Discover: An Undervalued Winner

Even if the company remains undervalued, it will still return ~14% in 2020. If the market prices things right, great returns await.

Massive ROE and ROC mean that Discover can keep returning more value to shareholders. Buybacks and dividends are strong with this one.

The consumer is strong, and growing in strength. As spending increases, companies like Discover stand to benefit.

I was already in the middle of forming my opinion on Discover Financial Services (DFS) when I read Howard Marks' latest Oaktree Capital Management memo. If you haven't taken the time to read anything by Marks, I would highly recommend it. In the latest memo, the topic of choice was gambling and how it relates to the lovely world of investment.

While reading, one quote stood out in particular, and I believe that several companies in the financial sector meet the mark:

Success in gambling doesn’t go to those who pick winners, but to those with the ability to identify superior propositions. The goal is to find situations where the odds are generous to one side or the other, whether favorite or underdog. In other words, a mispricing.

Well, let's talk about Discover. In my opinion, this company meets both criteria in that it is a winner, and it is mispriced.

Mispricing

The whole financial sector is beat down. Financial services companies trade at 15.7x PE, while the S&P 500 can be had for around 24.7x today.

There are many reasons for the industry to be beaten down, but none larger than a recession that many believe is just around the corner. But evidence would suggest that not to be the case. The US consumer is stronger than ever before, with rising wages, plentiful employment, and debt-to-income ratios that haven't been seen in quite some time.

Image: Household Debt Service Payments as a Percent of Disposable Personal Income

Image: Median usual weekly real earnings: Wage and salary workers: 16 years and over

Discover finds itself priced even lower than the financial services average. Trading today for around 9x earnings, you would think the company has no prospects at all, but it is one of the most profitable credit card issuers around.

Not only is it profitable, but the company also returns capital to investors by the bucket. With a dividend that has grown in nine straight years and share buybacks that removed 8% of outstanding shares from the market in 2018, you'd be hard-pressed to find a business more friendly to shareholders.

Standing Out

We should probably discuss, at least a little, how Discover stands out in this crowded marketplace, by putting consumer satisfaction above all else.

It is this desire to put the consumer first that has led to Discover winning the J.D. Power customer satisfaction award for the last two years. The company also added new functionality to its app that differentiates them from the crowd. Things like FICO credit scores right there on the statement, or the ability to "freeze" your card while in the app, which Discover was the first to bring to market.

Looking at Discover from a business point-of-view, the company has much lower delinquency rates than its closest competitor, Capital One (but higher than AXP). They achieve this by tending to accept customers with FICO scores over 660 (<19% are below this).

Company 3-Month Average Delinquency Capital One (COF) 3.8% Discover 2.56% American Express (AXP) 1.57%

Source: November credit-card delinquency charge-off rates

By targeting these higher-rated customers that carry balances, Discover again stand head and shoulders above Capital One, and run similar to American Express with their return on equity. And, at the end of the day, those returns are what's heading back into your pocket.

Company ROE Capital One 9.87% Discover 25.82% American Express 29.89%

Source: TTM filings

Putting Money In Your Pocket

Discover has averaged a 10% yield over the last five years with their share buybacks and dividend. They've done this while maintaining a great payout ratio, just 19%, and a 5.35x dividend coverage ratio.

That dividend isn't stagnant either. The five-year growth rate is an astounding 17.7%. Pretty good for a large-cap like this.

Share buybacks continue to be a way that Discover is also returning money to investors. With 8% of stock purchased in 2018 and a further $2.2B (8% of current market cap) authorized, it seems as though this program will continue, leaving investors with another 10% yield to look forward to in 2020.

Growing, Growing, Grown

To grow the bottom line the top line has to grow also. Discover is, conservatively, growing net outstanding loans year-over-year. At the end of the most recent period (3Q), Discover had $92.5B in loans outstanding, a 6% bump over the same period in the prior year. As most of these loans are revolving credit lines, interest income also jumped 6%. Those gains allowed Discover to generate a substantial ROE of 26%.

This sustained loan growth is excellent. Even more excellent is that margins are being sustained as well. Net margin in 2018 was 25.6%, and in the first three reported quarters of 2019 has come in at 26.28%, 26.4%, and 26.55%.

It also stands to reason that if loans are growing, network share must be growing along with it, and that would be true. According to WalletHub, Discover's network has grown from $93B in payments at the beginning of the decade to $139B by EOY 2018. Their share of the pie did decrease (and we'll get to this), but the network itself is still growing.

What's the Catch?

Every company has its risks, I just think Discover's are misstated. Alas, they do have some scary things living in its closet.

The obvious is Visa/MasterCard/American Express A.K.A. the three-headed behemoth that looms over Discover. Should they decide to rapidly spend and advance their payment technologies then Discover, being a much smaller player, may be left behind. Possible? Maybe, but that's where loan diversification is key (student, home equity, personal).

There's also consumer spending declines to be on the lookout for. As outlined in the introduction though, this doesn't seem to be quite the monster some are making it out to be. If anything, consumers will relax over time and begin spending more. If that's the case, and interest rates find themselves back on the upward slope, Discover may find itself in an even greener pasture.

Please, Become Sticky!

The one area that I wish Discover would invest more in is banking.

Checking accounts would offer Discover a cheaper source of funding to continue growing out its loan portfolio. On the banking side of things, CD's are their biggest product right now, where buyers are typically looking for higher rates.

Checking (and savings) accounts are also incredibly sticky. Discover tends to market themselves to a younger crowd. If the company can capture young adults (and even teens) with online-friendly bank accounts, they could gain a lifelong customer.

By being in control of their own payment network (and PULSE), Discover could also afford to offer higher amounts of cash-back on debit cards, thus drawing in more customers.

Valuation

Discover has grown an average of 13.7% per year over the last five years. With stable margins, and consumer spending continuing to rise, the company should be able to maintain a high single, or even double-digit growth rate over the next five years.

Image: Real Personal Consumption Expenditures

During this time, returns on equity should continue to outpace competitors, and as the banking segment of the company grows the WACC should fall slightly to pad the margins a little more.

With fourth quarter earnings still to be reported on January 23rd, we are looking at ~$9.07 for FY2019 earnings. With 11% growth in EPS next year (including the buybacks), FY2020 EPS is an estimated $10.07. At a 9.5x multiple we get a 2020 estimate of $95.67 representing a 14% return over recent prices.

If market outlook were to improve for the financials, or Discover were to show more promise in the banking sector, a 12x-15x multiple might not be out of the question.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.