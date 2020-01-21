BlackRock: Best-In-Class Asset Manager At A Reasonable Price

BlackRock (BLK) remains one of a small number of companies in the asset management industry primed for growth, with a number of routes available to achieve organic growth in the retail space, both in the United States and internationally. On the back of another strong quarter, I believe BLK will emerge as a core asset management (AM) position as investors rotating into the AM space will likely view BLK as a bellwether.

Based on a 16.5x multiple on adjusted cash earnings per share (i.e., after adding the discounted value of net cash on the balance sheet), I think BLK could trade up to $600/sh. While some might argue that BLK is pricey given it already trades at a premium to its peer group, I believe the premium is warranted – BlackRock’s above-average growth, in addition to a superior margin profile and record inflows, make BLK a compelling buy.

Encouraging Revenue Strength in 4Q Drives Strong EPS

The $4B revenue number posted in 4Q19 was up 16% y/y, as slightly weaker investment advisory fees were offset by outsized growth in performance fees at $239M. Technology/Aladdin revenue also posted strong numbers at $274M, increasing 35% y/y, in part due to the purchase of eFront.

Meanwhile,BlackRock's adjusted operating margin of 43.5% decreased 250bps from 3Q (46%), as total expenses weighed in at $2.4B due to higher general & administration, distribution costs, and compensation costs. Management also guided toward a slightly higher G&A expense base for 2020.

“While we continually focus on managing our entire discretionary expense base, we would currently expect 2020 core G&A expense to increase approximately 5% relative to comparable 2019 levels driven by continued investment in technology and market data, including sustainability initiatives, and the full-year impact of the eFront acquisition.”- Gary Stephen Shedlin, CFO

Nonetheless, 4Q19 EPS came in at $8.29/sh, a strong beat, though on a cash EPS basis, BLK posted ~$8.50/sh, on adjusted operating income of $1.54B.

Technology Business Remains a Core Advantage

It appears increasingly likely that there will be a roll-out of Aladdin for Wealth to financial advisors in the coming year (our understanding is Aladdin for Wealth has almost entirely been only used at the home office level thus far) which could lead to a significant tailwind to iShares flows as financial advisors are better equipped to analyze risk/return attribution. Additionally, Aladdin’s ability to lend an ESG risk framework to active managers or integrate outside risk frameworks could support asset growth into BlackRock’s expanding ESG line-up, especially considering the ESG theme has emerged front and center within the portfolio management universe.

Organic Growth Tailwinds to Drive Continued Core Outperformance

There is potential for a host of factors to drive organic assets and revenue growth over the coming year. For instance, increasing use cases for Fixed Income ETFs (as well as the outright substitution of active bond portfolio management towards ETFs), potential softening of the risk-off environment outside the United States, continued growth of BlackRock’s Alternative business ($25B of inflows in 2019 vs. $12B in 2018) and increasing demand for ESG product offerings.

“We continue to see strong performance in our future drivers of differentiated growth, including ETFs, alternatives, technology, and portfolio construction and remain deeply committed to investing responsibly for the long run and optimizing growth in the most efficient way possible.” - Gary Stephen Shedlin, CFO

For context, BlackRock is coming off an impressive base, having brought in in $129B of net inflows last quarter. This implies ~740bps of organic growth and, more importantly, 10% organic fee growth last quarter, bringing 2019 full-year organic fee growth to 5%.

BlackRock’s success has been built on investment results that remain very competitive versus peers at BLK’s active business: 86%, 76%, and 84% of taxable bonds, fundamental equity, and quantitative equity assets under management have outperformed their competitors and benchmarks over the last three years.

BlackRock could also grow inorganically, for instance, by venturing into the more illiquid alternative vertical given the firm currently has room to grow in this regard. However, this likely is not as high on the priority list - acquiring bigger, expense redundancy-driven deals or a bank-owned asset manager (that would lose access to distribution) has not typically worked well in the past.

Continued Buybacks Underpin the Capital Return Story

BlackRock bought back ~$1.7B of stock in 2019, the majority of which (~$1.6B) was repurchased from a single large holder, while the remaining was opportunistically bought in the third quarter when the market was volatile. For this year, management is expecting ~ $1.2B of repurchases in the market, though given this is a floor, BLK could get more aggressive around buybacks if the stock comes under pressure, and thus, I am penciling in ~$1.4B in buybacks for FY20.

“At present, based on our capital spending plans for the year and subject to market conditions, including the relative valuation of our stock price, we would anticipate repurchasing at least $1.2 billion of shares during 2020, consistent with our guidance a year ago. In addition and also subject to market conditions, we expect to seek Board approval later this month for an increase to our first quarter 2020 dividend.” - Gary Stephen Shedlin, CFO

Valuation Remains Attractive

Even with BlackRock's stock currently trading at its 52-week highs, I remain optimistic that BLK can trade higher from here, especially given the acceleration in operating income. Looking back, BlackRock’s valuations (i.e., its earnings multiple relative to the S&P index) have typically moved in line with operating income growth estimates. In the recent past, however, the normally tight relationship seems to have disconnected, with recent operating income growth not sufficiently reflected in valuations.

My price target for BLK lies at $600 on the back of the EPS outperformance in 4Q. To get to this number, I am tacking on a ~16.5x multiple to FY21 cash earnings, with this above-average multiple justified by higher longer-term flow prospects, which should drive continued top-line outperformance and margin expansion potential.

