (dividends included) over the past few years below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, SRET outperformed both VNQ and VNQI, but not the mortgage REIT ETF REM. Importantly, the fund is accomplishing higher performance with roughly the same risk profile, which implies its generating alpha. This can be seen in the rolling one-year and five-year drawdown statistics below:

Data by YCharts

In general, the U.S. REIT ETF VNQ has had the smallest drawdowns over the past five years at 17.2% while REM has had the largest at 23.7% while SRET is in the middle. This is understandable considering VNQ has the lowest dividend at 3.4% while mREIT has the highest at 8.1%.

Speaking of which, take a look at the dividend yields of each fund over time:

Note, VNQI's (orange) yield is really 3.5%. The spike is a data error due to capital return.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, REM and SRET consistently pay the highest yields while VNQ and VNQI pay the lowest. You can also see that REM's dividend yield has been falling and is now roughly at the same level as SRET's.

Overall, SRET appears to be the clear winner when compared to the ETFs that relate to its holdings (U.S., international, and mortgage). It has been able to deliver the returns of the more volatile REM with the drawdowns closer to that of a lower-yielding REIT fund.

Risks and Macroeconomic Backdrop

Now, volatility and drawdowns do not necessarily equate to risk. Many funds have low volatility in one period only to crash later due to hard-to-see risks.

I combed through the financial data of SRET's holdings and found that all but two had a debt ratio (total liabilities to assets) below 50% (PK and APLE). Of course, this is slightly skewed by the fact that mortgage REITs usually carry a debt ratio of 75-95%.

On a positive note, interest expense-to-debt (effectively cost of debt) was 2.5%-4.5% for almost all of the firms, which is a sign that creditors are not too concerned about lending to these companies.

Overall, I cannot find any major financial red flags in these companies and believe they're about as risky as your typical REIT as reflected in their volatility level. Put simply, SRET's simple strategy may actually be picking undervalued firms.

Still, many investors remain concerned about the U.S. and global property market due to their experience in the past recession. Importantly, REITs usually outperform from the end-phase of an economic cycle (where I believe we are today) through the recovery phase. See below:

(REIT.com)

Considering we are at year 11 of a typically seven-year cycle, it seems like a good time to buy REITs. To add icing to the cake, most U.S. properties are historically cheap today as seen in home sales price/income and the major REIT ETF VNQ's dividend minus the 10-year yield:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, home prices are historically inexpensive and the interest-rate adjusted return of VNQ is historically high. This implies that properties/REITs as a whole are cheap. Add on the fact that SRET is cheap compared to other REITs and you've got a great high-return relatively defensive investment opportunity.

The Bottom Line

A few risks that could harm SRET include a major tightening in credit conditions (i.e. rise in mortgage rate) which looks unlikely for now and is slightly mitigated by SRET's mREIT holdings. On top of that, a significant increase to interest rates or inflation as a whole could be negative for SRET, though this is mitigated by the fund's high dividend.

Surprisingly, the ETF is not heavily concentrated in any one segment of the REIT market. Some high-yielding REIT funds have high exposure to lodging and/or retail REITs which are struggling today, but SRET is heavily diversified between all major segments but with less commercial REITs than most (fortunately, as they have very low yields).

All considered, SRET appears to be a solid "buy" today. I don't have a price target for the ETF (since it's a strategy fund), but I do expect it to outperform other REIT ETFs and the S&P 500 as a whole over the next few years. Of course, with the S&P 500 currently in an apparent "blow-off top" (i.e. 1999-2000) move, it is unclear if SRET will outperform the stock market over the coming months. It takes a long time for rationality to return to an irrational market, but it always does eventually.