AIMT Remains Undervalued Before FDA Decision On Palforzia

Nestle Health Science owns about 19% of AIMT and it is logical to believe it will buy the rest.

Multiple phase 3 studies show Palforzia works well, and there is only one potential competitor with an inferior product that failed its phase 3 trial.

Palforzia would be the first ever FDA-approved treatment for peanut allergies, with an enormous and increasing population of untreated patients.

Although shares of AIMT have risen about 80% in anticipation of FDA approval of Palforzia, it has more room to rise.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT) has risen more than 80% since early September (from under $20 to near $34 now) in anticipation of the FDA approval of Palfrozia – previously known as AR-101 – as the first ever approved treatment for children who suffer from peanut allergies. But even at current levels, the company is significantly undervalued and has room to increase above $60 in the coming year.

What is Palforzia? Who is it for? How is it administered?

AIMT is seeking FDA approval for Palforzia to treat patients with peanut allergies ages 4-17.

It’s long been recognized that an effective way to treat an allergies is to expose patients to the very thing they are allergic to, first in tiny amounts and then steadily increasing the dosage, in order to desensitize patients to the allergen. Palforzia is a treatment whereby peanut protein – 12% defatted peanut flour – is given to children allergic to peanuts.

Palforzia is a pill filled with precisely-measured amounts of peanut protein. One peanut has about 250-300 mg of peanut protein. Palforzia starts with pills that have 0.5 to 6.0 mg of such protein (as little as 1/500th of a peanut) and then steadily increases the dose to 300 mg (about one peanut).

One pill is taken daily, with the pill opened and sprinkled onto food. The dosage increases once every two weeks. The first pill at each new dose must be administered in a doctor’s office under supervision to ensure that any adverse event (AE) can be observed and quickly treated.

After treatment concludes, patients continue to take a daily maintenance pill.

How does Palforzia compare to other allergy treatments?

A staple of allergy treatments today involves patients regularly visiting an allergists office to receive shots. Fortunately for the millions of children who need to be treated for peanut allergies, the treatment does not involve shots, but instead is administered by sprinkling the contents of a pill on delicious food they are willing to eat. However, the first treatment at a given dose must happen in a doctors office under supervision. Treatment with Palforzia compares to current treatments with allergy shots as follows:

Palforzia visits take about 30 minutes longer than a visit for allergy shots

Palforzia visits only happen once every two weeks; visits for allergy shots are weekly

Palforzia requires about 12 visits to complete treatment; allergy shots might require 63-87 visits

Patients taking Palforzia have a powder sprinkled on food they enjoy eating; allergy shots are shots, which nobody likes!

In other words, Palforzia treatment it quicker and easier than allergy shots, and it will should be easy for allergy doctors to incorporate Palforzia into their practice.

Does Palforzia work?

Absolutely. AIMT has the largest ever dataset of treatment for peanut allergies, having successfully completed three phase 3 trials, each of which showed statistically significant results. One study showed that 67% of subjects could tolerate 600mg of peanut protein (about 2 peanuts), compared to only 4% of the placebo group. Subjects treated with Palforzia could tolerate about 100-fold more peanut protein after treatment than before.

Much has been written elsewhere about how well Palforzia works, so I will not repeat that here. It is relatively easy to find with a Google search.

What happens if a patient has an adverse event (NYSEMKT:AE) while taking Palforzia?

It is logical that patients will have an AE when exposed to the very thing they are allergic to. Almost all cases of such AEs when taking Palforzia can be treated by either waiting, or in more serious cases, by using an EpiPen.

During Palforzia trials, 12% of the subjects quit before completion, and 14% had AEs treated with epinephrine shots. No trial subject experienced a life-threatening AE. The longer a patient receives the Palforzia treatment, the more tolerance they develop, and thus the less likely it becomes that they have an AE. The slide below shows that AEs, both as a result of treatment and also accidental exposure, decrease significantly as treatment progresses.

Having an AE in the minutes after taking Palforzia, when a parent is closely watching and has an EpiPen nearby, is preferable to an accidental AE that happens when a child is at school or a party, possibly alone or without a caretaker who understands what is happening or how to help.

Will Palforzia have a black box warning?

