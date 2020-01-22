Gold Miners ETF Poised For A Breakout Versus Equities: Cappelleri

Aggressive traders may want to buy GDX and sell SPDRs now in anticipation of a bigger drawdown. A more conservative play is to wait to see a bearish pattern play.

The gold miners ETF, $GDX, has been outperforming gold and is poised for a similar breakout, Frank Cappelleri, CMT, chief market technician at Nomura Instinet, told Real Vision’s Technical Trader.

He said that while GDX has underperformed drastically over the last couple of months versus the S&P 500, he expects that to change.

“Looking at the S&P 500, we know it's extended, we know it's overbought,” he said. “We’re still waiting for some signs of deterioration before getting actually bearish on it, but [we realize] that that may end up happening relatively soon.”

Cappelleri is bullish on GDX, noting that although it has not broken out yet, it has outperformed gold by 20% since the low in gold in August 2018. He thinks if gold continues to go higher – which he expects it to do – GDX will continue to outperform.

He says investors can play this scenario one of two ways. “The more aggressive play is to want to stay in front of this move by buying GDX and selling SPDRs now in anticipation of a bigger drawdown,” he said. “If you're more conservative, like me, and want to see some evidence first of the S&P rolling over or maybe have a 1% decline and see a bearish pattern play out and wait for that, I think that's fine, too.”

Either way, Cappelleri thinks we should expect to see some reversal over the next few weeks to months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

