The Markets Speak: New Highs

The market is shrugging them off, going for momentum plays.

During Fed-driven bubbles, markets often respond to central bank gambits to inject and to withdraw liquidity, rather than to fundamentals.

Algorithmic methods can often sniff out important statistical footprints created by heavy-handed moves by central banks in their open market operations. I use my Zomma Directional Algorithm to take advantage of these trends.

The algo does not use form-fitting. It uses the same settings on every market.

Here is how to understand the results:

1. When the yellow line crosses above the green cloud, it signals a buy.

2. When the yellow line crosses back into the top of the green cloud, it signals a sell and a move to cash.

Note: The algo is not designed to create short signals.

The S&P 500 (SPY) is still sprinting higher, largely ignoring geopolitical risks, its own P/E ratio, and its curfew. The market is partying, and it's ignoring tugs on its sleeve to start heading home. We are monitoring this closely.

And yes, I finally zoomed in. The green cloud does dynamically change shape. You're welcome. #MovingAveragesWillBankruptYou #UseAlgosInstead

I am empathetic to the notion that a few mega-cap companies are dragging the indices higher, but as a factual absolutist, I need to point out that the equal-weighted S&P 500 (RSP) is rising as well.

Even stocks outside the S&P 500 (VXF) are rising.

But the great mystery of this market are the MLPs (AMLP). They have 9% yields, and investors are shrugging. This is worrisome. And intriguing.

The real symbol of Canada is not the maple leaf. It's Enbridge (ENB). Its dividends are far sweeter than any syrup. And the Canadian pension funds back it to the hilt. They will gobble up any MLP that gets too cheap. And their check always clears.

I knew a great man who plowed his entire liquid net worth into Apple (AAPL) in 1998 and held on, leaving the shares to his widow and two children. Many of us sit in the shade today, because of seeds planted years before. But not all seeds grow into such mighty trees and bear such fruit. But it only takes one, if it grows tall enough. This one stock trends better than the entire S&P 500 combined.

Emerging markets overall are at a P/E of 12.5. They have not gone anywhere in 10 years. If accounting is real, they could be a steal. If our interest rates get low enough, we could start funding carry trades into emerging markets. And no one notices. Amazing.

The dollar index (UUP) is down. The safety trade into dollars has been pounded by Jerome Powell, just as he annihilated the VIX.

Dollar down and gold (GLD) up. I keep saying it. Any questions? Got to love the embedded free put option along with the inflation hedge.

The dollar is so hated that the youth will even buy this. Think about it. Might I humbly suggest that for a cryptocurrency to have intrinsic value, that it should represent a legally enforceable claim on future computing, bandwidth, or storage, rather than a fiat currency based upon past computational calculations? One they do have intrinsic value, we'll know the movement is serious. Until then, I choose non-participation.

The cheapest mega-cap on the planet, and the market yawns at it every day. Sinopec (SNP) is a fascinating situation. If the accounting is real, this is now the cheapest mega-cap ever. Check out the EV/EBITDA if you don't believe me. If it increases its dividend aggressively, it might be worth a deep dive into the numbers. That's the only question here. Are the numbers real? If so, the big fundamental value players should put on some real size.

The old equal-weighted CRB Commodity index (GCC) is still showing signs of life.

I have a very fun pairs trade for you all. Full disclosure, this one uses different settings than everything else. I've illustrated, for fun, a pairs trade of long the Argribusiness ETF (MOO) and short the Fertilizer/Potash ETF (SOIL). Quite a clever hedge, if I may say so myself. #TheMachineIsRelentless

The algo is superb with speculative stocks, or stocks that are surrounded by controversy, like Tesla (TSLA). Tesla has gone parabolic. The shorts have been crushed. I can hear their screams. No matter what you think about this company, it proves that we can still make things in this country. And that should make us proud.

First, let me say that the weather runs today have shown that Nat Gas (UNG) traders have given up on the winter as a concept this season. However, another theory is making its way around trading desks. At these levels, drilling programs are uneconomic. Modern fields have steep production decline levels. A drop off in drilling will lead to less supply, irrespective of the weather. It's a nice theory. So far, the market isn't buying it. But we'll see if the short gamma players get whiplashed by any quick snapbacks. And we keep getting told that the future is electric. I wonder if another electrical generation technology is in the offing. If you forced me to guess, I would say direct thermoelectric conversion devices using the Seebeck effect.

Even the prospect of war in the Middle East can't lift the energy sector (XLE). It's almost too hated for my taste. Maybe it's time to pick through the rubble for the gems.

And even though Nat Gas is getting killed, Nat Gas producers (FCG) have bounced slightly.

Russian equities (RSX) are even cheaper than the domestic energy stocks and sport a P/E of 5. Not bad for an embedded, very cheap call option on oil and natural gas exposure. If the accounting is real, this could be a great long for the next 20 years.

I'm intrigued by frontier markets as well (FRN).

I keep pounding the table on Palladium (PALL) and the millennials still want crypto. I even titled my Nov 5th 2019 article: "Equities And Palladium Are On The Move." The algo liked it. What can I say?

Disney (NYSE:DIS) entered the streaming wars, Netflix (NFLX) took a dive, then it got up from the mat. Interesting.

The energy sector may not be rising, but Brookfield (BAM) is, largely on the strength of its infrastructure and renewables efforts. Impressive.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) have been rocketing higher.

The action in junk bonds (HYG) is now more comforting, but it's almost disturbingly euphoric. Getting pushed up by negative yields around the world in government bonds. Strange.

Who knows, maybe housing computers will be a higher value-added service in the future than housing humans. Think about it. The market believes that datacenter REITs supporting cloud computing are the future. REITs like Equinix (EQIX), QTS Realty (QTS), and CoreSite (COR).

Crown Castle International (CCI), SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC), and American Tower (AMT) also seem to prove that renting space for computing and wireless antennas is a better business than renting space to humans. We are blessed to live in interesting times.

Utilities (XLU) have been trending. Europeans are still tempted to use them as a synthetic proxy for bonds. If you are German and your yields are negative, can we blame them?