Yes. The FDA sometimes requires a “black box warning” on the label of drugs that might pose a serious health hazard. Some people consider that such a warning might impact sales because it might scare away patients. But such worries are irrational with Palforzia. After all, the only thing dangerous about Palforzia pills is that they contain small amounts of peanut protein that the patient is allergic to. And parents who administer this treatment to their children can easily understand what that means. Otherwise, Palforzia is not dangerous to anyone else; no more than a jar of peanut butter might be. In its biologics license application (BLA), AIMT recommended to the FDA that Palforzia include a black box warning and it is therefore highly likely that such a warning will be included. There has never been any reason to think a black box warning would not be included.

Will Palforzia require Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS)?

Yes. The FDA sometimes requires REMS procedures to ensure the benefits of a medication outweigh possible risks. In its BLA, AIMT recommended to the FDA that certain REMS procedures be used. The REMS process will likely include that patients have an EpiPen prescription, that parents agree to have the EpiPen nearby when Palforzia is administered. The company also recently disclosed it will also include a system whereby each doctor who prescribes, and each patient who receives, the Palforzia treatment will need to register in a computerized system.

Is Palforzia FDA approved? If not, what is the timeline?

As of January 17, 2020, Palforzia is not FDA approved. The company has never been more specific than “late January” 2020 as a target date for approval. (Some websites erroneously declared a January 17, 2020 deadline that was never supported by any statement from the company or the FDA.) There is no PDUFA date for Palforzia because allergy drugs are an exception to the normal PDUFA rules. The company recently indicated confidence that the decision will happen by the end of January.

What are the chances of FDA approval?

In September 2019, an FDA Advisory Committee (Ad Com) voted 7-2 to recommend approval of Palforzia. The analysis in the chart below shows that a favorable Ad Com vote predicts FDA approval 87.8% of the time. Although the chart below looks at Ad Com decisions between 2001 and 2010, I am unaware of any reason to think the results are different now. Thus, based on the favorable Ad Com decision alone, the likelihood of Palforzia approval is close to 90%.

Also important, the CEO Dr. Jayson Dallas recently said "We're speaking to the agency almost every day." At the JP Morgan conference, he explained that AIMT and the FDA are working together on preparing a computerized registration system for the REMS process. In other words, AIMT is not in the dark and just waiting anxiously to learn what the FDA will decide. AIMT is actively working with the FDA on a near-daily basis on a system that would only be used upon approval. This is a strong indication that the FDA will approve Palforzia.

Further, Palforzia would satisfy a large, completely unmet medical need. It would be the first and only treatment for peanut allergies in children, and it is effective and generally safe.

What is the market size for Palforzia?

In the U.S., approximately 5.2% of children are allergic to peanuts, and for unknown reasons, the problem is growing dramatically. Between 2001 and 2017, there has been a 205% increase in the incidence of peanut allergies. According to a Canadian study the problem has escalated since only 2010:

A team of Canadian researchers is sounding the alarm that anaphylaxis due to food allergies is on the rise in children. Trips to the emergency department of a large Montreal pediatric hospital for the potentially life-threatening allergic reaction doubled in four years, according to a recent McGill University Health Centre study. ... Dr. Moshe Ben-Shoshan, a pediatric allergy specialist and the senior study author, says he doesn’t think the rise in anaphylaxis can be attributed to increased awareness among parents, given the span – April 2011 to April 2015 – of the data. “I think it’s a true increase, and that the reason is the increase in food allergy in general, because that was a major cause of our anaphylactic reactions in this study,”

As explained in the company's August 2019 conference call,

In the United States alone, 1.6 million children between the ages of 4 and 17 are affected by peanut allergy and in the recent longitudinal study it was shown that around a quarter of children studied were admitted to the emergency room each year due to their food allergies.

Of these 1.6 million allergic children, about 1.25 million have already been diagnosed, meaning about 350,000 children have not. Each year, as 17-year-old children turn 18, they exit the treatable group. However, an even larger number of 3-year-old children turn 4 and enter the treatable group. Also, with the ever-increasing incidence of peanut allergies, the treatable population is likely to continue increasing.

The number of children with peanut allergies outside the U.S. is at least as many as in the U.S. AIMT expects to receive approval for Palforzia in Europe in the second half of 2020.

Will doctors actually prescribe Palforzia?

AIMT has profiled 4,400 of the approximately 5,400 allergists in the U.S. Of these, about 250 already administer escalating doses of peanut protein to their patients using some non-FDA approved treatment they prepare in their own office. If Palforzia is approved, these doctors will likely choose to prescribe the FDA-approved, pre-packaged product instead of assuming the liability of mixing their own non-approved product. Another 1,050 allergists indicate they do not currently use a non-FDA approved oral therapy, but they are “ready and willing” to try Palforzia. In sum, 1,300 allergists are ready and willing to use Palforzia.

