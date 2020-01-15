Eldorado Gold: I Am Getting More Confident

I am getting more confident and I have started accumulating again.

We may be closer to a resolution on the Greek assets' front. I share what I know.

It is an excellent timing overall. The gold price is now reaching new highs and still well above $1,500 per Oz.

On January 14, 2020, the company announced the fourth quarter gold production. Production met guidance with a whopping 118,955 Au Oz, about 57% above last year.

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold (EGO) released its preliminary production results for the fourth quarter of 2019 on January 13, 2020. As expected, production was above 115k Oz, and I was pleased to see such a record production number even if it was slightly below expectations due to Kisladag and Lamaque as well.

Investing in Eldorado Gold has not been for the faint-hearted investors, but for the ones who were thick enough to handle the pressure last year, this investment was a gift from heaven.

The graph below is showing the sharp uptick that the stock experienced between May and September 2019. We can also see that despite some natural retracement in the last five months, the stock has seriously outperformed significantly the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), which is considered a benchmark for gold miners.

The only question remaining is if there is more room for more profit.

With this news release, I will attempt to give you some light on this sensitive subject.

The investment thesis here is straightforward. Eldorado Gold should be considered again as the right candidate for a long-term investment. The production for the fourth quarter of 2019 has marked a transition, in my opinion, and it is time to free EGO for the dog house. We may leave George Burns, the CEO, a little longer until he demonstrates that he is the leader that the company deserves.

The recent numbers make me confident again that gold production is under control. Hence, with the gold price reaching some new highs recently, the future of this gold miner is bright, especially in the low 7's range or lower, which seems to act as reliable support now.

However, it is also crucial to trade EGO short term using about 30%-40% of your position to take advantage of the significant volatility. The stock is highly volatile and can be considered now as a good proxy for gold. Thus watch gold like a hawk.

Still, after months of waiting for some definitive resolution of the Greek situation, I am scratching my head, wondering what is going on.

The Greek assets

The Greek assets are an essential part of the company and hold the clear potential to turn any future negative situation into a plain catastrophe or give the company a definitive boost that it deserves.

A Damocles' sword has swayed precariously over the shareholder's head for many years. Hopefully, we should be close to a resolution with the new Greek government that seems willing to negotiate.

Everything started to change for the better on September 3, when Eldorado Gold finally received the permits for the Skouries and Olympias mines in Greece. The Syriza nightmare is gone now.

On September 16, 2019, we got more details from the new Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis. He said to Reuters:

We want to move ahead with a contract which, on the one hand, will send a business-friendly message, and on the other hand, a contract that will secure more jobs, more royalties and clear environmental protection for the region in line with European standards... There are negotiations right now. What we have told Eldorado Gold is that we don't want these negotiations to slow down, but it also depends on the proposals they will present. We cannot reach an agreement at any expense.

However, Eldorado Gold declared it was open to talking about a new royalty scheme.

The precedent 3Q presentation explained well what has been done and what remained to be done.

Four months have passed, and still, nothing official happened since the receipt of the permits for Skouries and the other assets like the Perama Hill project. However, Hellas Gold the subsidiary of Eldorado Gold in Greece was quite busy with a new plan behind the scene. Let's share what I know.

On January 13, 2020, I was able to get a little bit of news from Greece, and while it is not enough to be ultra-optimistic, we can see that we are closing on something definitive.

[...] It is estimated that the capital required for the investment's life span is € 1.9 billion. Immediately for the Skouries plant, whose work begins in the next few days, 690 million Hellenic Gold is required to maintain operational control of the project and finance it through bank lending and co-investor, whose presence it requires clear procedures [...]. Hellenic Gold's new plan will be evaluated by the ministry of environment and energy before it is brought before the Greek Parliament. To this end, RIS, by its decision on 30/12/2019, commissioned a Financial Advisor Services to evaluate the new amended investment plan of Hellenic Gold AEMBX for the year 2019, to Grant Thornton Certified Auditors and Business Advisers Company. The results of the evaluation are expected by the end of January.

Thus, I am sure that the next quarter results will be impressive and some news about Greece will be unveiled. Let's hope, but be careful as well. Hope is not an option when it comes to trade/invest.

