XBiotech Is Trading Below Its $30 Offer Price For Good Reason, But It Still Could Rise

On Tuesday, XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) rose 31% to $24.33 after the company announced that it intends to proceed with a partial tender offer of its shares in the $30 to $33 range for $420 million. It followed that up with another green day on Wednesday to close at $24.94, which is still a 20% discount to the minimum proposed bid price. The smart people who made most of the money on XBIT were those who bought and held the stock immediately after the Janssen deal was announced in December when the company disclosed that a deal of this nature was coming. But there still may be some money to be made on XBIT over the next month until the tender offer closes.

Why is XBIT trading at such a discount?

On first instinct, one may be confused as to why a stock that is receiving a minimum $30 tender offer is only trading at around $25. The simple answer being that this is only a partial tender offer. Someone can buy at $25 and be guaranteed that a third of their shares will be purchased at $30 but once the offer closes, the other two-thirds of their holdings will be subject to the market price. However, there is a possibility that not everyone will tender their shares. If somehow only 30% of XBIT's 42,365,250 shares are tendered, one could conceivably buy the stock at $25 and get a payout of $33 for all of their shares, a 32% return within a month. But this is a pipe dream.

Reviewing the term sheet filed with the SEC, three members of management - CEO John Simard, CSO Sushma Shivaswamy and VP Queena Han - along with Board member W. Thorpe McKenzie intend to tender a combined 11 million shares. So it is almost guaranteed that the shares to be tendered will exceed the 14 million maximum threshold.

Shareholders tendering their shares can set their own price in $0.25 increments between $30 and $33 in the modified Dutch auction format. However, the company will set the final purchase price at the lowest level where the entire $420 million will be exhausted. Any bidder higher than that price will be shut out from the tender offer. That incentivizes everyone to select either $30 or to accept the final purchase price that the company sets. Therefore the price of the tender will probably not exceed $30 and shareholders will not successfully tender 100% of their shares.

The good news is that out of those four insiders who are tendering, 5.3 million of their shares will not be tendered. As other Board members have stated that they will not be tendering their shares (though they are allowed to change their mind), that means the 318,750 shares owned by Jan-Paul Waldin and 31,250 owned by Donald MacAdam will also not be tendered. That leaves a maximum possibility of 36,722,506 shares potentially being tendered. Anyone who participates in the tender offer and sets a $30 price will have an extremely high chance that at least 38.12% of their shares will be purchased with a good chance of a higher percentage than that.

That would leave up to 61.88% of an investor's shares potentially not purchased. So one must ask what value is left in the company once the offer closes. XBIT received a $750 million upfront cash payment from Janssen Biotech for the sale of XBIT's True Human Antibody bermekimab to target interleukin-1 alpha. $420 million of that will be used for the tender offer. Four milestone payments of $150 million each are also part of the agreement. With $38 million in net cash as of September 30, 2019 and $6 million per quarter burn rate, XBIT will likely have around $360 million in cash once the tender offer closes. With about 28.4 million shares outstanding post-tender offer, that is around $12.70 in cash per share. XBIT will also have the $600 million in combined potential milestone payments, its manufacturing agreement with Janssen and its junior pipeline portfolio remaining. Based on its price action prior to the tender offer, the market was not valuing these assets at much. A $19.50 stock price - the closing price on the day the deal was announced - led to an $825 million market cap that included the $750 million upfront payment and $30 to $40 million in net cash. Assuming approximately a $50 million value attached to the remaining non-cash assets and milestone payments, the post-tender stock price would be around $15 per share.

The weighted average of 38.12% of shares being purchased at $30 and 61.88% failing to be purchased and being worth $15 leads to a fair value stock price of $20.70. Shareholders buying in at around $25 today are banking on either a higher final bid, a higher percentage of their shares successfully being purchased in the tender process, a higher post-tender stock price or a combination of all three. But there is another factor that plays to the advantage of shareholders. Either for price appreciation immediately before the offer closes, or by having a higher percentage of shares purchased in the offer.

The tender offer could cause a short squeeze, or short interest could reduce the number of shares tendered

There is an upside to having everyone tender their shares. As shares get tendered, the supply of shares available to borrow for shorting dissipates. This could leave shorts in a tight spot as their positions get called in or borrow rates skyrocket. XBIT had short interest of nearly 3.6 million shares as of December 31. Some covering has likely occurred since, particularly right after the offer was announced when the stock spiked to $26.40.

An alternative situation to the short squeeze potential would be that brokers may choose to not tender shares and keep them as inventory to charge extremely high borrow fees for the right to short XBIT over the next month until after the offer is closed. The stock price is being buoyed by the tender offer and is almost certain to drop once that tender offer is closed. That would create a lot of demand for short positions at a time when supply is very minimal. If brokers choose to keep, say, 5 million shares on hand for shorting and out of the tendering process, then shareholders will get 44% of their shares successfully purchased.

Then the argument could lead back to the short squeeze potential after the offering is closed. Once the offer closes, the float will be significantly reduced. That would enable market players to exert more control over the stock. If there is a substantial amount of shorts who opened a position expecting to cover once the offering is closed and the stock price doesn't drop as anticipated, that could cause a squeeze as they rush (or are forced) to cover their positions at a loss.

The fundamental value behind XBIT doesn't support a $25 purchase assuming 38% of shares are successfully purchased at $30 and the rest immediately drop to $15. But there are a myriad of market psychology factors at play that could cause swings to the upside for shareholders in the short term or result in a more successful tender process. I have purchased a small position in expectation of short-term volatility skewed to the upside for XBIT. I have no opinion on the viability or value of the business once the tender offer closes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XBIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.