The company's research has revealed that about 70% of all diagnosed peanut allergy patients visit one of 1,300 allergists who are "ready and willing" to prescribe Palforzia. The company will spend considerable effort focusing on these 1,300 practices during the initial launch phase for Palforzia.

How many patients will use Palforzia?

According to AIMT’s research, about 66% of diagnosed patients have a “strong interest” in using Palforzia. The other 34% are in an “abstinence group" that prefers to continue just avoiding peanuts altogether.

However, Dr. Dallas explained that the abstinence group is highly fluid, and consists mostly of patients who have had no accidental peanut exposure for a considerable time. But as soon as there is an unpleasant exposure, these patients often move into the “strong interest” category. According to a study conducted by ISPOR, as described by the company in a recent conference call,

The study of U.S. adolescents with peanut allergy found that more than half of study participants reported a visit to the emergency room or urgent care and one-third required hospitalization as a result of peanut exposure in the prior 12 months. And this was despite the fact that 100% of those surveyed reported actively avoiding peanut products.

Think about the real work emotions and consequences of those statistics. Any time a parent must run their child to an emergency room, let alone to have that child hospitalized, it is an extremely frightening experience. Not to mention that according to Blue Cross Blue Shield, in 2018 the "average ER visit for anaphylaxis costs $1,419." And virtually all of these visits happen despite the child and parent using best efforts to avoid peanuts. It is likely that after such an event happens to a parent in the "abstinence" group, they will quickly move into the "strong interest" group.

Will insurance cover Palforzia?

According to Dr. Dallas's comments during the JP Morgan conference, 75% of potential Palforzia patients will be covered by commercial insurance. Another 20% will be covered by Medicaid. AIMT will provide patient assistance programs for the other 5%.

Many insurance companies recognize the value of paying for Palforzia treatment because it is likely to reduce expensive treatments, often emergency room visits, when allergic patients have accidental exposure to peanuts.

What are revenue projections?

AIMT has not disclosed what it plans to charge for a Palforzia treatment. However, during the November 6 conference call, the company explained it has “a pretty good understanding of what the appropriate price point will be,” and that it is likely to be between $3,500 and $20,000. For this article, I will assume a treatment price of $10,000.

Consensus revenue estimates for Palforzia are $69 million ($1.09 per share) for 2020 and $237 million ($3.74 per share) in 2021.

But according to Christopher Raymond, a Piper Jaffray analyst, those numbers may need to be dramatically revised to the upside. Piper Jaffray conducted a survey allergists and was surprised by what he found, which suggested “massive upside” might be needed for the revenue estimates. As described in an October 2019 note,

Piper Jaffray analyst Christopher Raymond says his recent survey of 45 allergists, capturing over 21,000 peanut allergy patients, indicates "massive upside" to the estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics' Palforzia. The analyst notes that while he's accustomed to optimistic feedback on a new therapy, he was "not prepared for the level of awareness and willingness to prescribe Palforzia." Market share projections equate to Palforzia revenue "many multiples of that modeled by us and consensus," Raymond tells investors in a research note. Almost all, or 44 out of 45 allergists, indicated they would prescribe Palforzia at some point. The survey points to potential Palforzia revenue in pediatric patients alone of $1.1B in fiscal 2020 and $1.9B in fiscal 2021, Raymond says, which is well above his U.S. revenue estimates of $69M and $237M, respectively.

If Raymond’s numbers prove correct, AIMT would have revenue of $17.38/share in 2020 and $30/share in 2021.

But is Raymond’s “massive upside” theory credible?

Raymond's 2020 revenue of $1.1 billion sounds too high. He might have assumed Palforzia would have been approved and launched by early January, which did not happen. Also, it might take months for AIMT to finalize coverage by payors, and for patients to schedule appointments with doctors. I predict revenues in the first half of 2020 will ramp up too slowly to all Palforzia to become a blockbuster drug in 2020.

