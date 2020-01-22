Immunomedics: A Promising Cancer Player For 2020

Today, we will study why Immunomedics (IMMU) is an attractive pick in 2020.

Company overview

Immunomedics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing antibody-drug conjugate therapies for a range of difficult-to-treat cancers. The company is awaiting FDA approval for its lead asset, Sacituzumab govitecan, in third-line plus metastatic TNBC (triple-negative breast cancer) indication. Besides, the company is also studying Sacituzumab govitecan in third-line bladder cancer and ER-positive, HER-2 negative metastatic breast cancer.

Immunomedics is also evaluating Sacituzumab govitecan in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in metastatic breast cancer, metastatic bladder cancer, and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer indications. The company also has two other investigational drugs from its ADC platform.

How Sacituzumab govitecan is proving effective in TNBC

Sacituzumab govitecan is an ADC, which is a drug construct targeting specific proteins or antigens on tumor cells. This drug construct also contains a linked toxin, which is released into the tumor cell or in the tumor microenvironment.

Sacituzumab govitecan targets Trop-2 antigen found on epithelial and solid tumor types. The expression of Trop-2 is usually high in TNBC as well as other types of breast cancer. Sacituzumab govitecan targets this antigen and then delivers the cytotoxin, SN-38, directly in the TNBC tumor and tumor microenvironment. The drug is administered as an intravenous infused product on day one and day eight of a 21-day cycle.

Immunomedics’ most advanced research program involves Sacituzumab govitecan in triple-line plus metastatic TNBC indication. Around 40k patients of TNBC are diagnosed every year across the world. These patients account for 15% of the total breast cancer cases worldwide. Immunomedics is focusing on stage-four metastatic TNBC, which is an aggressive form of breast cancer. There is no standard of care or FDA-approved treatments in this indication.

Estrogen, progesterone, and HER2 are the three types of hormones responsible for the majority of breast cancer tumors. Since TNBC is not caused by any of these hormones, the therapy cannot target any established target to identify and kill tumor cells. Existing chemotherapy options result in very low response rates and well as a low time of therapy. The patients are unable to tolerate the therapy due to high toxicity.

Immunomedics is striving to attain complete or partial response, which implies partial shrinking or complete disappearance of TNBC tumors. The company has also included stable disease, where the tumors neither grow nor shrink as a goal for therapy. Stable disease effectively improves the quality of life of patients.

Immunomedics is also evaluating its drug in first line, second line, and third-line settings for TNBC. Besides, the company is also studying Sacituzumab govitecan in the adjuvant and neoadjuvant setting for TNBC.

Sacituzumab govitecan demonstrated robust efficacy and safety in the clinical setting

In the phase 1/2 single-group, multicenter trial, Sacituzumab govitecan was administered to 108 metastatic TNBC patients who had already received at least two previous anticancer therapies.

In these heavily pretreated TNBC patients, Sacituzumab govitecan demonstrated a 33.3% ORR (overall response rate) at a 95% confidence interval. Of these, three were CR (complete responders), while 33 were partial responders. The drug also demonstrated PFS (progression-free survival) of 5.5 months. Both these metrics significantly surpassed those demonstrated by chemotherapies in this indication. Standard chemotherapy is associated with only a 10-15% response rate and PFS of 2-3 months in these pre-treated metastatic TNBC patients.

Sacituzumab govitecan also reported a median duration of treatment of 5.1 months, almost twice that of previous anticancer treatment options. This highlights the clinical activity of this therapy.

Sacituzumab govitecan also reported a range of side-effects, with neutropenia and gastrointestinal issues being the prominent ones. However, safety risks could be managed by physicians and oncologists. The tolerance of this drug was higher than that seen for chemotherapies. 4% of the patients had on-treatment deaths, which were attributed to disease progression.

Immunomedics is currently comparing Sacituzumab govitecan with traditional chemotherapy options in confirmatory study ASCENT in heavily pre-treated mTNBC patients.

The company is now expecting top line data from this trial in mid-2020. After securing FDA approval, it plans to submit an application for European approval in 2020.

Immunomedics is anticipating multiple clinical milestones in 2020

Immunomedics is evaluating Sacituzumab govitecan in third-line metastatic urothelial or bladder cancer indication, predominantly found in men. This cancer also expresses higher levels of Trop-2 antigen. The company expects the pivotal trial, TROPHY-U-01, to end in 2020.

Sacituzumab govitecan has demonstrated superior efficacy in terms of ORR and PFS in early-stage trials for heavily pre-treated metastatic bladder cancer patients. The interim results have confirmed the clinical activity of the drug in this indication.

Besides, the company also expects completion of enrolment in Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 study for patients with metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer patients. Although these patients are initially treated with endocrine and CDK4/6 therapy, they eventually fail and the cancer relapses. Patients in late-stages require chemotherapy treatment. Prognosis remains poor. Sacituzumab govitecan has demonstrated superior ORR and PFS as compared to standard of care treatments in this indication.

All these clinical milestones can have a favorable impact on the company’s share price.

