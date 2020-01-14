NEA Remains An Attractive Choice For Muni Bonds

Defaults across the muni bond space ticked up in 2019, but are still at a low level in comparison to the past decade. This could make the sector a smart equity hedge right now.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) as an investment option at its current market price. NEA is a fund I recommended last summer, and continue to do so today. The muni bond sector as a whole, including NEA, saw strong gains last year, and I see further upside ahead in 2020. I specifically like NEA due to its large discount to NAV, as well as high amount of leverage, which supports an income stream similar to what is offered in the high yield muni sector. Furthermore, I see muni bonds performing well this year due to the continuation of the SALT deduction limits, which is fueling demand for tax-free assets in a way similar to what we have seen play out over the last couple of years. Finally, defaults in the muni space are at historically low levels, which means investors are not taking on an excessive amount of credit risk to earn an income stream that is competitive with most alternative fixed-income sectors.

Background

First, a little about NEA. It is a closed-end fund with an objective "to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals, by investing in an actively managed portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities". Currently, the fund trades at $14.47/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.0535/share, which translates to an annual yield of 4.44%. I covered NEA for the first time back in August and recommended the fund. In hindsight, this call seems appropriate, as NEA has registered a solid gain this that time, although the market as a whole has performed very well, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now that we have entered the new year, I am reevaluating all the funds I cover to see if I should update my outlook going forward. After review, I believe NEA will continue to perform reasonably well in 2020, and I will explain why in detail below.

Leveraged Investment-Grade Funds Over High Yield

To begin, I want to do a quick discussion of why I like NEA over alternative options in the high yield space. The vast majority of NEA's assets have an investment grade credit rating, with only about 10% of the holdings being either below investment grade or not rated, as shown below:

Source: Nuveen

As you can see, this is a pretty conservative make-up, so investors may be considering a riskier profile, in order to enhance the yield.

My point here, however, is to show that NEA, despite being mostly investment grade, offers a very compelling income stream. Despite the investment grade make-up, the fund delivers a yield close to 4.5%, and achieves this by utilizing a fair amount of leverage, as shown below:

Source: Nuveen

This is one of the advantages of actively managed CEFs, compared to more passive ETFs (regardless of sector exposure). Management is able to borrow to increase the holdings of the fund. The difference between what management pays in interest to borrow and the yield on the additional assets it buys helps increase the total income stream. This is how NEA is able to offer a higher yield than other products with investment grade debt.

Of course, investors could decide they want to take on more risk to earn a higher amount of yield, so the comparison between NEA and other investment grade funds only gets us so far. But a point of significance right now, given the compounding demand for higher yielding assets, and municipal bonds in particular, is that yields have been declining across the space. In fact, after seeing consistent robust demand in 2019, high yield muni bonds have seen their absolute yields fall dramatically, and now sit around 4%, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is that NEA is currently offering an income stream similar to the high yield muni sector. While NEA's effective leverage does inherently increase the risk profile of the fund, I prefer the greater use of leverage in lieu of taking on more credit risk by going further down the credit ladder.

While I do prefer NEA's make-up, and I am generally avoiding the below-investment-grade sector at this time, I must mention that the below investment grade yields have been driven down primarily because of strong performance. Investors have clamored for riskier assets as interest rates declined, and muni bonds have met this demand. The primary reasons are the tax advantages, and also that the sector as a whole is seeing low levels of defaults. As a result, the high yield sector has a lot of bullish momentum, as it handily out-performed the broader muni bond index last year, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

I point this out because, while I prefer NEA's strategy of using leverage to beef up the income level of higher quality holdings, the high yield sector does indeed offer a comparable yield. Further, the high yield sector has seen very positive price action over the last year, and this could drive further gains in the short-term. Therefore, investors should consider their individual tolerance for credit risk and outlook for both the investment grade and non-investment grade sectors, because an argument can be made for buying either one right now, given the near identical distribution yields. But for me, this late in the economic cycle, I am sticking with more quality holdings, as a general rule.

Valuation and NAV Gains Are Attractive

I now want to dig in to why I like NEA specifically, as opposed to other leveraged, investment grade options. Clearly, Nuveen is not the only management company that uses leverage in its CEFs, so that alone is not enough of a differentiator.