But by 2021, even Raymond's "massive upside" revenue projection of 1.9 billion might be too conservative. By 2021, Palforzia sales should be a well-established treatment in both the U.S. and Europe, where approval is expected in the second half of 2020. Here are some back-of-the-envelope calculations:

There are 1.25 million diagnosed eligible patients. Of these, 70% are already patients of doctors "ready and willing" to prescribe Palforzia, and 66% have a strong interest in receiving a prescription. (It’s hard to know how these 70% and 66% groups overlap; I will assume no special correlation.) Of those receiving treatment, 95% will have payor coverage through private insurance or Medicaid. So the numbers looks like this:

$10,000 x 1,250,000 x 70% x 66% x 95% = $5.49 billion

That’s $5.49 billion in potential revenue counting ONLY patients in the U.S., who are already diagnosed, who already visiting doctors ready and willing to prescribe, who already have a strong interest in the treatment, and who have access to payment.

If there are 1.25 million currently diagnosed patients between ages 4-17, that implies approximately 96,000 patients per year. Each year, a new 96,000+ new eligible patients will turn 4 years old in the U.S. Assuming they match the rest of the general population, that means the patients entering the market each year as follows:

$10,000 x 96,000 x 70% x 66% x 95% = $421 million

These numbers represent only the U.S. market. I believe it is reasonable to add at least another 25% (if not 50% or more) for the rest of world.

And remember, once a patient completes Palforzia treatment, they continue to take a maintenance dose each day. It could be argued that a patient who has completed Palforzia treatment could just buy a bag of peanuts and eat one or two per day. But what doctor or insurance company will tell a family to do that? The safer, more reasonable course of action for a doctor will be to prescribe a maintenance dose of Palforzia. And if insurance is paying, parents are likely to also prefer the safer, proven, FDA-approved on-going treatment. I have not factored anything in for revenues generated by this maintenance dose, and I have no idea what AIMT might charge for it, but as the years pass it is likely to represent an ever-growing source of revenue.

It’s just peanut powder! Why can’t someone else do this?

True, Palforzia is not some specialty molecule, or processed using stem cells or bioreactors. It's peanut powder. But it’s not really “just peanut powder.” It’s been medically purified and precisely measured and processed into pills ranging from 0.5 mg to 300 mg per pill.

Even if someone believes they could simply replicate such pills, they cannot so easily replicate phase 1, phase 2, and multiple phase 3 studies, which would cost hundreds of millions of dollars and would take many years. Nobody has yet started any such process, and it is hard to imagine anyone paying to start it now, only to compete against Palforzia.

Further, AIMT owns at least 10 different patents related to its manufacturing process and formulations.

What else is in the future for AIMT?

AIMT expects to receive marketing approval for Palforzia in Europe by end of 2020. With that, for longer-term projections, you can add another 25-50% to the revenue estimates above.

Also, in 2019 AIMT started enrollment of its AR201 study for the treatment of egg allergies. Data from that trial should be available by early 2021.

AIMT is also developing similar treatments for milk and tree nut allergies, although formal studies for those have not yet started.

What is the likelihood of a buyout?

AIMT is a strong candidate for a potential buyout.

The most likely acquirer is Nestle Health Science (NYSEMKT:NHS), a subsidiary of the $311 billion market cap Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY). In November 2016, NHS purchased 7.5 million AIMT shares for $145 million, or about $19.20 per share. In November 2018, it purchased another 3.23 million shares for $98 million, or $30.27 per share. NHS currently owns approximately 19% of AIMT. As a result of this investment.

NHS’s website prominently touts its involvement with childhood allergy prevention, and AIMT would be a logical fit for NHS. (Is it me, or is there a typo on the Nestle website? "invests in before brands, specialists” doesn’t really make sense).

It is hard to imagine another company acquiring AIMT without the blessing of NHS’s 19% ownership interest. But more importantly, NHS and AIMT have been working closely for years, with NHS’s CEO Greg Behar sitting on AIMT’s board of directors. It is easily to envision NHS buying the remaining 81% of AIMT.

Another potential suitors could be the $43 billion market cap Regeneron (REGN), which is currently conducting a phase 2 trial with AIMT to test the effects of a combination therapy.

To treat non-NHS shareholders fairly, AIMT’s board should expect at least $60 per share for an acquisition price.

What competition does AIMT face? What are DBVT’s chances?

AIMT’s CEO recently explained that the primary competition for Palforzia is abstinence, meaning to just keep children away from peanuts. Otherwise, there is no FDA-approved treatment for peanut allergies; Palforzia would be the first.

