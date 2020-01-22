T. Rowe Price And Brad Juneau Link Up With Contango Oil & Gas

Brad Juneau was a co-founder of Contango. Putting him back to work at what he does best for Contango shareholders is an excellent idea.

Ever since Contango (MCF) merged with Crimson Exploration a few years back, the stock has dropped like a brick. The new management has been attempting to fix the damage done by the previous management.

Those repairs have now attracted the attention of funds managed by T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW). Some will note the sale of stock by the chairman as a negative sign. However, the chairman has purchased far more stock than he has sold. Therefore, some profit-taking is to be expected. He still owns a big chunk of stock and is therefore motivated to see Contango perform much better in the future than it has in the past.

Mismanagement had been the order of the day as Crimson management drove Crimson to the brink of extinction before the merger and nearly did the same to Contango. Now that much of the Crimson management is gone from Contango, investors need to avoid any companies associated with those managers in the future. They have been very unproductive with shareholder money. The new management began with some very productive assets and heavy debt with doubtful chances to refinance.

Source: Contango Oil & Gas December 2019 Investor Presentation

The company management has now raised over $100 million in new equity over the last year. The company has now morphed from a heavily indebted company with declining cash flow into an acquiring company of distressed property and one that is now interested in the original offshore business upon which the company was founded back in 1999.

Interestingly, the new management shows very little interest in the properties acquired from Crimson Exploration. Several have already been sold and there appear to be efforts to market much of what is left. Any cash raised from the sale of these properties should further the current expansion program.

The presence of readily convertible preferred stock that will be converted when there are enough common shares available to be issued indicates the need to increase authorized shares outstanding. I already received notice in the mail that the process was complete and the preferred was converting. The next quarterly report should confirm that this process is complete.

The equity raises have diluted shareholders. But they have also allowed the company to escape formal reorganization that would have completely wiped out the shareholders of record. This management has actually treated shareholders well, given the stark realities of the company's finances when it took control of the company.

Source: Contango Oil & Gas December 2019 Investor Presentation

The latest announcement reunites the company with co-founder Brad Juneau. The previous arrangement was that Brad Juneau would locate prospects that Kenneth Peak (who headed Contango) would drill and develop. That partnership between the two companies worked very well until Kenneth Peak passed away from a brain tumor. The subsequent acquisition of Crimson followed by the hiring of the Crimson management turned out to be one of the worst mistakes made by the board of directors.

Contango still has a significant amount of activity in the Gulf of Mexico. All that was needed was some top-level experience to continue the very successful program begun by both Brad Juneau and Kenneth Peak that led to the founding of Contango. This proposal indicates that the expertise needed for a successful execution of the shallow water offshore strategy may now be present again.

This is really good news because Contango rarely faced serious competition in its chosen area of the Gulf of Mexico. The result was a tremendous growth record and a debt-free balance sheet with great profit margins year after year. Very long-term shareholders may remember that Brad Juneau had a very attractive long-term record of finding very profitable prospects. Dry holes and their significant writeoffs are very common in this type of business.

However, the successes far outweighed those significant dry hole costs. The resulting "cash cows" paid for a lot of attempts to grow production. Contango had an enviable record of growth as a result. Management is hoping to repeat that history. Interestingly, this management is raising the exploration capital by using equity. That is probably wise because cash flow is far from assured when any one of these wells is drilled and current management does not have the history necessary to make reasonably accurate future forecasts that would make debt viable.

The Gulf of Mexico wells are often individually very significant. The attraction is the relatively long life of a new major discovery with the relatively low costs of shallow water when compared to the more common deep-water wells. In the past, Contango often focused upon dry gas with maybe some liquids or even oil. Current management will revise that strategy to find oil-bearing deposits. As long as management successfully controls the risk, this has the potential to be an extremely significant, very much above profitability division of Contango in the future.

Source: Contango Oil & Gas December 2019 Investor Presentation

The major producing asset for Contango will be the White Star acquisition. It can also be thought of as the ATM that provides the cash for both growth and acquisitions. Once wells have produced for a while, they settle into a slower decline rate. That production is not as profitable as the initial and far larger production of the first couple of years. However, the lower and more predictable decline rate is preferable for a lot of investors.

Later, these properties have plenty of prospects for new wells, should the company ever decide that this part of the company production needs to grow. Right now management indicates a desire to use cash flow to reduce debt and continue to grow through acquisitions of distressed properties. Since there are a lot of distressed properties, this is a fantastic way to add value while growing.

The major risk has to be that fast growth and a lot of acquisitions add their own risk to the normal industry risk list. New acquired properties have to be integrated into the company. That often requires painstaking accounting system mergers (for example) that at least some companies would rather skip to announce they made their deadlines and shareholder-announced goals. In the work as an accountant, analyst, and controller, I personally experienced a whole lot of shortcuts that later came back to haunt the market once they were exposed (unfortunately years later after they did a lot of damage).

Summary

This management appears to have the experience to quickly construct an oil and gas company that will be far more valuable than the current company. Investors should expect that management will eventually sell the company at a decent profit if everything goes as planned. In the meantime, despite all the share issuances, management appears to be reviving a former growth company that had a great reputation when Kenneth Peak was alive.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website January 20, 2020.

The stock price has rallied from its lows when the market was afraid that management would not be able to handle the maturing debt. Clearly, the market is now thinking very differently.

But there is always still more valuation to be had once management demonstrates that it can run these assets for decent profitability. Investors need to be aware that with offshore exploration, the odds favor some bad news before a good news discovery. Therefore, some conservative investors may want to hedge their bets by purchasing stock a little at a time (dollar-cost averaging).

The major assets are still on the portfolio from when the stock price was far higher. There is every indication that many of those assets could be liquidated for substantial cash infusions that can be used to purchase properties that align with the current management goals. Therefore, there is a very good possibility that this stock can go much higher than the current price. This management is off to a great start.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Contango Oil & Gas and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.