Weekly Review Of Preferred Stock CEFs: The Leading Benchmark Made A New High

Introduction

The past week was quite successful for the funds which invest in preferred stocks and bonds. The leading benchmark for the sector made a 52-week high and most of the closed-end funds increased their net asset values and prices as well. Judging by the criterias from beneath that we will soon take a brief look at, the group seems a little bit overvalued.

Before we take a look at these funds, I just want to say that the main purpose of this article is to keep you updated with sector and the funds in it. Most of our trade candidates are suggested for a short-term trading, judging by the criterias below and some other signals, so we can use a short movement of a CEF or as a hedge for some of our long-term investments which we have in our portfolios.

The News

There are no important news during the past week:

The Benchmark

As we already mentioned the leading benchmark of the preferred stock sector (PFF) made its 52-week high closing the week at a price of $37.92 per share.

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The past week was negative for the bond ETF. On Friday TLT closed at a price of $138.44 per share which on a weekly basis is a drop of $0.72 per share or 0.52%. Source: Barchart.com - TLT Daily Chart (6 months)

Below we can see where is the 10-Year Treasury rates:

Source: cnbc.com - 10 Year Treasuries

1. Sorted By Z-Score

Source: cefconnect.com

Over the past week, there have been little changes in the leading positions. For example, the Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) is with the highest Z-score today - 1.78 points. The preferred fund hit a new high over the past week closing the last trading session at a price of $10.59 per share. Last time that JPC traded at these levels was in late 2017. After the fund crashed in the end of 2018 it has gained more than 17% of its price: Source: ycharts.com

The silver medal today goes to the Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC). FLC has a Z-score of 1.07. This result is quite low to consider the closed-end fund as statistically overvalued. However, I see a little opportunity which could be played short term. The edge here is only technical. After it hit its record high in late 2019 FLC is trading in a range from which we can all take advantage:

Source: Barchart.com - FLC Daily Chart (6 months)

It is not bad just to have it in mind. You can choose a support or resistance and if it does not break them, we can easily trade it for a short movement. As we see, the range between the support and resistance line is about $1.30 per share.

The most undervalued closed-end fund is once again the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) with a negative Z-score of -1.13.

2. Baseline Expense

Source: cefconnect.com

The most "expensive" preferred closed-end fund is the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT). From the above table, we could get information on how much the different funds charge us for managing our portfolio.

As we can see, the average change in percent is 1.20%. Anything over 1% is a little bit high for me, but 1.20% is still acceptable, especially when we keep in mind the delightful performance of the sector. And, as we already mentioned, the performance of the sector lets us take a look at the most generous CEFs in the group.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV Source: cefconnect.com

The aim of the above ranking is to show us the closed-end funds with higher yields based on the net asset value. The combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates.

As we can easily see from the table, the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is not only the most expensive fund, but the most generous as well. The average return in the preferred sector is 8.54%. PDT has a return over 9.70%, which is way above the average result, as we can see.

4. Discount/Premium

Source: cefconnect.com

The Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF) had quite a volatile week. The CEF experienced a lot of ups and downs. After PSF hit its all-time high at late December, it now seems that 'bears' are pushing down the 'bulls' trying to take control:

Source: Barchart.com - PSF Daily Chart (6 months)

PSF is currently trading at a 10.13% premium. The result is above the average levels. The spread between the fund and its peer group is unusually wide as well: Source: cefdata.com

I think that here we can expect a little negative change of the pumped up price here. It seems that a lot of 'bulls' are trying to leave the ship. Below we can see a brief information about PSF's earnings:

Source: cefdata.com

Last time we discussed the most undervalued CEF judging by this criteria - the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF). Today the NAV/price spread is tighter, but it is still the widest among its peers. However, FPF had a second positive week in a row and it seems that the big "Buyer" has not left the table yet. FPF finished the week at a price of $23.94 per share which is a gain of $0.23 per share (1.00%).

5. Effective Leverage

Source: cefconnect.com

Leverage magnifies returns, both positively and negatively. And, we look at the effective leverage percentage, and we can understand these high-return results that the funds provide us with. This indicator is also quite important when we do our homework on the closed-end funds. Basically, what we have concluded is that the average leverage percent in the group is 31.65%.

6. Distribution Rate

Source: cefconnect.com

Above, we saw what was the historical performance of the funds, but probably most of you are interested in the current return which could be achieved, and that is the reason why I sorted the funds by the highest distribution rate.

Conclusion

The sector is quite stable at the moment as we can see the leading benchmarks, the NAVs and prices of the funds and of course their statistical evaluations. The sector seems overvalued if we judge by the numbers from the above tables and charts.

Note: This article was originally published on January 12, 2020, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