DBV Technologies (DBVT) recently filed a BLA with the FDA for its peanut allergy treatment called ViaSkin, a skin patch that contains peanut protein. DBVT’s trials suggest that ViaSkin has some benefit. But in 2017 DBVT announced that ViaSkin failed the only phase 3 trial it conducted, called PEPITES, because it did not meet statistical significance on the pre-agreed confidence interval. In other words, ViaSkin probably works, but maybe not. And even if ViaSkin works, the results do not compare well to the three robust, unambiguous, and statistically significant phase 3 trials conducted by AIMT for Palforzia.

It has been speculated that Palforzia might work better than ViaSkin because Palforzia enters the gastro-intestinal tract, whereas ViaSkin only enters the blood through the skin.

DBVT’s failed PEPITES study was completed by 213 people who used ViaSkin. DBVT gave these 213 individuals the opportunity to continue with the PEOPLE Extension Study where they could continue to use ViaSkin for an additional 36 months. DBVT recently announced that of the 213 who completed PEPITES, 141 completed the PEOPLE study. Of those 141 participants, 73 (52%) reached an eliciting dose of at least 1,000 mg of peanut protein.

While these results sounds impressive, it is hard to know exactly what these results mean. The PEOPLE study did not have a control group against which the results could be tested, and “eliciting dose” is not as relevant as knowing the “tolerated dose.” According to Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan, DBVT’s use of “eliciting dose” is “dubious” and it might have been used to over-sell ViaSkin’s measure of desensitization.

In short, nothing about DBVT’s recently described PEOPLE study dispels the greatest question about ViaSkin: Does it really work? Later this year the FDA will have an Advisory Committee meeting for ViaSkin and that question will be explored in detail.

Proponents of DBVT point out that subjects in ViaSkin studies show fewer AEs than Palforzia studies. But that would be the expected if ViaSkin doesn’t work as well as Palforzia. After all, pure water will have fewer AEs than Palforzia, but that doesn’t make water is a better treatment for peanut allergies.

Proponents of DBVT also note that it is easier for parents to apply a patch to children than to have them swallow a pill. But Palforzia pills are not swallowed, they are opened and sprinkled onto food. And patches can rub off.

It seems likely that before the FDA approves ViaSkin to compete against a repeatedly-proven treatment like Palforzia, it would require at least one successful phase 3 study. The harm of approving an unproven treatment should be self-evident: it might give patients and doctors a false sense of security, and it might delay use of the proven Palforzia treatment.

And even if ViaSkin is approved, it would only be for children ages 4-11 (7 year range). Palforzia’s BLA seeks approval to treat children ages 4-17 (13 year range).

How are AIMT’s finances? Will it need to have a dilutive offering?

AIMT should have no need to raise additional funds with a dilutive offering. AIMT had $200 million at the start of 2019 Q3, and during that month it lost $64.5 million. I will assume losses increased to the range of $70-75 million in 2019 Q4, leaving it with about $125-130 million at the beginning of 2020.

Upon Palforzia approval, the company will receive an $85 million payment from a KKR loan, and another $45 as additional borrowing conditions are met. Thus, without any Palforzia revenues, AIMT should have at least $255-260 million for 2020 expenses.

If AIMT spends $65 million per quarter, that alone might not be enough to fully fund AIMT’s operations through the end of 2020. But AIMT will also start to generate Palforzia revenues. And if the existing cash plus Palforzia revenues are not enough to make AIMT self-sufficient, it should have no trouble obtaining an additional loan to avoid a dilutive offering while Palforzia grows its revenues.

Why is AIMT's short interest so high?

For months, AIMT has sported a large short interest. At the end of 2019, AIMT had 63.3 million shares outstanding with a float of 38.1 million shares. The short interest steadily grew through mid-2019, reaching a peak in September. Since then, the short interest has decreased, but still remains very high:

SETTLEMENT DATE SHORT INTEREST AVG. DAILY SHARE VOLUME DAYS TO COVER 12/31/2019 10,870,026 759,459 14.31 12/13/2019 10,977,604 651,608 16.85 11/29/2019 10,938,104 748,547 14.61 11/15/2019 10,488,810 620,244 16.91 10/31/2019 11,933,827 798,587 14.94 10/15/2019 11,415,290 1,333,172 8.56 9/30/2019 14,428,665 1,498,332 9.63 9/13/2019 12,152,413 1,524,879 7.97 8/30/2019 12,047,074 603,513 19.96 8/15/2019 12,060,976 656,004 18.39 7/31/2019 10,746,036 475,084 22.62 7/15/2019 10,502,168 788,182 13.32 6/28/2019 10,158,847 469,887 21.62 6/14/2019 10,310,314 370,115 27.86 5/31/2019 10,022,983 435,822 23.00 5/15/2019 9,461,329 568,384 16.65 4/30/2019 10,001,380 504,610 19.82 4/15/2019 9,874,671 532,330 18.55 3/29/2019 9,517,349 585,938 16.24 3/15/2019 8,788,708 673,553 13.05 2/28/2019 7,555,486 619,788 12.19 2/15/2019 6,942,353 608,619 11.41 1/31/2019 6,543,345 619,244 10.57 1/15/2019 6,414,426 732,730 8.75

