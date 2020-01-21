Northern Oil And Gas: Exchanges Of Debt For Preferred Shares Lower Its Risk And Upside

It appears able to use its credit facility to deal with most of its remaining 2022 and 2023 debt maturities if needed.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) has been working on reducing its second-lien debt, which is due in May 2023. It has been primarily using preferred stock (and a little bit of cash) in the exchanges for the second-lien debt and now has around $341 million in second-lien debt remaining. These transactions should modestly reduce its cash expenditures, and will improve Northern's ability to refinance or redeem its debt. The amount of dilution from the potential preferred stock conversion is increased though, and the outstanding preferred stock can be converted into 100 million common shares.

Debt Reduction Transactions

Northern's three recently announced debt reduction transactions involve the exchange of $76.7 million of its 8.5% second-lien notes due 2023 for 794,702 shares of its 6.5% Series A Preferred Stock and $2.6 million in cash. This reduces its outstanding second-lien principal to $341 million.

These transactions reduce Northern's annual cash outlay by around $1.25 million (the amount by which its interest costs decreased more than its preferred dividends increased). Northern's net debt decreased by $74.1 million and its preferred stock (at par) increased by $79.5 million, for a net increase of $5.4 million.

Northern's second-lien bonds mature in May 2023 and it appears that it is allowed to repurchase up to $200 million of those notes in the future using cash. Otherwise, it could refinance the debt or issue equity in order to deal with the second-lien notes.

It appears that Northern is making significant use of preferred stock to shrink its second-lien debt, which is a good path to take. If Northern can reduce its outstanding second-lien notes to $200 million (less whatever part of the basket it uses up in cash repurchases) by 2023, it will eliminate the refinancing risk with those notes. Reducing its second-lien debt via exchanges for preferred shares also helps keep its overall leverage at a reasonable level.

Northern also has its $130 million VEN Bakken unsecured promissory note (defined as the Purchaser Note in the credit facility agreement) due in July 2022 that it needs to deal with as well. It appears that Northern can use its credit facility to redeem that note, but it will need to put some of its positive cash flow over the next few years towards reducing its credit facility balance if it wants to use its credit facility to redeem both the VEN Bakken note and $200 million in second-lien notes.

Potential Dilution

The additional preferred stock does mean that there is a lot of potential dilution that serves to somewhat restrict the upside of Northern's common stock. Northern now has around $229.5 million in preferred stock outstanding. The conversion rate is 43.63 shares of common stock per share ($100 liquidation preference) of preferred stock.

This is an effective conversion price of $2.29 per share, and means that Northern could add another 100 million common shares if its preferred stock is completely converted. This would add around 25% to Northern's outstanding common share count.

The conversion of preferred stock to common stock would be a positive outcome for Northern as a company since it would reduce its dividend payments by around $9 million per year (using the 6.5% preferred dividend rate and Northern's current $0.06 annual common dividend).

Conclusion

Northern is positioning itself to more effectively deal with its upcoming 2022 and 2023 debt maturities by reducing its outstanding second-lien notes via exchanges for preferred shares. It has reduced its outstanding second-lien principal to $341 million and has also slightly reduced its projected annual cash outlays.

Northern's 2022 and 2023 debt maturities should not be an issue, although Northern should put some of its projected positive cash flow towards paying down its credit facility, so that there is enough borrowing capacity with that facility to redeem the remaining 2022 and 2023 debt if needed.

I remain bullish on Northern at its current share price, with the second-lien for preferred share exchanges helping to reduce both the risk and the potential upside for its common stock. Northern's debt refinancing risk is reduced, with its potential upside beyond $2.29 per share slowed due to the additional dilution that could be caused by the conversion of preferred shares.