Investors should pay attention to these risks

Immunomedics’ growth prospects depend mostly on the clinical and commercial prospects of Sacituzumab govitecan. Although the company has multiple ongoing R&D programs, a majority are evaluating Sacituzumab govitecan in different indications. This exposes the company to a high degree of business concentration risk and R&D failure risk. Any unfavorable news about the efficacy and safety of Sacituzumab govitecan in any indication can discredit Immunomedics’ entire research pipeline. Hence, this can have a dramatic impact on the company’s share price.

Immunomedics had cash of $369 million and $7.09 million debt on its balance sheet. However, after considering the $273 million net proceeds from an equity offering in December 2019, its pro forma cash balance at the end of September 2019 is $642 million. In the last 12 months ending September 2019, the company spent around $271.8 million cash on operational activities. The spending may rise in 2020, considering that Immunomedics will most likely be commercially launching Sacituzumab govitecan. Although revenue-generating, the company may require to opt for dilutive or non-dilutive funding beyond 2021. It is currently loss-making and may require a few more years to become profitable.

The risk of equity dilution remains significantly high for Immunomedics, considering the number of times the company has already opted for dilutive financing. In December 2019, it sold 16.43 million shares for net proceeds of around $273 million. In June 2018, the company raised gross proceeds of around $260 million by selling 11.50 million shares. Dilutive financing reduces the return potential of existing shareholders.

The regulatory risk remains a big challenge for a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. In January 2019, Immunomedics received a CRL (complete response letter) from the FDA for a BLA seeking approval for Sacituzumab govitecan in metastatic TNBC indication where patients had already received at least two therapies. The company had then claimed that the CRL was related to Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control issues. Immunomedics also claimed that it would not require any additional preclinical or clinical data for securing FDA approval for Sacituzumab govitecan in metastatic TNBC indication.

However, in February 2019, the FDA released Form 483 from the preapproval inspection at the Morris Plains, New Jersey plant. This is the facility where Sacituzumab govitecan is being made. The agency pointed out serious data integrity issues, which included manipulating bioburden samples, misrepresenting test procedure in the batch records, and backdating dates of analytical results in the batch records. It claimed that it was unable to evaluate if these data integrity issues existed in previous batches. The FDA also pointed out issues such as inadequate raw material sampling and lack of proper documentation to check historical activity.

Thereafter, Immunomedics saw the exit of its CEO Michael Pehl and then R&D lead Robert Iannone, M.D., in early 2019. The loss of critical management executives further panicked the already worried investors. Analysts started highlighting the possibility of a longer/tougher solution warranted by the CRL than what was disclosed by the company.

The company also faces significant litigation risk. In December 2018, investor rights law firm Bernstein Liebhard LLP filed a securities action lawsuit against Immunomedics for lack of disclosure related to violations mentioned by the FDA in Form 483 for a period between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018.

What price is right for this stock?

According to Finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Immunomedics is $26.82. On January 2, Guggenheim analyst Michael Schmidt has maintained a Buy rating for Immunomedics. He expects the company to become a commercial organization in 2020.

On December 27, H.C. Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating for the stock and increased the target price from $26 to $31. The analyst increased the company’s target price after the FDA accepted a BLA seeking approval for Sacituzumab govitecan in the third-line plus metastatic TNBC indication. Although the analyst highlighted the possibility of the FDA asking for ASCENT study data prior to approval, he expects the final FDA decision by mid-2020. He also expects Sacituzumab govitecan's commercial entry in the early third quarter of 2020. Selvaraju has assigned a high probability to FDA approval of the drug, considering that the agency has previously studied its efficacy and safety. The company received a CRL from the FDA not for the drug but for chemistry, manufacturing, and controls at the company’s manufacturing plant.

On December 20, BofA/Merrill analyst Tazeen Ahmad initiated coverage for the stock with a Buy rating and target price of $26. The analyst has estimated risk-adjusted peak sales for the drug in TNBC indication to be $687 million by the year 2029. Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton has estimated a much higher peak sales estimate of around $3.1 billion for the drug by 2033. Despite the CRL and Form 483 setbacks, even in February 2019, analysts were projecting $3.0 billion peak sales in the U.S. and $435 million in royalties from EU sales in 2033 for Sacituzumab govitecan. These estimates highlight the high confidence of the analyst community in the drug’s efficacy and safety profile.

On November 6, Piper Jaffray analyst Joseph Catanzaro maintained an “Overweight” rating for the stock and increased the target price from $20 to $25.

The above table highlights the change in analyst recommendations and target price for the stock since December 2018. We see that the overall analyst sentiment and target price for the stock has improved in the past year.

Immunomedics is expected to report a 932.5% improvement in revenues and a 9.0% improvement in EPS in 2020. The FDA has set the PDUFA (prescription drug user fee act) date for Sacituzumab govitecan’s BLA as June 2, 2020. Subsequently, the company anticipates the commercial launch of the drug in TNBC indication in 2020.

In this backdrop, I believe the target price of $26.0 is a likely estimate of the company's share price after 12 months. This clinical-stage company is at a point of inflection and will soon become a commercial organization. Hence, based on a favorable risk-reward ratio, I believe that retail investors with above-average risk appetite should consider this stock in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.