Gold production details for the 4Q'19

On January 14, 2020, the company announced the fourth quarter gold production.

Production for the fourth quarter of 2019 was a record of 118,955 Au oz, up 56.8% year over year, and up 17.1% sequentially. It is an excellent production level with a third full commercial quarter at Lamaque and impressive results at Kisladag.

More importantly and despite some hiccups, the production for 2019 met revised guidance with a preliminary total output in 2019 of 395,331 Au Oz, up 13.2% or 349,149 Au Oz in 2018.

production at Kisladag was slightly less than guidance as crushing and stacking were slower to ramp up and solution flows through the leach pad took longer than expected. Solution flows picked up significantly in the month of December.

Note: Lamaque has been declared commercial at the end of the first quarter of 2019. Below is the production per mines compared from quarter to quarter.

However, nothing has been indicated about Olympias ramp-up, which is still a drag with meager gold production below expectations for the fourth quarter in a row. Again, I see some progress in 4Q'19.

The production achieved in 2018 was 46,750 Oz, well below the expected 55,000 to 65,000 ounces.

Production for 2019 is now 37,410 Oz, which is definitely below 50K Oz, the lower range of Olympias Guidance for 2019 (see below table guidance).

As I said in my preceding article, the company should have revised down guidance for Olympias but did not, unfortunately. Below is the guidance until 2021.

Also, Lamaque was a bit disappointing as well. I was expecting over 31K Au Oz minimum. It is not the trend that I would like to see. However, production was above guidance.

Note: Eldorado Gold is not producing gold only; in fact, it produces silver, zinc, and lead as well. We do not know yet what has been produced per metals, but below, you can see Q3 revenue per metals. It gives a good idea of what will be announced soon.

2019-2021 Guidance

The last guidance was 390K-420K ounces of gold for 2019 and increasing to 520K-550K in 2020, and back to 350K-380K in 2021. Total CapEx for 2019 is expected to be only $93 million.

I expect Eldorado to revise down guidance and increase CapEx from $93 million to about $135 million.

Finally, we learn that the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Paul Skayman, is retiring and the company is pleased to confirm that Joe Dick (it is the name indicated...) has been hired as the Company's new EVP and COO. I have to say that I was a little bit disappointed by the news, and I expected a change at the CEO level instead. Oh well.

The company released a recent update of the Proven and Probable gold reserves.

The numbers are quite similar, which is reassuring.

The Company's Proven and Probable gold Reserves totaled 16.4 million ounces as of September 30, 2019, compared to 16.9 million ounces as of September 30, 2018.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Eldorado Gold is getting better in terms of production control, even if we can always find something that is not working correctly. Mining is a difficult job, and a few of you know how unpredictable and dangerous it can be.

The bottom line is that I was satisfied and even impressed by this record gold production, which will result in a record revenue assuming that the company sold most of the gold it produced.

I believe the gold price realized this quarter might reach the same value achieved in the last quarter or above $1,500 per ounce. In this case, the total revenue for 4Q'19 could be between $175 million to $185 million, which is good.

Technical Analysis (short-term)

First, I believe Finviz should not indicate the line resistance from June 2019 to now. This line presents no interest and is misleading in terms of technical analysis, which is based on continuity. There is no continuity there. However, the line resistance and line support indicated beside this one seem almost accurate, and I did not want to complicate the graph with my graphic interpretation.

EGO is forming a descending wedge pattern with line resistance at $8.20 and line support at about $7.15. A descending wedge pattern is slightly bearish because it shows a "lower lows" trend, but the breakout expected may eventually happen on the resistance side (bullish).

The trading idea is to accumulate below $7.30 to eventually $7.00 and pause if the stock cross support. This bearish situation could happen for multiple reasons (Greece, a sudden drop in Gold price, etc.). In this case, there is no real support, and EGO could drop to the $5's range. I see this scenario as very unlikely now.

A possible scenario from here is that EGO crosses the line resistance after the 4Q is released with high numbers and good news from Greece, which is likely. In this case, I believe the first stop is $9.00 and then potentially a retest of $10. I think it is time to accumulate now, and I did recently.

