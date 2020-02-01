Investing For Retirement: The 3 Most Overlooked Asset Classes

Even higher yielding sectors such as utilities and REITs only pay 4% to the parts.

Retirees need steady income. And preferably, a lot of it. Unfortunately, in today’s market, it's practically impossible to earn substantial income that is secure from the broader stock market or traditional bonds.

The 10-year treasury (IEF) is down to just 1.8% - barely covering inflation and taxes:

The S&P 500 (SPY) is even worse at 1.7%:

Finally, even higher yielding sectors such as utilities (XLU) and REITs (VNQ) pay only ~4% to the most part. A 4% yield is really just 2.5% to 3% when accounting for taxes – and it's down to 1% to 1.5% after inflation. This might be enough if you have a significant asset base, but it won’t come even close for most individual investors.

Because stocks, bonds, utilities, and other mainstream investments cannot satisfy our need for income, we must be more strategic and look for opportunities in less-crowded sectors.

This is what we do at High Yield Landlord. We aim to earn an ~8% average yield that is safe and growing over time. We achieve this by investing in overlooked asset classes that are often backed by real estate. The reason why we like real estate-backed assets is because it greatly mitigates risks. The income is backed by long lease terms and all investments are backed by real tangible properties with durable and inflation-resistant values.

In today’s article, we cover three asset classes that you have probably never heard about. Yet, they are key to our high-yield strategy.

#1 – Overlooked Income: Property-Backed Loans

Ever since the great financial crisis, banking regulation has become much stricter, and unless you can fill in all the boxes, you won’t be able to qualify for a traditional mortgage loan.

As a result, property investors, flippers, and developers have had to become more creative with their financing solutions. And one solution that has emerged over the past years is real estate crowdfunding.

Generally speaking, we do not like real estate crowdfunding. However, in this specific case, we believe that crowdfunding can fill a void that was created by the stricter lending regulations.

Today, there exists several crowdfunding websites that allow individual investors, accredited and non-accredited, to invest in private loans that are backed by properties. These loans are not risk free, but they provide an exceptionally strong risk-to-reward for this yield level in our opinion.

I have been able to consistently earn ~10% per year in income and I'm yet to suffer any losses. This is because they are several risk-mitigating factors in place to provide downside protection:

The LTV is generally below 65% and the valuation is backed by an independent appraisal. It provides good margin of safety in the event of a foreclosure. The loans are vetted by professional lenders. Certain websites require the personal liability of the borrower. The loans have a short duration of 6-24 months. The collateral is generally a residential property in a desirable market.

Finally, you can easily diversify because the minimum investment is very low for most websites. I hold ~50 loans at the moment, and as I continue to invest in these short-term property-backed loans, I expect to have 100 of them by the end of this year.

#2 – Overlooked Income: REIT Preferred Shares

REIT investors generally only focus on common shares. However, if you are looking to generate higher and safer income – then REIT preferred shares could be ideal for you.

REIT preferred shares are exceptionally resilient because they must be paid ahead of the common dividend. Since REITs must, by law, pay out 90% of their income in dividends to shareholders, it's very rare for the common dividend to ever be cut to zero. Moreover, REIT bankruptcies are extremely rare as we discuss in a recent article here.

This means that the preferred dividends continue to be paid through expansions and recessions. Not even the great financial crisis could take them down and preferred shareholders kept earning steady cash flow.

We believe that the income of many REIT preferred shares is much safer than that of traditional bonds – and yet – we can find many of them that pay 6%-8% and some may even have additional upside potential.

Two examples:

On the more conservative side: MNR-C (MNR.PC) pays a 6% yield. This is arguably one of the safest preferred shares because it's backed by a Class A industrial portfolio, a fortress balance sheet and a well-aligned management team. They were one of the few REITs to not even cut the common dividend during 2008-2009.

For more aggressive investors: CLNY-J (CLNY.PJ) pays a 7.5% yield and has ~10% upside to fair value. The company generates steady cash flow from a well-diversified portfolio. However, the poor track record of the management is impacting the market sentiment of the shares. We believe that the common shares deserve to trade at a substantial discount, but the preferred shareholders are better protected and unduly punished.

We own a Preferred REIT portfolio with 11 Top Picks and a 7% average yield. We call it the Safe Haven Portfolio because we believe that its income is recession resistant.

#3 – Overlooked Income: International Property

Our best performers in 2019 were select International REIT investments that shoot to the upside. My two largest International investments, Big Yellow Group (OTC:BYLOF) and DIC Asset, returned ~40% and ~75% in 2019 alone.

Both companies are part of our International Portfolio at High Yield Landlord. Yet, I suspect that many of you never even heard about these companies due to “home bias” – or the tendency for investors to only focus on domestic equities.

It's especially costly to ignore international REIT markets because this is where we often find the best opportunities. Most importantly for retirees, they often pay much greater income than comparable US REITs which are in higher demand.

As an example, REITs in Singapore pay 6.2% on average today and we have found good opportunities that pay up to 8%. Singapore is a very attractive investment market and one of the last remaining triple AAA rated countries in the world. Yet, these investments pay double of comparable US REITs:

They boost our performance, but also mitigate risks through diversification.

Bottom Line

If you missed out on these often overlooked asset classes in 2019, don’t make the same mistake in 2020 and beyond. You can now take actions to learn more about property-backed loan investments, REIT preferred shares and international REITs to reposition your portfolio for higher income in the coming years.

Our average yield is currently just shy of 8% and we achieve this high yield by investing in overlooked asset classes such as these three.