When evaluating CEFs, valuation is often a very important metric, especially for me as a more value-focused investor. Due to their fixed number of shares, CEFs can trade at premiums or discounts on the open market, depending on the investor demand to pay up for the individual funds. In the case of NEA, the fund actually trades at a fairly high discount, which is a key reason why the fund initially came up on my radar. In fact, the current discount investors would get right now is around 8%, as shown in the chart below:

Current Discount 1-Year Valuation High 1-Year Valuation Low Discount in August Review -8.0% -7.5% -12.6% -9.0%

Source: Nuveen

As you can see, investors would be getting NEA at a fairly good price in the sense they would be buying in to the underlying assets for quite a bit less than they are worth. However, the other point in this story is that NEA is actually sitting just below its 1-year high. Therefore, while the 8% discount looks great on the surface, we do have to keep in mind that the fund does not often trade much higher than that. This could limit further upside for the share price from here, which could limit total return.

While the valuation story can thus be viewed as either an opportunity or a sign for caution, a more positive story emerges when we consider the fund's underlying value. While NEA's share price has delivered healthy gains in 2019, a key reason why the discount has not narrowed further has been strong NAV growth over the past twelve months, as shown below:

NAV on 1/10/20 NAV on 1/31/19 YOY Gain $15.72/share $14.53/share 8.2%

Clearly, this is a strong gain, especially considering the fund is delivering an income stream over 4% as well. This 8% gain has prevented NEA's discount from narrowing even further, and that supports some of the share price action. Looking ahead, I believe the positive backdrop for muni debt will remain intact in 2020, so I see further gains to the fund's NAV continuing from here.

Muni Defaults Ticked Up in '19, But Still Trending Down

Now that I have laid out a case for NEA individually, I want to take a more macro-view on why I continue to like the muni bond sector. As my readers know, this is an area I have been recommending for a while, through NEA and other products as well. As the sector has risen handsomely, many investors may be wondering if further gains are possible, or if it may make sense to take some profit and rotate to a different asset class.

While I do not see anything inherently wrong with locking in some profit, I do believe the next move for the muni bond sector will be higher, which will help NEA and other funds across the board. A primary reason for this belief is the underlying strength in the sector, driven by a declining number of defaults. In truth, defaults did tick up slightly in 2019 on a year-over-year basis, but they are sitting at a low level when we consider the past decade, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

As you can see, the muni bond sector has seen its default rate trend downward over the past ten years, and I view this very positively. With interest rates stuck at low levels, in the U.S. and abroad, investors are desperate for yield, and are often willing to push their risk tolerance. Fortunately, credit risk in the muni bond sector appears well under control for now, so investors can invest in funds like NEA with quite a bit of confidence.

What's The Risk? Increasing Supply Is A Concern

Of course, investing in NEA is not without risk. In the short-term, one of the primary risks facing the muni bond sector is increasing supply. As interest rates dropped, many municipalities looked to either refinance existing debt or increase their borrowing, especially in the second half of last year. Considering rates are set to remain at current (low) levels in the months ahead, we could see a similar uptick in issuance in the early stages of 2020 as well. If demand is not able to meet this higher level of supply, underlying prices on existing bonds could drop, which would have an adverse impact on total return. Furthermore, much of this new supply will likely be issued at lower yields, which could result in distribution cuts for funds like NEA. Worryingly, this is not a far fetched idea, as this reality has already impacted muni CEFs at PIMCO, which announced income cuts to seven of its nine muni-focused funds at the beginning of the year.

And the industry view is fairly unanimous that supply will rise this year. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, multiple analysts see muni bond supply rising this year, compared to 2019 levels, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is it will be smart to be cautious as we move deeper in to 2020, given these macro-factors. However, despite these risks, I remain bullish funds like NEA. I feel the tax-free income stream will continue to draw investor interest, even if it does suffer a reasonable distribution cut. Additionally, while supply is set to increase, I personally believe demand will rise to meet it. Even the most ambitious forecasts are only expecting a 5-10% increase in net supply this year, and I see demand for tax-free assets comfortably matching this level of new issuance.

Bottom line

Muni debt was a profitable play in 2019, and I believe the story will continue this year. NEA offers a solid way to play this possibility, as the fund offers a competitive yield and trades at a generous discount to NAV. While rising supply and refinancing could pressure returns and yields in the muni sector, I believe NEA is well positioned to handle these trends. Demand for these assets should remain high in 2020, muting the impact of rising supply. Further, NEA's use of leverage could prevent a large distribution cut, and recent share price action from alternative PIMCO CEFs (which suffered cuts) shows that investors are willing to overlook modest income drops right now. With equities sitting at extremely high levels and muni sector defaults sitting at historically low levels, I believe this sector continues to be a common-sense hedge against any forth coming market volatility. Therefore, I remain bullish on NEA, and would encourage investors to take a serious look at the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.