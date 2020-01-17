VBI Vaccines Claws Back With New Data

Well, VBI Vaccines (VBIV) did it. For now, at least. The stock had collapsed in June after it was reported that despite achieving all primary endpoints, two doses of its hepatitis-B vaccine Sci-B-Vac failed to achieve statistical noninferiority to standard of care Engerix-B after three doses for all patients. Despite the fact this was a secondary endpoint that had no bearing on its chances for approval, it sowed doubt in investors as to whether the vaccine could carve out a market share considering competition from Dynavax’s (DVAX) Heplisav-B, which is a two-dose vaccine.

In my previous coverage of these events, which I recommend reviewing for people new to this matter, I posited that Sci-B-Vac still had a chance of overcoming the noninferiority gap in the younger subgroup 18-44, and if so, VBI could be revalued towards where the stock was prior to its big fall. As it turns, Sci-B-Vac did overcome this gap in that subgroup, and VBI shares did in fact regain their prior level, to the point that the stock has regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum price requirements.

VBI put it this way in its press release:

As per the commonly-used statistical margin of non-inferiority for vaccines1, defined as the lower limit of the 95% CI being above -10%, this analysis demonstrated non-inferiority after two doses of Sci-B-Vac® (at day 168) compared with three doses of Engerix-B® (at day 196).

In addition to this, the new data released from a second Sci-B-Vac Phase III trial called CONSTANT passed all primary and secondary endpoints as expected. The primary endpoint was lot-to-lot consistency, which is necessary for vaccines to show consistency in potency and manufacturing. The secondary endpoint was superiority of Sci-B-Vac after 3 doses over Engerix B at 3 doses. These endpoints were a necessity for Sci-B-Vac to have a chance at approval. Without passing them, the stock would have cratered. Also, once again, no safety signals were observed, as in the previous PROTECT Phase III trial.

There is still a significant question here as to why the stock has climbed back to its previous level. That’s because nothing about these results was unexpected, not even the fact that statistical noninferiority was achieved in patients aged 18-44. In fact, the gap between seroprotection [SPR] rates after 3 doses of Engerix B versus 2 doses of Sci-B-Vac in this latest CONSTANT trial was even wider in favor of Engerix B than in the 18-44 subgroup in the PROTECT trial. In PROTECT, the difference was 3.9% (87.2% for Sci-B-Vac vs 91.1% for Engerix B), and in the CONSTANT trial, the difference was 4.4%. (90.4% for Sci-B-Vac vs 94.8% for Engerix B). On the face of it, nothing has changed at all, so why has VBI recovered at all?

There are two possibilities, both of which are probably contributing to some degree. The first is simply that the vast majority of investors just don’t go past headlines and maybe the first few lines of press releases and immediately embark on kneejerk reactions. This may have led investors to just dump the stock without thinking back in June, resulting in extremely oversold conditions. Back then, the headlines were saying that Sci-B-Vac after 2 doses had straight out failed noninferiority to Engerix B after three, and technically this was true because the data for the 45 and older subgroup and the 18-44 subgroup were pooled, resulting in a pooled failure being reported. See graph below from my previous piece on this. The top result is the pooled data for both age groups, which means that in the 45 and older subgroup, three doses of Sci-B-Vac do seem necessary.

But as can be seen above, even in the PROTECT study, the younger subgroup achieved noninferiority after 2 doses compared to Engerix B after 3, by the technical definition of noninferiority. Nothing new here, then. So this revaluation upwards could partly be investors just saying “oops”.

The second possibility may have something to do with what CEO Jeff Baxter said at the end of the company’s last conference call. The final question in the Q&A session on the recording had to do with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices [ACIP]. This is a regulatory body under the auspices of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC], not the FDA. The ACIP has no strict process or regulatory commitments, and the committee can in some cases grant exceptions over the label recommendations given by the FDA in terms of immunization courses. The most significant of these cases as cited by Baxter is Merck’s (MRK) HPV vaccine Gardasil. The FDA label for this vaccine classifies it as a 3-dose vaccine, though the ACIP recommendation is that 2 doses are sufficient for the 14 and below age group. Could such an exception be granted for Sci-B-Vac as well for the younger age group, even though it will probably be given a 3-dose label by the FDA? Possibly, and this may be what investors are speculating on.

In any case, it does seem that those 45 and older together with the immunocompromised would need all three doses of Sci-B-Vac to ensure maximum seroprotection. Even so, according to Baxter, vaccination compliance for all three doses in this subgroup is less of a problem than the younger subgroup. That being the case, once Sci-B-Vac reaches the market, the older group could be given a choice. Either Heplisav B in two doses, or Sci-B-Vac in three doses. That does give Heplisav B an advantage, but still, Sci-B-Vac has virtually no safety issues while Heplisav B does. That is a critical point especially for weaker, immunocompromised patients. Plus, VBI plans to price Sci-B-Vac lower than Heplisav B.

The best case scenario for Sci-B-Vac then would be ACIP recommending two courses for those 18-44, and Sci-B-Vac carving out a market in the immunocompromised and older population on the basis of safety and cost. The worst case scenario, assuming approval which seems mostly assured, is that ACIP recommends 3 doses, which would give Heplisav B an advantage across all age groups in terms of dose scheduling, but Sci-B-Vac would still have edge on safety and cost.

Conclusion

Despite the positives here, VBI remains a speculative stock with significant risks. Sci-B-Vac will continue to be a headline-generator, but keep in mind that sales for competitor Heplisav B in 2019 were only $10.2 million. We are not talking about a blockbuster here, but rather a stepping stone for VBI to focus more on its other assets, the most exciting of which is a CMV vaccine in my opinion. A phase II trial in this candidate should begin shortly, though it is hard to say exactly when. Success with Sci-B-Vac should generate investor interest in the company generally, though I wouldn't say that Sci-B-Vac itself will push the stock much higher. The time to buy VBI on Sci-B-Vac merits alone was last year when it became oversold.

Downside looks quite limited from this point so I'd say these levels are a safe buy, but capital growth from here is a different question. Whether the stock climbs significantly on Sci-B-Vac news depends mostly on ACIP recommendations post Sci-B-Vac approval, barring generally elevated investor interest on Sci-B-Vac approval. Those looking to buy it as a long term hold should keep in mind that significant gains from these levels may have to wait for more news on its CMV program and others.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VBIV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.