With the most recently reported numbers, AIMT had a short interest of 10.87 million shares. This means AIMT has a greater percentage of shares short than better-publicized short targets such as Tesla (TSLA) and Beyond Meat (BYND):

Stock Short % Shares Outstanding Short % of Float AIMT 17.2% 24.69% TSLA 14.57% 19.47% BYND 16.41% 18.27

AIMT likely has a large short interest because it has generally been profitable to short small pharmaceutical companies into their first product launches. But multiple analysts have warned this strategy might dramatically backfire in the case of AIMT. As explained in a Bloomberg article,

The thesis of shorting shares of drugmakers as they prepare for their first drug launch has been successful “nine out of ten times,” according to Baird analyst Brian Skorney. But he also voiced concerns that short sellers looking to profit from a lackluster start to sales of Aimmune’s Palforzia should look elsewhere -- given its potential sales and demand. The stock’s short interest has peeled back from recent highs, though roughly 30% of shares available for trading are still sold short, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners. That’s down from an October peak at 37% when Piper’s Raymond said an allergist survey portended “massive upside.”

AIMT's short interest might result in a significant short squeeze as the market starts to understand the true potential of Palforzia and AIMT's pipeline.

What is a reasonable price for AIMT?

NHS bought a large stake of AIMT for $30.27 in November 2018 at a time of dramatically greater uncertainty with the Palforzia program. At the time, DBVT had a significant lead over AIMT, but later DBVT had to withdraw its BLA because the FDA raised concerns about its “manufacturing procedures and quality control.” At the time, AIMT had not filed its BLA, had not yet released all of its phase 3 data, and its financial situation was still murky before it secured the non-dilutive KKR loan. If AIMT was a good value at $30.27 in November 2018, it is a far better value today near $34 before Palforzia approval.

Palforzia has a reasonable prospect of generating $2 billion in revenue per year ($31.4 per share) just from U.S. sales. It should be reasonable to expect another $500 million for the rest of the world, for a total of $2.5 billion ($39.50 per share) in annual revenue.

I'll ask readers to post in the comments below about what is a reasonable price to revenue multiple for a company like this. I've heard 3x to 5x is reasonable. If AIMT generates $30 per share in revenue, that would imply a price of $90 to $150, but I do not want to predict that without better support.

The egg and tree nut allergy programs address markets smaller than peanut allergies, but sizeable markets nonetheless.

Not factoring anything for the effects of a possible short squeeze, I believe price targets in the $55 to $79 range are reasonable, whereas lower targets likely have a discount based on the uncertainty of Palforzia approval. The following is a list of the most recent analyst recommendations:

What could go wrong?

For now, virtually all of AIMT’s prospects are tied to Palforzia’s approval and launch. If the FDA denies, or even delays, the approval of Palforzia, it could severely impact the stock price. Until Palforzia approval, AIMT will not receive loan funding from KKR and might be required to raise money through a dilutive secondary. I would expect any delay of more than a few weeks might drop AIMT to about $20 to $25, and a CRL (denial) might drop it to $10.

There is also the risk of competition. If DBVT’s ViaSkin gets FDA approval, it might take some market share that Palforzia would otherwise have to itself. Otherwise, I am not aware of any other near-term potential competition for AIMT.

It is possible that Palforzia treatments will result in more or more severe AEs than observed during the trials. While possible, the REMS are designed to ensure that AEs are noticed and dealt with as children go through this important treatment to improve their lives and prevent more dangerous AEs that result from accidental exposure.

Whatever groups have the 10M+ share short position in AIMT might get desperate to cover at lower prices. The more sophisticated these short sellers, the more tactics they might use to temporarily cause the stock price to go down, whether through fear, uncertainty, doubt, price raids, etc.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.